(Lifehacker)   "Give someone the gift of not having to go to the post office." Now THAT'S how you sell stamps   (lifehacker.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did you try telling the people that there is a stamp shortage?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't remember the last time I used a stamp.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
strong disagree (I'm right about this) andI'm a fan of USPS and stamps.  Since 2019, I've used 16 stamps.  I know this because I only have 8 stamps left on my sheet of moon landing stamps.  I'll probably be switching to Mister Rogers stamps sometime in mid or late 2022

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
oh yeah.  20 of something i need maybe 1 of a year.  at least it's easy to throw away
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am wishing instead of having to use a private third-party, the USPS would just come up with their own low cost "Stamps.com" like system that could print out postage on demand without the $18 a month fee.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Are they aware you can print your own "stamps" or postage?
There is a service you can sign up for, they even send you a scale so you can weigh what you are posting.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Since I almost never use the USPS, I forgot you can buy stamps at Walmart or any grocery store.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Since everything has gone digital I don't send anything anymore. Hell, I check my mailbox maybe every two weeks, and that's only just in case I get a jury summons.

I have half a book of stamps that has been sitting here for years. I think I need to send more letter or postcards to let people know I'm thinking about them. Email is good, but cards are nice once in a while.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'd buy rolls of stamps and hand them out in the street for free if they fire that Tump appointed asswipe

DarkSoulNoHope: USPS would just come up with their own low cost "Stamps.com" like system that could print out postage on demand without the $18 a month fee.


Best you can do for free is pirateship and they only do package shipping. You're basically paying for a usps meter license if you're doing anything first class. I think stamps.com is $14, I use it with my side biz. That's the only time it's worth it, when it's a tax write-off.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Places other than the post office sell stamps.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The last time I bought stamps was to mail a letter to a Farker in the USA. I bought domestic stamps, which didn't work so well.  After that farkup, I prefer to go to the post office people and make sure I get the proper postage.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
fyi, you can buy a book of stamps at Walgreens.
For Southerners, Publix, also.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: I'd buy rolls of stamps and hand them out in the street for free if they fire that Tump appointed asswipe

DarkSoulNoHope: USPS would just come up with their own low cost "Stamps.com" like system that could print out postage on demand without the $18 a month fee.

Best you can do for free is pirateship and they only do package shipping. You're basically paying for a usps meter license if you're doing anything first class. I think stamps.com is $14, I use it with my side biz. That's the only time it's worth it, when it's a tax write-off.


My boss uses stamps.com, we get a monthly fee of $17.99 taken from our debit card each month.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheReject: Since everything has gone digital I don't send anything anymore. Hell, I check my mailbox maybe every two weeks, and that's only just in case I get a jury summons.

I have half a book of stamps that has been sitting here for years. I think I need to send more letter or postcards to let people know I'm thinking about them. Email is good, but cards are nice once in a while.


People really do like getting cards.
It's one of those things that feels silly at first but means a lot.

Two of my closest friendships began with a card.

Keep a couple blank cards and some stamps and when the thought crosses your mind, jump at it, fearless.
"Thinking of you" are three powerful words.
 
skyotter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I actually am giving out a few sheets of the Raven Story stamp, designed by a Juneau artist:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Most grocery stores keep them for sale in each cash register - I haven't bought stamps at a post office in 20 years.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They are a great gift for old folks, especially ones in assisted living or can't get around much anymore. They send cards to each other, which makes them both happy.  Always gave books of stamps to my grandmother so she could send her friends cards, and mail bills.  She never used a cell phone or computer, so stamps and light bulbs were her favorite gifts.  And cash.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sort of CSB:

We had our stockings since we were little kids. They always had an orange, an apple, some nuts, and a few small toys. As we got older, the small things became more practical like socks, mittens, etc. When we went away to college, we would get pens, tape, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and a book of stamps with the occasional fun thing like the year we all got a small mag-lite (mine is still in my purse). When each of us got our own homes and families we took our stockings. Yes, the stamps were a great thing since this was the 70's-80's.

One year I got this brilliant idea. All those years of filling our stockings and my parents never had their own. I made beautiful velvet stockings for each of my parents and filled them with tape, pens, toothpaste (denture cleaner for Mom), puzzle books, etc. and, of course, they each got a book of stamps. Dad was a night owl so I had to wait a long time for him to go to bed before I put them out. They never noticed them. All morning we had breakfast and got ready to drive to my brothers for dinner and they never looked where the kids stockings used to be hung. They were appreciated once I pointed them out by nothing like a surprise that gets ignored.

A young Catmandu and her brothers the year we got our stockings:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I can't remember the last time I used a stamp.


I have the same sheet of stamps now for 10 years.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Munden: strong disagree (I'm right about this) andI'm a fan of USPS and stamps.  Since 2019, I've used 16 stamps.  I know this because I only have 8 stamps left on my sheet of moon landing stamps.  I'll probably be switching to Mister Rogers stamps sometime in mid or late 2022

[Fark user image image 400x904]


The only people that regularly use stamps are prisoners.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
One of my hobbies is sending postcards around the world as a member of Postcrossing. So y'all can send me the stamps you don't want or won't use.  I go through well over $100 of postage per month.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Munden: strong disagree (I'm right about this) andI'm a fan of USPS and stamps.  Since 2019, I've used 16 stamps.  I know this because I only have 8 stamps left on my sheet of moon landing stamps.  I'll probably be switching to Mister Rogers stamps sometime in mid or late 2022

[Fark user image image 400x904]


I see you too remember when USPS was a speedy delivery.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I can't remember the last time I used a stamp.


I go through one book every 2 years or so, mostly because I still think it is polite to send a thank you card for gifts received for Christmas or birthdays. Other than the thank you's I maybe use one a year for something random.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: One of my hobbies is sending postcards around the world as a member of Postcrossing. So y'all can send me the stamps you don't want or won't use.  I go through well over $100 of postage per month.


do you use the $1.30 global forever stamps for international postcard mailings, or is there a less expensive option?
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I work with a lot of elderly and otherwise challenged populations.  They love getting items with their names on the outside.  I go through about $450 worth of postage every year.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Not again 5: They are a great gift for old folks, especially ones in assisted living or can't get around much anymore. They send cards to each other, which makes them both happy.  Always gave books of stamps to my grandmother so she could send her friends cards, and mail bills.  She never used a cell phone or computer, so stamps and light bulbs were her favorite gifts.  And cash.


I started mailing cards when I was eight years old.
Cards aren't just for old folks.

cs
We made friends of new neighbors one Halloween by asking if they were "ready"? They weren't sure, weren't unpacked, etc.  So, I left a card and two new black candles for fun on their porch. Five hours later he came over, they were decorating and having some friends over and did we want to come too?
We had a blast that night and for a lot years after.

It was just a card between 30-somethings.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Munden: Mad Scientist: One of my hobbies is sending postcards around the world as a member of Postcrossing. So y'all can send me the stamps you don't want or won't use.  I go through well over $100 of postage per month.

do you use the $1.30 global forever stamps for international postcard mailings, or is there a less expensive option?


There is only one current stamp for the international rate, and a couple of older designs that are still sold.  But that gets boring quick, so I try to jazz it up with combinations of stamps.  Two first class Forever stamps and a vintage 14 cent stamp (easy to buy on Ebay) makes the $1.30 rate.  And various other combos.  It was a little easier before the recent rate increase.  Before, Forevers were 55 cents and international was $1.20, so two and a 10 cent pear stamp was easy to do...  I send about 5 postcards a day, so it adds up.  But, everyone needs a hobby, right?
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: One of my hobbies is sending postcards around the world as a member of Postcrossing. So y'all can send me the stamps you don't want or won't use.  I go through well over $100 of postage per month.


Question?

My mother collected postcards and I inherited several hundred (after culling out the ones with personal messages).

Don't suppose you might direct me as to where they might be wanted?
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Munden: Mad Scientist: One of my hobbies is sending postcards around the world as a member of Postcrossing. So y'all can send me the stamps you don't want or won't use.  I go through well over $100 of postage per month.

do you use the $1.30 global forever stamps for international postcard mailings, or is there a less expensive option?

There is only one current stamp for the international rate, and a couple of older designs that are still sold.  But that gets boring quick, so I try to jazz it up with combinations of stamps.  Two first class Forever stamps and a vintage 14 cent stamp (easy to buy on Ebay) makes the $1.30 rate.  And various other combos.  It was a little easier before the recent rate increase.  Before, Forevers were 55 cents and international was $1.20, so two and a 10 cent pear stamp was easy to do...  I send about 5 postcards a day, so it adds up.  But, everyone needs a hobby, right?


yep, and that sounds like a really nice hobby to have, very cool
 
