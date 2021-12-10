 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Majority of US parents with children 5-11 are on the fence about the vaccine. A wrought iron fence. With sharp, pointy stakes. Which they are dangling their children over   (abc7.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Funeral service company SCI is already up 38% this year, once the demand for small coffins goes up  the stock should shoot up even more.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Steakzilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hasn't it been fairly solid science that COVID doesn't affect kids nearly as bad as adults?  Also, chance of death is extremely low if they are healthy.  Seems pretty easy to understand why parents wouldn't want their kids getting a vaccine newer type of vaccine if they feel like it's not really necessary.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife & I hurdled that particular fence last week.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like this headline.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't have all the info? Ask your doctor what watching your child die in a pool of their own lung fluid can do for you!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kid is doubled up now. 11.  Hospital was giving out all kinds of goodies.  Toys, stuffed animals, funcos.

It made me really sad that they were ecstatic we actually showed up.  They said turnout has been depressing.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i mean one of the things to know is:
If someone's kid makes it to 13, you can just about guarantee they got their fooking tetanus shot.
this is what kills me, the yahoos are basically arbitrary. making it irrational to give anytime to hear what they have to say/the fook their vote is irrational to ask for.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Hasn't it been fairly solid science that COVID doesn't affect kids nearly as bad as adults?  Also, chance of death is extremely low if they are healthy.  Seems pretty easy to understand why parents wouldn't want their kids getting a vaccine newer type of vaccine if they feel like it's not really necessary.


Like most covid related understanding, this has changed with time. New variants are worse for kids than the early versions. Get your kids the jab before inviting the family in for the holidays.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
9yo is got his second dose last week. MsProlactin got her booster last week, and I got mine today now that she's done being fatigued. This isn't that hard people; we live in a society; act like it.
 
anfrind
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Hasn't it been fairly solid science that COVID doesn't affect kids nearly as bad as adults?  Also, chance of death is extremely low if they are healthy.  Seems pretty easy to understand why parents wouldn't want their kids getting a vaccine newer type of vaccine if they feel like it's not really necessary.


That's true of the original COVID, but it's not clear if it's true of Delta or Omicron.  And even if it is typically less severe in kids, some kids will still die from it.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
well ~30% of the population are morons about the vaxx so why wouldnt they also be morons about the vaxx when it comes to their own kids?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We are in a pandemic.  Have Biden declare martial law and under emergency powers, have all children who are not vaccinated be taken from their parents and put in national resiliency centers, where they can be properly cared for and vaccinated.  Put the abusive parents in prison.

If you don't get vaccinated you are a terrorist.  If you don't vaccinate your kid, you are an abusive parent and a terrorist.

Problem solved.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Hasn't it been fairly solid science that COVID doesn't affect kids nearly as bad as adults?  Also, chance of death is extremely low if they are healthy.  Seems pretty easy to understand why parents wouldn't want their kids getting a vaccine newer type of vaccine if they feel like it's not really necessary.


It may not kill them, but death is not the only "side effect" of the disease. Long term lung damage, cardiovascular issues, impotence in males, etc.  Why the fark would you want to inflict that kind of damage on your kids when a vaccine could prevent most of that?  Of yeah.  Idiots.
 
KB202
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Hasn't it been fairly solid science that COVID doesn't affect kids nearly as bad as adults?  Also, chance of death is extremely low if they are healthy.  Seems pretty easy to understand why parents wouldn't want their kids getting a vaccine newer type of vaccine if they feel like it's not really necessary.


Delta and Omicron have been killings kids and teens.

But it's early, and we don't have a ton of data yet, and I don't have kids and don'tknow yours, so you go ahead and wait & see.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: My kid is doubled up now. 11.  Hospital was giving out all kinds of goodies.  Toys, stuffed animals, funcos.

It made me really sad that they were ecstatic we actually showed up.  They said turnout has been depressing.


Good.  Bonus is you can now monitor their whereabouts with the tracker app.
 
Headso
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No way would I want to be in a position where my kid got covid and had long haul shiat because I didn't get him vaccinated, in our area pretty much the week after it was available our school was doing a clinic so it was super easy too.
 
Klivian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Steakzilla: Hasn't it been fairly solid science that COVID doesn't affect kids nearly as bad as adults?  Also, chance of death is extremely low if they are healthy.  Seems pretty easy to understand why parents wouldn't want their kids getting a vaccine newer type of vaccine if they feel like it's not really necessary.

It may not kill them, but death is not the only "side effect" of the disease. Long term lung damage, cardiovascular issues, impotence in males, etc.  Why the fark would you want to inflict that kind of damage on your kids when a vaccine could prevent most of that?  Of yeah.  Idiots.


Increased risk of diabetes. Lots of COVID patients are developing diabetes within 6-8 months. Give your kid diabetes for life or get a shot in the arm a couple times? Decisions decisions
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
12 and 14 yr olds are double vaxxed and flu vaxxed and good about masks at school. Will get boosters for them when possible. Still doing everything normally. World keeps turning and life keeps going.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Hasn't it been fairly solid science that COVID doesn't affect kids nearly as bad as adults?  Also, chance of death is extremely low if they are healthy.Seems pretty easy to understand why parents wouldn't want their kids getting a vaccine newer type of vaccine if they feel like it's not really necessary.


That's how we should decide everything for kids. By the "probably won't die" standard. Think of all the burdensome regulations we could do away with if we just did things that way. And if those kids infect old Nana and she dies, well too bad. Nana has lived longed enough and she's being selfish by not being dead already.
 
cocozilla
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Klivian: SpaceyCat: Steakzilla: Hasn't it been fairly solid science that COVID doesn't affect kids nearly as bad as adults?  Also, chance of death is extremely low if they are healthy.  Seems pretty easy to understand why parents wouldn't want their kids getting a vaccine newer type of vaccine if they feel like it's not really necessary.

It may not kill them, but death is not the only "side effect" of the disease. Long term lung damage, cardiovascular issues, impotence in males, etc.  Why the fark would you want to inflict that kind of damage on your kids when a vaccine could prevent most of that?  Of yeah.  Idiots.

Increased risk of diabetes. Lots of COVID patients are developing diabetes within 6-8 months. Give your kid diabetes for life or get a shot in the arm a couple times? Decisions decisions


They're also seeing long-term cognitive consequences from covid infection, as well as increased issues of pulmonary problems and blood clots.

Make your kids safe, not a statistic
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Two of the kids have had both shots now. One is scheduled for Christmas Eve, she was sick with an ear infection so she had to reschedule her first shot. The fourth is too young yet.

Not really on the fence.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Klivian: Lots of COVID patients are developing diabetes within 6-8 months


Not surprising. The pancreas is highly vascularized and vascular damage would do that. If you have a preferred cite that would be great.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Hasn't it been fairly solid science that COVID doesn't affect kids nearly as bad as adults?  Also, chance of death is extremely low if they are healthy.  Seems pretty easy to understand why parents wouldn't want their kids getting a vaccine newer type of vaccine if they feel like it's not really necessary.


The major benefit of vaccinating kids isn't preventing them from becoming sick so much as preventing them from becoming orphans.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Many parents said they still don't feel they have enough information about potential rare side effects"

But you DO know the long term effects of soft drinks, Ritalin, Adderall, and McDonald's happy meals, and you are OK with that...
 
Klivian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Klivian: Lots of COVID patients are developing diabetes within 6-8 months

Not surprising. The pancreas is highly vascularized and vascular damage would do that. If you have a preferred cite that would be great.


Quick NIH link, not to the studies, but in the references

https://directorsblog.nih.gov/2021/06​/​08/how-covid-19-can-lead-to-diabetes/
 
Headso
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

amigafin: But you DO know the long term effects of soft drinks, Ritalin, Adderall, and McDonald's happy meals, and you are OK with that...


and apparently coronavirus itself
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Also, chance of death is extremely low if they are healthy.


True, I know of one thirty year old that didn't die from it. Got COVID related encephalopathy which caused blindness, but they'll live.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Educated women have fewer kids.
 
God--
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not me... Both my kids (10 and 4) Were vaccinated before it was approved for them (they got the adult dose) With the blessings of 3 different doctor friends. Tried to get them into the local trials but not enough signed up to do them 😢
 
kitsuneymg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: 9yo is got his second dose last week. MsProlactin got her booster last week, and I got mine today now that she's done being fatigued. This isn't that hard people; we live in a society; act like it.


I too got my booster today. Both the small kids got their seconds this week, and the oldest is gonna get a booster once his age group is cleared.
 
anfrind
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

amigafin: "Many parents said they still don't feel they have enough information about potential rare side effects"

But you DO know the long term effects of soft drinks, Ritalin, Adderall, and McDonald's happy meals, and you are OK with that...


It's a testament to how bad most people are at understanding statistics.  If I remember correctly, Daniel Kahneman proved that the intuitive part of our brains can't learn how to properly interpret statistics, no matter how much we practice, and so interpreting them correctly requires a level of effortful thinking that most people won't bother to do.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

anfrind: Steakzilla: Hasn't it been fairly solid science that COVID doesn't affect kids nearly as bad as adults?  Also, chance of death is extremely low if they are healthy.  Seems pretty easy to understand why parents wouldn't want their kids getting a vaccine newer type of vaccine if they feel like it's not really necessary.

That's true of the original COVID, but it's not clear if it's true of Delta or Omicron.  And even if it is typically less severe in kids, some kids will still die from it.


And if they catch it, they can give it to grandma, who is famously NOT a child anymore.

Having a child ruins people's ability to conduct risk assessments.
 
wgb423
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
https://data.cdc.gov/NCHS/Provisional​-​COVID-19-Deaths-Focus-on-Ages-0-18-Yea​/nr4s-juj3

527 kids
It's awful.  No kid should die.
When you do a deeper dive into the cdc #'s most of those deaths were also "suffering" from obesity.   Conservatively it's around 60% .   So...  around 200 children.   Again awful.

BUT... you have to consider the FACTS that it does not affect non-obese children a lot.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Took my kids to a local hospital's walk-in vaccination site on the second day they were eligible. Couple of weeks later, the hospital ended their walk-ins because of a shortage of vaccines. Finally got their second shots at a pharmacy on the 1st. Last Thursday, there was a positive test (I believe asymptomatic) in the older kid's class, so he's been remote learning since Friday. The class is set to return on Monday, but as of next Wednesday, they'll both be fully vaxxed and won't have to do remote learning for someone else's positive test as long as they're symptom-free.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I really don't understand. This isn't a live virus vaccine so any side effects will undoubtedly be less severe than the actual virus. All three of my children got their shots the first week there were offered. All three are finished with their series. Both the wife and I have taken both regular doses and the booster. We're waiting to see when they authorize a booster every six months or per variant. I'd take a booster every day as long as it keeps me from now drowning in my own lungs.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Anyone who's ever gone to one sales training knows that when someone says they want more information, they actually need less. That phrase is an indicator that the prospect feels confused and doesn't understand the offer or the call to action.

A person who says they want more information never wants more information, they want to clarity.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They argue that the vaccine was processed to fast. We've mapped the entire human genome and computer processing speeds approach trillions of calculations per second. So obviously we're going to come up with medical solutions to medical problems at a much faster rate than some guy in his barn with a stick, lantern and a sick calf. Jump into the 21st century,  the vaccine is fine.
 
redahle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Two of the three that live with me are getting jabs this afternoon and their mother and I got boosters earlier this week. I was surprised the kids dad was actually the one who schedules the appointments for them.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

PvtStash: i mean one of the things to know is:
If someone's kid makes it to 13, you can just about guarantee they got their fooking tetanus shot.
this is what kills me, the yahoos are basically arbitrary. making it irrational to give anytime to hear what they have to say/the fook their vote is irrational to ask for.


Give these morons and Zuckerberg a decade and polio will be back.
 
wgb423
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

KB202: Steakzilla: Hasn't it been fairly solid science that COVID doesn't affect kids nearly as bad as adults?  Also, chance of death is extremely low if they are healthy.  Seems pretty easy to understand why parents wouldn't want their kids getting a vaccine newer type of vaccine if they feel like it's not really necessary.

Delta and Omicron have been killings kids and teens.

But it's early, and we don't have a ton of data yet, and I don't have kids and don'tknow yours, so you go ahead and wait & see.


Um.... actually we do have data.
..... From the cdc.
 
ansius
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is the weirdest but oddly effective way to use biological warfare to weaken and destabilise a superpower: you don't need need to bomb their cities with a weaponised form of a germ; you merely wait for a pandemic then convince the loudmouths in their society that their enemies are the ones providing the treatment.

Sit back an watch the country send itself down the gurgled.
 
wgb423
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Klivian: SpaceyCat: Steakzilla: Hasn't it been fairly solid science that COVID doesn't affect kids nearly as bad as adults?  Also, chance of death is extremely low if they are healthy.  Seems pretty easy to understand why parents wouldn't want their kids getting a vaccine newer type of vaccine if they feel like it's not really necessary.

It may not kill them, but death is not the only "side effect" of the disease. Long term lung damage, cardiovascular issues, impotence in males, etc.  Why the fark would you want to inflict that kind of damage on your kids when a vaccine could prevent most of that?  Of yeah.  Idiots.

Increased risk of diabetes. Lots of COVID patients are developing diabetes within 6-8 months. Give your kid diabetes for life or get a shot in the arm a couple times? Decisions decisions


A majority of Covid patients are obese so. .. yeah.... diabetes.

Also, people who goto the beach sometimes get sand on them.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If any unvaxxed child over 5 dies from COVID, the parents need to be charged with murder by medical neglect. And they need to be reminded, every day, several times a day, that their child died a horrible, torturous death because they are stupid and cruel and this is 100% their fault.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: My kid is doubled up now. 11.  Hospital was giving out all kinds of goodies.  Toys, stuffed animals, funcos.

It made me really sad that they were ecstatic we actually showed up.  They said turnout has been depressing.


My vax sites are always jumping. California has its issues but at least we aren't negligent parents out here.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wgb423: Klivian: SpaceyCat: Steakzilla: Hasn't it been fairly solid science that COVID doesn't affect kids nearly as bad as adults?  Also, chance of death is extremely low if they are healthy.  Seems pretty easy to understand why parents wouldn't want their kids getting a vaccine newer type of vaccine if they feel like it's not really necessary.

It may not kill them, but death is not the only "side effect" of the disease. Long term lung damage, cardiovascular issues, impotence in males, etc.  Why the fark would you want to inflict that kind of damage on your kids when a vaccine could prevent most of that?  Of yeah.  Idiots.

Increased risk of diabetes. Lots of COVID patients are developing diabetes within 6-8 months. Give your kid diabetes for life or get a shot in the arm a couple times? Decisions decisions

A majority of Covid patients are obese so. .. yeah.... diabetes.

Also, people who goto the beach sometimes get sand on them.


Type 1 diabetes, which is not weight related. COVID farks up your pancreas. Among many other things.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"With sharp, pointy stakes. Which they are dangling their children over" I feel sorry for you. What's it like to be so irrational?
Please get help
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Also, chance of death is extremely low if they are healthy.


Most of the pediatric vaccinable diseases aren't likely to cause death for most kids either, but we vaccinate for them nonetheless because it's the rational thing to do to avoid unnecessary complications and medical costs.

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedule​s​/easy-to-read/adolescent-easyread.html​
 
