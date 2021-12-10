 Skip to content
(TaxProf)   Name, image, and likeness is not just for college athletes: student sues his law school for $750,000 for using his photo in publicity   (taxprof.typepad.com) divider line
    Law school, Legal education, Osgoode Hall Law School, Toronto, Legal clinic, Law Student, Toronto's Ryerson University, Law School  
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone had to go to law school to learn about model releases?   Even ugly people have to get the beautiful people to sign them and thus they know what they're for.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Steakzilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: [y.yarn.co image 850x480]


Joel McHale?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Steakzilla: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: [y.yarn.co image 850x480]

Joel McHale?


You're streets behind, man.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winner takes all?

/Lose the case and lose your degree.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hAZy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My College used a picture of me at graduation with me smiling, holding my baby daughter while she was playing with my tassel. I thought it was cute and I was honored to be in their literature. Never even thought to sue.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read the documents you signed when you enrolled.
Pretty sure they include a release for any submitted assignments and your image for advertising.
A lawyer should know that.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Someone had to go to law school to learn about model releases?   Even ugly people have to get the beautiful people to sign them and thus they know what they're for.


Most schools ask students to sign a consent form giving (or refusing) permission for the school to use their image for publicity purposes.  We had those forms starting when Raoul Jr. was in preschool.  A law school that can't manage to do a simple task this is not a law school you want to attend.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm betting there's some print somewhere that students release their name and info once they are admitted.
I'd be really surprised if this is the first time this has happened.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hAZy: My College used a picture of me at graduation with me smiling, holding my baby daughter while she was playing with my tassel. I thought it was cute and I was honored to be in their literature. Never even thought to sue.


Why do you hate freedom?
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Steakzilla: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: [y.yarn.co image 850x480]

Joel McHale?

You're streets behind, man.


Came for this.

/Always room for a little spare Chang in my pocket
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No problem. Next time the university will Photoshop someone into the picture.

media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am trying to find the evidence that the school used his likeness to promote the shcool.  A few articles written by Aderonmu himself as evidence?

Seems more like someone complaining he never got any scholarships to pay for the school.  And where is this "Costs $70k a year to live in Toronto" detail?  Figure dorm life and cafeteria food would be a lot cheaper.
 
northernmanor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
' By signing this acknowledgement to attend  ________  you agree to.... '
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Just like those idiotic anti-cheating companies that keep a database of everyone's work in perpetuity, why shouldn't people be compensated for materials that earn a profit or keep applicants coming in?

Those anti-cheat programs were nonsense. You want me to submit MY work so that you can store it in a private database for YOU to profit from and I get zero compensation? Get fisted.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: [media.npr.org image 426x541]


I memba that!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hAZy: My College used a picture of me at graduation with me smiling, holding my baby daughter while she was playing with my tassel. I thought it was cute and I was honored to be in their literature. Never even thought to sue.


Why do you hate America? Why do you hate our freedom?
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Classic aspiring lawyer.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Before law school, Aderonmu was convicted of felony charges for a drug offense (cannabis) in Philadelphia.  He was released from prison when he voluntarily agreed to return to Canada."


How long was he in prison while he pondered what to do?  That seems like the easiest decision ever.  Was that not presented as an option at his sentencing?  Since he went to prison for weed, I assume it was for more than just possession.  But since the state (or feds) were just like "oh, since you're willing to go back to the socialist hellhole that is Canada we'll just drop the whole thing right now - enjoy your healthcare loser", one wonders if it was BS from the start.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hAZy: My College used a picture of me at graduation with me smiling, holding my baby daughter while she was playing with my tassel. I thought it was cute and I was honored to be in their literature. Never even thought to sue.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: "Before law school, Aderonmu was convicted of felony charges for a drug offense (cannabis) in Philadelphia.  He was released from prison when he voluntarily agreed to return to Canada."


How long was he in prison while he pondered what to do?  That seems like the easiest decision ever.  Was that not presented as an option at his sentencing?  Since he went to prison for weed, I assume it was for more than just possession.  But since the state (or feds) were just like "oh, since you're willing to go back to the socialist hellhole that is Canada we'll just drop the whole thing right now - enjoy your healthcare loser", one wonders if it was BS from the start.


Probably a parole thing.  If you promise to leave the country and not come back we will let you out.  It happened to the gangster Roman Moronie
 
northgrave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA isn't exactly neutral:
"What makes this an exceptional case is that Ryerson built a law school on Aderonmu's back. He was not only their PR, media, and social media superstar, he was, in startup terms (which Ryerson's law school was) the persona. He was the difference-maker, the exact student archetype that would allow Ryerson's law school to survive."

I don't live in the area and am not looking for a law school to attend, but I have never heard of this "difference-maker."

It would be interesting to know what picture or pictures were used. He may have had his photo taken for an in-house publication, not realizing that agreeing to this gave full rights to the photo to Ryerson. That said, he might have an argument if his name and image was used in a way that implied his endorsement, regardless of more general rights to use the photo. More information would help.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hAZy: My College used a picture of me at graduation with me smiling, holding my baby daughter while she was playing with my tassel. I thought it was cute and I was honored to be in their literature. Never even thought to sue.


I choose not to put pics of my kids in the public domain, but it's my choice on a case by case basis.

Some "professional" party organiser thought it would be fine to use pics of all the kids at our birthday party in their online brochure, and was surprised to learn that data privacy regulations in the UK really frown on that kind of thing when you don't have permission.
 
Huggermugger [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hAZy: My College used a picture of me at graduation with me smiling, holding my baby daughter while she was playing with my tassel. I thought it was cute and I was honored to be in their literature. Never even thought to sue.


How much money did they make off it?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ok on the assumption that everyone is a stupid asshole:

angry student used some form of online social media site they posted their image to many many times.
All without reading the fine print in the EULA.

Fr profit company conducted a legit business transaction with an ad group, that legit paid whoever for use of that image. The image that he in fact said they could use this way, in exchange for nothign more than use of the social media site.

Article basically has zero details in it about how they obtained this image of him  that they are using.
And my model to fill in blanks is, Assume everyone involved is shiatty.

Just cause you do what's allowed, don't mean what's allowed ain't shiatty.
And so just case someone is doing what looks shiatty, don't mean they are breaking any rules, they might be totes legit, just legit shiatty.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Read the documents you signed when you enrolled.
Pretty sure they include a release for any submitted assignments and your image for advertising.
A lawyer should know that.


Difficulty: not a lawyer yet.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Herr Flick's Revenge: Read the documents you signed when you enrolled.
Pretty sure they include a release for any submitted assignments and your image for advertising.
A lawyer should know that.

Difficulty: not a lawyer yet.


Just glanced at the article.
Seems he is never going to be one, especially now.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This delights me. The school went heavy on the social justice and racial politics angle and is now getting some blowback for the virtue signalling. "Look at us and our black guy with a legal problem!" Never thinking that maybe the black guy with a legal problem didn't want to be part of their inclusion mission. Next time just try to be a good law school.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Imagine being a stock model used for sex offender rehab graduation
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Herr Flick's Revenge: Read the documents you signed when you enrolled.
Pretty sure they include a release for any submitted assignments and your image for advertising.
A lawyer should know that.

Difficulty: not a lawyer yet.


With $750,000 in the bank, he could choose a career where he doesn't come home smelling of deceit and fraud each day.
 
tuxq
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If only they had the legal expertise to see this coming.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Imagine being a stock model used for sex offender rehab graduation


Note: it's not wax that they used to impress the seal on the diploma.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The law student in question here apparently had prior exposed a former boss at a mental health charity of allegedly using an alias to cover her past criminal record and being labeled a vexatious litigant. I don't know this is relevant to this case, but this reads like the Tiger King of Canadian legal nonprofits.  
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa​/​national-collaboration-youth-mental-he​alth-alias-allegations-1.5931518
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did they get a signed release? If so, this guy can go fark himself. If not, he should be awarded damages in the amount of a reasonable modeling fee (which for a "nobody" is probably minimal) as well as legal fees. No way is he entitled to $750,000, even if it is $CAD.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hAZy: My College used a picture of me at graduation with me smiling, holding my baby daughter while she was playing with my tassel. I thought it was cute and I was honored to be in their literature. Never even thought to sue.


Don't worry, you probably still can.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

logieal: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Steakzilla: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: [y.yarn.co image 850x480]

Joel McHale?

You're streets behind, man.

Came for this.

/Always room for a little spare Chang in my pocket


Be the Chang you want to see in the world.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
People who run mountain bike classes in my area ask you to sign a waiver that gives them full permission to use your likeness or image in any way they please.

"I agree to allow my likeness, to be used for any legitimate purpose by Evergreen. Evergreen shall be the exclusive owner of the results and proceeds of such photography, taping, and recording with the right to authorize others to use, in any manner, all or any portion thereof or of a reproduction thereof. For purposes of clarity, I expressly waive any and all rights I may have in connection with my appearance and likeness."

Similar classes run by other groups in the area have similar language in their waivers. I mean, it's not like they'd want my ugly mug anyway. But the language of the waiver is so over the top, it just seems abusive. They could start a Youtube channel for fail videos, or anything else they want.
 
minorshan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I assume this is just his senior thesis.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

snowjack: People who run mountain bike classes in my area ask you to sign a waiver that gives them full permission to use your likeness or image in any way they please.

"I agree to allow my likeness, to be used for any legitimate purpose by Evergreen. Evergreen shall be the exclusive owner of the results and proceeds of such photography, taping, and recording with the right to authorize others to use, in any manner, all or any portion thereof or of a reproduction thereof. For purposes of clarity, I expressly waive any and all rights I may have in connection with my appearance and likeness."

Similar classes run by other groups in the area have similar language in their waivers. I mean, it's not like they'd want my ugly mug anyway. But the language of the waiver is so over the top, it just seems abusive. They could start a Youtube channel for fail videos, or anything else they want.


Wow... I hope people actually read and decline.  "And now with a demo on how NOT to ride berms, here's snowjack, Try not to giggle, and please subscribe."
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We were under court orders to protect one kid, and the judge was adamant that this kid was NEVER to be used in promo materials for any organization.  We spent years not letting the kid be in photos, other than group photos.

The kid now has a portfolio and is doing well with managing privacy boundaries.  We never recognized just how striking this kid's appearance was.  Just another kid to corral at the time.
 
