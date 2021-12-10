 Skip to content
 
(Stuff.co.nz)   Question: Can't go to the bar without vaccine passport, wut do? Lightbulb Moment: Pay someone else to get jabbed for you Fark: Man gets at least ten vaccines in one day   (stuff.co.nz) divider line
11
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They should have known something was up when he opened his mouth and a high-pitched electrical sound came out, jamming every cell phone in a 20-block radius. The man became 5G.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm no vaccinologist, but that doesn't seem very safe.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 vaccines?

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
https://youtube.com/shorts/uiwjAj0zfK​Q​?feature=share

The followup has NSFW language:
https://youtube.com/shorts/cGmEfcofvL​U​?feature=share
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I mean, an overactive immune response is pretty harmful to your health too. It's why they have... you know, dosing guidelines.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't get vaccinated on your way through the parking lot.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
His balls must be massive!
 
wild9
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I mean, an overactive immune response is pretty harmful to your health too. It's why they have... you know, dosing guidelines.


Yeah, I'm gonna bring that up tomorrow as I am scheduled for a booster. Got the J&J back in April, got COVID at the beginning of November and supposed to get the Moderna booster in the morning.

/All the antibodies!!!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 minute ago  

beezeltown: They should have known something was up when he opened his mouth and a high-pitched electrical sound came out, jamming every cell phone in a 20-block radius. The man became 5G.


<chuckle>
Invasion of the Wifi Snatchers....
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The plague rats finally found a way to kill the vaccinated too!
 
X-Geek
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
