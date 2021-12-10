 Skip to content
(Twitter)   It's just another summer in Australia   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That sign is for tourists. Aussies don't care.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OMG they still have Woolworths in Australia!

/booking flight now.
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: OMG they still have Woolworths in Australia!

/booking flight now.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: OMG they still have Woolworths in Australia!

/booking flight now.


Right?

If it has the lunch counter, I could get the classic grilled ham &cheese sandwich and a REAL chocolate malt!

I'm in!
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: optikeye: OMG they still have Woolworths in Australia!

/booking flight now.

[i.imgur.com image 436x197]


I don't know, Everett, was it just the one Woolworths, or all of them?
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tree fiddy for a bag of ice? I know its aussie money, but still...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: OMG they still have Woolworths in Australia!

/booking flight now.


Not the same Woolworths - ours is a supermarket chain. One of the big two (Coles is the other).
/Also in NZ, where they call themselves Countdown.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: Tree fiddy for a bag of ice? I know its aussie money, but still...

[Fark user image image 245x184]


It's dangerous work.

S05E04 - The Ice Expedition
Youtube SAsgN_LPWBc
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow, really saves you to buy in bulk there...why splurge on ice at $3.80 a bag, when you can buy 4 at a time and pay only $3.75??  Super bargain!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: optikeye: OMG they still have Woolworths in Australia!

/booking flight now.

Not the same Woolworths - ours is a supermarket chain. One of the big two (Coles is the other).
/Also in NZ, where they call themselves Countdown.


Is that final?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
5kg?  What's that in pork-fried freedom units?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They also have Target (not related to America's Target) and Kmart (no longer related to America's Kmart).

Oh, and Woolworth's still exists today, kinda sorta.  Foot Locker was originally a subdivision of them.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Wow, really saves you to buy in bulk there...why splurge on ice at $3.80 a bag, when you can buy 4 at a time and pay only $3.75??  Super bargain!


Uh, what??
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Wow, really saves you to buy in bulk there...why splurge on ice at $3.80 a bag, when you can buy 4 at a time and pay only $3.75??  Super bargain!


Back in the day, White Castle sold sliders for .26 each. They had a sign up '4 for 1.00 with purchase of fries and a drink'. Even as a kid, I thought that was hilarious.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Wow, really saves you to buy in bulk there...why splurge on ice at $3.80 a bag, when you can buy 4 at a time and pay only $3.75??  Super bargain!


Looks like someone failed maths

4 for $11 = $2.75 each
 
Focks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hobnail: red230: optikeye: OMG they still have Woolworths in Australia!

/booking flight now.

[i.imgur.com image 436x197]

I don't know, Everett, was it just the one Woolworths, or all of them?


HaHa yes! We was beat up by a Bible salesman and banished from Woolworths. I don't know, Everett, was it just the one branch or all of them. I love that movie.
 
