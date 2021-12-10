 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   A Florida HOA hired a guy to sedate and remove geese from its property. It went about as horribly as it could after the drugged-up the birds got scared by a loud car and flew off, then started dropping from the sky   (tampabay.com) divider line
    Florida, homeowners association's attempt, South Florida metropolitan area, Broward County, Florida, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, SilverLakes homeowners association  
ryork01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought they could fly?
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The SilverLakes homeowners association in Miramar hired a company, Pest Wildlife Pro...

hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This saddens me. I was hoping for video.

/geese are assholes
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Birds aren't real, and this story isn't real, and Florida isn't a real place.....because no way a place with so many stupid people could actually exist.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least they didn't eat Brother's Pepperoni beforehand.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have discovered, shockingly, that there are actual people out there who claim to like geese.  They're probably the same ones that are feeding COVID.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hobnail: This saddens me. I was hoping for video.

/geese are assholes


My great-grandmother had geese that would be around a lake on her property. Everyone was terrified of them, but they were terrified of her. If they started chasing one of the kids, she'd walk over there, grab it by the neck, shake it a bit, and say "NO!" and they'd go running off and not do shiat the rest of the day.

They're assholes for sure, but sometimes they can be beat.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"As God is my witness, I thought drugged geese couldn't fly."
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Drugging and killing migratory birds in a bird sanctuary and no charges or even anyone cited? I guess Florida has gone all in with laws don't matter.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ten geese drowned in a South Florida lake after a homeowners association's attempt to trap, sedate and euthanize them went horribly awry

I mean, it sounds like they managed 2 out of 3 there, so... Solid D grade, but a pass is a pass.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, the humanity!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Go on.....


seriously Canada geese are asshole. Their like the Politics tab wrapped in cobras and spitting evil and pooping crap.
Basically F canada geese.

I hate those btards.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Drugging and killing migratory birds in a bird sanctuary and no charges or even anyone cited? I guess Florida has gone all in with laws don't matter.


Dude...while Canada Geese are "Migratory" it's kinda like saying Mosquitos are migratory, or rats with wings.
And frankly they aren't migratory once they find a pond in the south or florida. They just set up there and STAY.

Sure you might be a booster for Canada geese...which only tells me you don't live in a place with Canada geese.

They also attack and kill other bird eggs. to claim ther space.
Basically, they're Florida republicans.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: "As God is my witness, I thought drugged geese couldn't fly."


*DING*
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't even know anything about sedating animals, but I would have guessed that drugging big flying birds would not work out well.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The [HOA] letter called the drownings an "unfortunate matter" and that Calzadilla was expected to follow all laws and ordinances, including local ones.

Seems like at least part of the blame should fall on the people who hired the guy without telling him what they hired him to do was illegal, but then again I'm the sort of person who would prefer the geese to an HOA.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: eurotrader: Drugging and killing migratory birds in a bird sanctuary and no charges or even anyone cited? I guess Florida has gone all in with laws don't matter.

Dude...while Canada Geese are "Migratory" it's kinda like saying Mosquitos are migratory, or rats with wings.
And frankly they aren't migratory once they find a pond in the south or florida. They just set up there and STAY.

Sure you might be a booster for Canada geese...which only tells me you don't live in a place with Canada geese.

They also attack and kill other bird eggs. to claim ther space.
Basically, they're Florida republicans.


I haven't been duck and goose hunting for years but know goose can be tasty. I also remember needing buy a duck stamp to hunt migratory waterfowl. Geese are nasty lawn ruining and generally unpleasant animals. I would have not problem if a pest control person got the right permits and shot them with a suppressed .22. outside of a bird sanctuary.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is this the same HoA that hired a hunter a couple years back?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiathole state.
 
reveal101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Guessing he didn't call Fish and Wildlife first, eh.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Reason 5 million to outlaw HOAs and arrest their members and give away their home to the needy.
 
wxboy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Were they hitting the ground like sacks of wet cement?

ryork01: I thought they could fly?


My guess is they fed the geese sedatives, but then they started flying off just as the sedatives began taking effect. By the time the birds became fully knocked out, they were already in flight. Sort of like the pilot suddenly passing out at the controls of a plane.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There are cameras everywhere these days but there's no video of drugged geese falling from the sky? Boo.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Anyone bothered by this has never interacted with geese.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Geese are assholes. As long as they didn't hit anyone while plummeting from the sky, I'm good.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Imma go out on a limb here but this could mean that bread with sedatives is also not good for ganders, right?
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Drugging and killing migratory birds in a bird sanctuary and no charges or even anyone cited? I guess Florida has gone all in with laws don't matter.


Mean, farking flying rats.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Drugging birds? Someone's a Roald Dahl fan.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ryork01: I thought they could fly?


I thought they could swim.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Assuming they're canada geese, who gives a shiat about them?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Now I want to know what the tranquilizing agent in the bread was
/Sedated Geese is the name of my Ramones / Eagles mashup band
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

optikeye: Go on.....


seriously Canada geese are asshole. Their like the Politics tab wrapped in cobras and spitting evil and pooping crap.
Basically F canada geese.

I hate those btards.


TFA doesn't say anything about them being Canada geese. Are other types of geese just as fowl?

/Currently enrobed in a goose down blanket, so I can definitely acknowledge the finer points of geese.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I am a sick fark for laughing so hard at this.

Also, I do not like the cobra chickens.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: optikeye: Go on.....


seriously Canada geese are asshole. Their like the Politics tab wrapped in cobras and spitting evil and pooping crap.
Basically F canada geese.

I hate those btards.

TFA doesn't say anything about them being Canada geese. Are other types of geese just as fowl?

/Currently enrobed in a goose down blanket, so I can definitely acknowledge the finer points of geese.


All geese are as fowl. All birds are as fowl for that matter.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The perfect music for that moment:

Curb your enthusiasm - Credits + Theme Song
Youtube q9RAZxNdCk8
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ryork01: I thought they could fly?


TORTOISES CAN'T SWIM!!!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's, that's, just hilariously sad.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Goose, goose... DUCK !
 
suid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Drugging and killing migratory birds


I don't know where you live, but around here (northern California), geese rarely migrate; they just hang around the lakes and ponds, eat, sleep and get fat.  And attack passers-by.

in a bird sanctuary

Oh, well..
 
Boundary Layer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Danny,_​t​he_Champion_of_the_World
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why da fk are those Canada goose jackets so darn expensive then. Those things cost like a thousand dollars or so.
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Turkeys are different.
Sergeant York "In the Army Now"
Youtube EY5bFGCDK-o
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
These are geese. They are assholes


They got some karma
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Treat them like flamingos or based on the story, failmingos?

Fark user imageView Full Size

/twice in one day
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So pop them in the freezer for a couple weeks then bring back the traditional Christmas goose.
 
caljar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you wait until they molt their feathers, you can just round them up using boats, and they can't fly away.  They used to do that around here, and donate the geese as food to the food shelters, but the animal huggers kept suing for some dumb reason, so now many parks are ruined by huge piles of goose crap.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The biggest idiots are the ones who feed them bread crumbs. They need to be rounded up too.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

berylman: Now I want to know what the tranquilizing agent in the bread was
/Sedated Geese is the name of my Ramones / Eagles mashup band


I wanna drop like a gander
To the sea
Drop like a gander after they sedated me
Hey ho
Let's go!
 
