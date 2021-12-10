 Skip to content
 
(WANE Ft. Wayne)   "The cat had no comment". Oh, you can bet he's suing the City of Fort Wayne   (wane.com) divider line
17
PartTimeBuddha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That cat is a liar. And a thief!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎵
The cat came back, the very next day.

Well, the cat came back.

She should have been a goner.

She just couldn't stay awaaaay
🎵
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought rescuing cats out of trees was the kind of thing a local fire department would be all over just for the community goodwill of a write up and pictures in the local paper. I mean, unless there was a serious fire every day, did they just decide 'fark that cat and it's owners, we can't be bothered helping'?
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And no other person near there could get it out. I call bullshiat.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that was depressing...

I hit the button to open the window, but I had to step away from the computer for a second.  Came back and they were auto-playing video for the next story.  I hit unmute and hear, 'has died'.

I was about to get very depressed.  Turns out it was just a shooting victim.

/Dam you America for making me so inured to shooting deaths that they don't phase me anymore.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A cat stuck in a tree for five days?
I call bullshiat.
Cats are liquid.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Mommy, Mommy, Frisky was stuck in the tree. This man swooped out of the sky and gave him to me."

"Haven't I told you to stop lying?" *SMACK*

/my favorite scene in the whole movie
 
Bullitt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gassy Snake: A cat stuck in a tree for five days?
I call bullshiat.
Cats are liquid.
[Fark user image 300x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


By definition, a liquid assumes the shape of its container, so yes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HootyMagoo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A Fart Waynian here, and I too call B.S. I'm sure that many other cities trees are chocked full of cat carcasses and skellingtons, but not one. And I should know...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jerry Curlan's Horsey: I thought rescuing cats out of trees was the kind of thing a local fire department would be all over


You ever see a cat skeleton up in a tree? If you leave them alone, they come down on their own.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BDR459: And no other person near there could get it out. I call bullshiat.


Have youbever tried getting a cat out of a tree? They climb far higher than you can lean a ladder against and claw the shiat out of you when you try and grab them. Firefighters have ladder trucks, which don't have to lean against the tree foe support. Plus their jackets are cat proof.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MBooda: Gassy Snake: A cat stuck in a tree for five days?
I call bullshiat.
Cats are liquid.
[Fark user image 300x300] [View Full Size image _x_]

By definition, a liquid assumes the shape of its container, so yes.
[Fark user image image 850x507]


And sometimes, vice versa...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Have you ever seen a cat skeleton in a tree?
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MBooda: "Mommy, Mommy, Frisky was stuck in the tree. This man swooped out of the sky and gave him to me."
"Haven't I told you to stop lying?" *SMACK*
/my favorite scene in the whole movie


"Kick Ass" creator Mark Milar bought Frisky's taxidermied corpse, he's proudly displayed on his piano
 
mrparks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No one even thought of throwing a pickle at it.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Jerry Curlan's Horsey: I thought rescuing cats out of trees was the kind of thing a local fire department would be all over

You ever see a cat skeleton up in a tree? If you leave them alone, they come down on their own.


I'm not saying you're wrong about that. I've had cats all my life, and I've never had one up a tree more than an hour or two. But when there is one, and all it takes is for the firefighters to dress 2 guys and take the ladder truck out (while someone tips off the newspaper) for an hour, why not? Otherwise, it looks like a dick move on the firefighters.
 
