(Liverpool Echo)   Model railway worker was neither a model worker nor a railway worker, stealing $100,000 worth of toy trains to fund his coke habit   (liverpoolecho.co.uk) divider line
17
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Casey Jones John Mayer *Insane Solo while Singing*(HD Audio)
Youtube wdwlvl2yPto
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Coke makes me hungry for imitation crab meat!
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stealing model train to set up an elaborate toy train railway to for the Swayze Express to snuggle drugs (or smokes) across the boarder?
Trailer Park Boys - Train BAAAM!
Youtube LuyNa-_0va0
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If they reduced the price of coke, this wouldn't happen.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cocaine made me wish I was a girl.
Tied to kill myself the following week.
20 years since I abused Cocaine.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The dude always ran on two rails
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Stealing that train, high on cocaine ...
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Coke makes me hungry for imitation crab meat!


That's great, I've got a bunch in the fridge and I need to get rid of it before it goes bad.  How good are you at godzilla impressions?
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
H.O., H.O., H.O...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Get Rich or Try Dyin': [Fark user image image 425x286]


💗💗💗💗💗💗
 
ThunderChild
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Really, this is another reminder that if you are thinking of taking up model railroads as a hobby - like Warhammer or MTG - it would be cheaper in the long run just to get a coke habit
 
cwheelie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Derek Williamson, 34, of Birkrig, Digmoor, Skelmersdale,
the who, the what ,the where now?
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jackmalice: [Fark user image image 850x478]


Interesting movie.  Don't remember much of it 😁
 
wild9
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Always boggles my mind being in the AA rooms and hearing folks talk about a $100 a day habit of other substances. Like dafuq, how much were you stealing to maintain that?
 
