(Law and Crime)   KY sheriff 'arrested' by his own deputies for punching girl in the face during basketball game. And by arrest it means he turned himself into his own deputies to avoid being arrested by state troopers days after warrant issued, immediately bonded out   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a brave man
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judge: "I also decree to let the girl's daddy have 5 minutes alone with the former Sheriff...Now now, folks!! That there is Kentucky Justice."
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Picklehead: [imageproxy.ifunny.co image 640x916]


"Real people don't hit people."

Thing is, to people like this sheriff, if you aren't a cop or a cop's son, then you don't count as people.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Picklehead: [imageproxy.ifunny.co image 640x916]


Eh, there are definitely exceptions.
 
scalpod
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Grizwald [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
nazis arent people so still okay to hit them right?
 
lefty248
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Picklehead: [imageproxy.ifunny.co image 640x916]


Except, of course, during BDSM play, between consenting adults!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Picklehead: [imageproxy.ifunny.co image 640x916]


OK, as long as we stipulate that Nazis, anti-vaxxers, Qanon types and their fellow-travelers aren't people.
 
aperson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Grizwald: nazis arent people so still okay to hit them right?


Not worth your time.  Just send them to the showers.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Grizwald: nazis arent people so still okay to hit them right?


Absolutely.

Any cops, prosecutors or judges that say otherwise are Nazi sympathizers.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Picklehead: [imageproxy.ifunny.co image 640x916]

Eh, there are definitely exceptions.


media.npr.orgView Full Size

Some people just scream "punch me".
 
AFKobel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The guy at issue disappears into the melee, but if you watch it enough times you can see that he falls right into the scrum and is on top of a girl at one point, and it looks like he's landing blows.

At any rate, the two or three guys that pull him out of the scrum certainly saw what he did.  I'm sure they'll be targeted soon by the Sheriff's office.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Checks out

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Grizwald: nazis arent people so still okay to hit them right?


Self-defense and defense of others is always allowed.

/still people though
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You ever notice how sports ball brings out the best in the parents attending kids games. Me neither.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Tis the season for adults to encourage passion for sports, right mom?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Grizwald: nazis arent people so still okay to hit them right?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Always has been.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Super Chronic: Picklehead: [imageproxy.ifunny.co image 640x916]

OK, as long as we stipulate that Nazis, anti-vaxxers, Qanon types and their fellow-travelers aren't people.


In all seriousness, to have a functional society you need second class citizens.

Membership must include at a minimum those trying to damage your society.

Fascists are in that group for us, as are the others.  They need to be controlled.  If that takes making it 'open season' on them, my primary concern would be vigilantes attacking the wrong targets, not the treatment of the fascists.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Combustion: Judge: "I also decree to let the girl's daddy have 5 minutes alone with the former Sheriff...Now now, folks!! That there is Kentucky Justice."


You serious overestimate that part of Kentucky.  About theeonly problem the dad would have would be not being paid 5 shekels of silver for watching it happen.
 
