Worst Christmas tree. Evar
35
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like, it reflects my meh feelings about Christmas decorations.

Says, I know what is required, but I can't be bothered.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Council says Bailiff Bridge tree has grown too tall, meaning it is unsafe to decorate higher sections

LOL buy a ladder or rent a cherry picker.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Walker: LOL buy a ladder or rent a cherry picker.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


YOU cherry pick her, YOU brought her!

- Vaudeville and burlesque have destroyed my mind.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Council says Bailiff Bridge tree has grown too tall, meaning it is unsafe to decorate higher sections

LOL buy a ladder or rent a cherry picker.


The suggestion has been referred to committee for feasibility studies.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Council bosses say the issue with sprucing up the spruce is that the natural tree has grown too tall, meaning it is unsafe to decorate the higher sections "as they can't be reached by any maintenance vehicles",

Bring down horizontal. Install the lights etc. Stand it up again.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yorkshire village's half-lit Christmas tree labelled 'worst in the north'

I read that in Sansa Stark's voice.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brexit means Brexit!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst tree?  Not even close.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a Christmas Tree, it's celebrating the ancient Greek God Mediocrates.

imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: Walker: LOL buy a ladder or rent a cherry picker.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 362x276]

YOU cherry pick her, YOU brought her!

- Vaudeville and burlesque have destroyed my mind.


No I think that's the syphilis.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: brap: Walker: LOL buy a ladder or rent a cherry picker.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 362x276]

YOU cherry pick her, YOU brought her!

- Vaudeville and burlesque have destroyed my mind.

No I think that's the syphilis.


Where do you think he caught it?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Council bosses say the issue with sprucing up the spruce is that the natural tree has grown too tall, meaning it is unsafe to decorate the higher sections "as they can't be reached by any maintenance vehicles",

Bring down horizontal. Install the lights etc. Stand it up again.


That would be difficult without cutting down the tree.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, Melania's trees were worse.
 
One Sided Die
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Worst tree?  Not even close.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


PAIGE NO
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you fools!

hire the right person for the job, next time

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Worst tree?  Not even close.

[Fark user image 850x566]


That, um, looks familiar...

/PHOOT
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 672x420]


SNL TV Funhouse Charlie Brown Christmas
Youtube R_Ejc3N9JKU
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: jaivirtualcard: Council bosses say the issue with sprucing up the spruce is that the natural tree has grown too tall, meaning it is unsafe to decorate the higher sections "as they can't be reached by any maintenance vehicles",

Bring down horizontal. Install the lights etc. Stand it up again.

That would be difficult without cutting down the tree.


It's not one of those trees you bring in by truck?  That's strange how they would have to find a tree in the center of town right in the middle of what looks like a mini park to decorate.
 
jayphat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"as they can't be reached by any maintenance vehicles"

Translation: Harry Nobody and his pickup with a stepladder in the back can't reach higher and we don't wanna rent a proper bucket truck to reach higher.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cut it down and plant a new tree. Problem solved for years.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wage0048: No, Melania's trees were worse.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Surely even the Britons have discovered the boom truck by now, though they, undoubtedly, call it by some stupid name like Rolly-Uppy.  Forget trucks, didn't those savages invent the crossbow? My dad strung miles of longwire antenna through treetops with a crossbow and fishing line.  Or just tell some Chav there's a free tracksuit up there.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
At least they have an actual tree.

Fark user imageView Full Size

O cement thing
O cement thing
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just keep it small scale folks. Not everything has to be a grandiose extravaganza
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: cyberspacedout: jaivirtualcard: Council bosses say the issue with sprucing up the spruce is that the natural tree has grown too tall, meaning it is unsafe to decorate the higher sections "as they can't be reached by any maintenance vehicles",

Bring down horizontal. Install the lights etc. Stand it up again.

That would be difficult without cutting down the tree.

It's not one of those trees you bring in by truck?  That's strange how they would have to find a tree in the center of town right in the middle of what looks like a mini park to decorate.


I would assume they planted it several years ago. The phrasings, "natural tree," and "has grown too tall," would imply that it's just another tree growing in the park.
 
oobiedoobie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
THIS is why you don't let midgets decorate the Christmas tree.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Could be worse:
https://www.fark.com/comments/1194836​7
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image image 850x993]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
up here they rent a boom lift thatll do anything, park it on the sidewalk, and get to work. takes the city crew about a week to so all 150:or so trees including the 30 footer at the corner in the village next to santa's shed...
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Put a pole next to the tree, with guy wires to steady the pole, and hold the lights.  Don't let the Guardian anywhere near the place with whoever wrote that tabloid drivel.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTA: "It's Elf and Safety gone mad," said the local Conservative councillor George Robinson.

I don't know who Mr. Robinson is but if he thought that up off the top of his head, that's pretty good.

/no Eddie Murphy skit pics please
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: jaivirtualcard: cyberspacedout: jaivirtualcard: Council bosses say the issue with sprucing up the spruce is that the natural tree has grown too tall, meaning it is unsafe to decorate the higher sections "as they can't be reached by any maintenance vehicles",

Bring down horizontal. Install the lights etc. Stand it up again.

That would be difficult without cutting down the tree.

It's not one of those trees you bring in by truck?  That's strange how they would have to find a tree in the center of town right in the middle of what looks like a mini park to decorate.

I would assume they planted it several years ago. The phrasings, "natural tree," and "has grown too tall," would imply that it's just another tree growing in the park.


Good observation. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
 
evilsofa
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
