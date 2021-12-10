 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(National Today)   It's Dewey Decimal System Day. If you don't know what that is, ask a librarian, if you know one   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
25
    More: Cool, Library, Dewey Decimal Classification, Melvil Dewey, proprietary system of library resource classification, creator of the famed Dewey Decimal System, main groups, non-fiction library books, 20th edition of the system  
•       •       •

115 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2021 at 11:50 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UHF (9/12) Movie CLIP - Conan the Librarian (1989) HD
Youtube XHbdoO7uCkk
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XHbdoO7u​Ckk]


I would be disappointed if this wasn't the Boobies.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like Boobies
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I like Boobies


Nice tits on that dude.
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am a librarian
Youtube iAmJm0zkpIc
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's Dewey Decimal System Day. If you don't know what that is, ask a librarian, if you know one

Oh, I know one...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I know one. Well, sort of. She's a Farkette and my Alaskan girlfriend.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: It's Dewey Decimal System Day. If you don't know what that is, ask a librarian, if you know one

Oh, I know one...

[Fark user image image 300x453]


I've worked in a library for more than a decade, and none of the librarians have ever looked like this.
 
whidbey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I like the LC system better.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

labman: Badmoodman: It's Dewey Decimal System Day. If you don't know what that is, ask a librarian, if you know one

Oh, I know one...

[Fark user image image 300x453]

I've worked in a library for more than a decade, and none of the librarians have ever looked like this.


You have to catch them when they let their hair down and take the glasses off.


...After you have had a LOT of booze.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She'd use big words to make fun of me so that I would never know
Bestow upon me all her wisdom of the Dewey Decimal System, gee
You know what I really want in a girl? Me
 
desertgeek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yes, let's have a day to honor a massive piece of shiat.
 
gregario
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dewey Decimal System sucks. Library of Congress System FTW!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I can't believe all the hours I spent looking up old newspapers on the Microfiche system. God I feel ancient
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Melvil Dewey was a comprehensively bigoted bastard and his "system" reflected this.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Most places around me moved to the Library of Congress system years ago, nullifying my twelve years of schooling in the Dewy Decimal System.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

berylman: I can't believe all the hours I spent looking up old newspapers on the Microfiche system. God I feel ancient


I used to skip school to go to the library and knew everything about the Dewey decimal system. Then they changed everything. The bastards. I hate the modern world.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gregario: Dewey Decimal System sucks. Library of Congress System FTW!


While I definitely prefer LC, DD is still better for the general public.  It is just easier to wrap your head around quickly.  But the second you get into lots of very specific niche books, it pulls out a gun and shoots itself in the head (I think the most I've counted is 16 numerals after the decimal).
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I once saw a video about librarians on the internet.  It must have been one of those religious-based colleges I hear about. Anyway, the librarian was putting books away when a female student in a Catholic school girl outfit asked for help finding a particular book for class. I didn't make it to the end of the video, but the librarian wasn't very helpful.  The two women just ended up in a study room together naked.  Not sure how that helps with class work
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: It's Dewey Decimal System Day. If you don't know what that is, ask a librarian, if you know one

Oh, I know one...

[Fark user image 300x453]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I seem to know a lot of librarians. Not only am I married to one, my tabletop gaming group (consisting of people who I met before meeting my wife) included one librarian who worked for the city and one who became a law librarian after attending law school.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

phalamir: gregario: Dewey Decimal System sucks. Library of Congress System FTW!

While I definitely prefer LC, DD is still better for the general public.  It is just easier to wrap your head around quickly.  But the second you get into lots of very specific niche books, it pulls out a gun and shoots itself in the head (I think the most I've counted is 16 numerals after the decimal).


I agree, DD is easier on the general public. But now you could just have an app that points you to the location of the book you're looking for, along with the LC info.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.