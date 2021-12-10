 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   The BBC has some peaceful tips on how to talk to vaccine-hesitant people through effective communication   (bbc.com) divider line
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How about a vaccine-tipped baseball bat?

I'll be gentle.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's like a lot of things - you can't change someone's mind, you can only change your attitude

So I'm not arguing with the anti-vaxxers, I'm just going to look on it as the thinning of the herd
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So things other than, "fark  it, just die then?"
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How to reach the male demographic

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mjjt: It's like a lot of things - you can't change someone's mind, you can only change your attitude

So I'm not arguing with the anti-vaxxers, I'm just going to look on it as the thinning of the herd


A pic makes clearer

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plan A: "You really should get the vaccine. I did. They are safe and effective, not perfect but much better than taking your chances with a natural infection. I would be glad to help you find resources online if you want more information or if you need help scheduling an appointment".

If that fails, proceed to Plan B:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the most important one. Use memes.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Where's the most important one. Use memes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Forgot the attachment.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corner Gas Jackass Compilation
Youtube SH-Sr4z9_Zo
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My county has a 32% vaccination rate. I am not talking to them about it. They have made their choice.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHY AM I SUPPOSED TO TAKE ADVICE FROM SOMETHING CONTROLLED BY ROYALTY.

BigCab69 on my Ram forum has a sweet meme he posted that sums stuff up. Can the queen meme?

GAMESTOP TO THE MOON.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goatharper: My county has a 32% vaccination rate. I am not talking to them about it. They have made their choice.


Pretty sweet if you have a platform an entire nation will listen to you from.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: WHY AM I SUPPOSED TO TAKE ADVICE FROM SOMETHING CONTROLLED BY ROYALTY.

BigCab69 on my Ram forum has a sweet meme he posted that sums stuff up. Can the queen meme?

GAMESTOP TO THE MOON.


Bath salts. Not even once.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tell them, "Tuskegee was like a million years ago. Get over it already!"
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goatharper: My county has a 32% vaccination rate. I am not talking to them about it. They have made their choice.


You make yours. Try and make it, not your county.
 
Lexx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If their family members falling sick and dying won't convince them, nothing will.  Natural self selection.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So their advice is basically:

- Don't bother with actual anti-vaxxers
- Coax those who are already well on their way
- Be someone who was once an anti-vaxxer or at least had "concerns" so you can relate to them
- Be ready for the Gish Gallop of your life

Well, that doesn't seem all that helpful or effective.
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
as soon as I have convinced the wallI I will start on MAGATs. the wall seems smarter and open to logic.
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When it comes to one's parents sadly, sometimes nothing at all
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A trank gun is very peaceful. A little vaccine, a little ketamine and they're friendly and no longer a danger.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: A trank gun is very peaceful. A little vaccine, a little ketamine and they're friendly and no longer a danger.

[Fark user image image 425x239]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/not sure if the gif worked
//including a backup gif
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't bother trying to appeal to their better nature. If they had one they wouldn't be anti-vaxxers.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Talk to them?  Aw Hell no.  Just bash them to death with a comically large mallet, they deserve nothing less.
 
nijika
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's always about gently coddling these dummies.  Like we're dealing with 50 year old toddlers and the onus is on the not-insane to guide them through life safely.
 
acouvis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Talk to them?  Aw Hell no.  Just bash them to death with a comically large mallet, they deserve nothing less.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Mommy, why am I all messed up?"
*Well, you see dear, a long time ago you caught a virus...*
"Is that the virus I could have avoided if you just took me to get a free shot?"
*Yes, but according to what I belie...*
"I hate you Mommy and I will never forgive you.  Not ever."
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There's no such thing as 'vaccine hesitancy'.  There are people who refuse to get the vaccine and pretend they have legitimate concerns so you don't punch them right in the farking face for risking everyone else's health and prolonging the economic effects of the pandemic with their bullshiat.
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Like this but with a needle instead of a nail.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
