 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   In the unlikely event you were planning to avoid Biden's COVID vaccine mandates by moving to Ghana, you may need to alter your plans slightly   (bbc.com) divider line
8
    More: Spiffy, Smallpox, World Health Organization, BBC, Vaccination, Public health, Immune system, Inoculation, BBC Online  
•       •       •

162 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2021 at 5:55 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Damn it
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Curses!
 
GreenSun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You can't avoid the mandates like how kids can't avoid being sniffed by Biden lol!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
but if you get it in Ghana, you did not get the mandated Biden thing !?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GreenSun: You can't avoid the mandates like how kids can't avoid being sniffed by Biden lol!


Biden enjoys sniffing kids and saving lives and justice and liberty! What a loser!
HAHA got him!! Vote Trump!
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Begoggle: GreenSun: You can't avoid the mandates like how kids can't avoid being sniffed by Biden lol!

Biden enjoys sniffing kids and saving lives and justice and liberty! What a loser!
HAHA got him!! Vote Trump!


I'd rather not elect an incestuous old idiot, thanks.  Not Biden, either.  Hey, maybe the VP could move up to President some day.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What moving iguana may look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Cleans glasses. Oh never mind
//daily bad drawing
 
BobCumbers
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Vaccine mandates will be found to be unconstitutional as they should be.

/I am vaxed.
//I pray we never get a real pandemic
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.