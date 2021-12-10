 Skip to content
(CNN)   Bring out your dead   (cnn.com)
85
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is anyone who wasn't in a coma for the last two years really surprised about any of this?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm starting to think that COVID isn't being handled responsibly in this country.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess worshiping a golden calf is not an effective substitute for being fully vaccinated.

/surprise, surprise, surprise
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were a way to let the unvaccinated die off without it taking a toll on our health care system.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OhwellAnyway.jpg
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Rate" - like what case fatality rate? There's no "denominator" in there and nothing about how many "younger" people.

IOW, more FUD from CNN
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me show you my Omicron face.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
M O O N spells covid
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's very simple.

1) Blood test for COVID-19 vaccine:
1a) If positive or patient is less than 5 years and 45 days old, admission for full care.
1b) If negative, admission to tent in parking lot and palliative care.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michigan?

Sweet. Makes it a little harder for the fascists to assert complete control.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FNC, RNC, GQP, TFG.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ninepence..."

Monty Python and the Holy Grail: Bring Out Your Dead
Youtube QcbR1J_4ICg


/oblig
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: 1b) If negative, admission to tent in parking lot and palliative care.


I was going to say dumpster. But I guess that works too.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like a perfect time to fire unvaccinated health care workers.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: "Rate" - like what case fatality rate? There's no "denominator" in there and nothing about how many "younger" people.



Time - per day, per week, whatever.  That's pretty much the standard in english if it's just conversational and not otherwise specified.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fun part is...it is very likely that COVID is here for the long haul because Red Hats "do their own research"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New business idea: Buy a backhoe, hire out my services to rural counties.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're dying like they've never died before!
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: "Rate" - like what case fatality rate? There's no "denominator" in there and nothing about how many "younger" people.

IOW, more FUD from CNN


The county I live in (Lauren Boebert's district) just had the most deaths of any month since the pandemic started.  30% of all deaths due to covid here happened in the last two months.  85% of those deaths are unvaccinated people.  The local news never mentions anything about covid.  At all.  Just like you most of the locals are blissfully ignorant to what is actually happening.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They're dying like they've never died before!


They were only MOSTLY dead before.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: This sounds like a perfect time to fire unvaccinated health care workers.


All the rural hospitals are closing and their workers are moving to the cities, where people get vaccinated.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: This sounds like a perfect time to fire unvaccinated health care workers.


Most of those people have already been fired and some of them are probably among the dead.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: jjorsett: This sounds like a perfect time to fire unvaccinated health care workers.

All the rural hospitals are closing and their workers are moving to the cities, where people get vaccinated.


This is really only happening in states who did not expand medicaid.  In Colorado most rural hospitals are doing fine.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt_sensible: Is anyone who wasn't in a coma for the last two years really surprised about any of this?


Surprised is a stretch.

I didn't know about Delta 1 year ago though.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(CNN)Nurse Katie Sefton never thought Covid-19 could get this bad -- and certainly not this late in the pandemic.
"I was really hoping that we'd (all) get vaccinated and things would be back to normal," said Sefton, an assistant manager at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan.

I'm not surprised at all.  Delta is more contagious than Alpha.  It tends to get around to infecting people who may have missed an Alpha infection and, like all Covid, takes a particular toll on the unvaxxed.  It started in Florida, Louisiana, and similar and worked its way north.  You can see this playing out on the NY Times coronavirus page.  Everyone gets their Delta wave eventually.  If Omicron really is more contagious than Delta, expect another as it gets around to infecting those who missed on Delta.

Every historical pandemic has taken at least 2 years to work itself through every human.  We've got some neat tricks this time, but everyone is eventually going to have a run-in with Miss Rona.  I've probably already been infected, but I'm vaxxed so no big deal.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile I just ordered new N95s.   Now, the important question is, when do we start looting the corpses of the dead for things to sell to a friendly merchant?
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife works children's ER in MI. It's bad. Lots of sad COVID kids and angry parents screaming at her. She's really regretting going to Med school. Parent's bring their kids to the ER with a runny nose and those parents get pissed because they aren't being seen quickly, while my wife is trying to keep seriously ill kids alive.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But NaTuRaL IMMuNItY...
 
peterquince
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: This sounds like a perfect time to fire unvaccinated health care workers.


You mean the ones who are making things worse? I agree.
 
Jurodan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It's very simple.

1) Blood test for COVID-19 vaccine:
1a) If positive or patient is less than 5 years and 45 days old, admission for full care.
1b) If negative, admission to tent in parking lot and palliative care.


I refuse to blame children for the mistakes of their parents. 18+ is another story.

/Thinking of calling my doctor about getting a different booster...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's exactly like the flu. You liberals and your scare tactics. This is just natures way of making sure I have plenty of parking spaces for holiday shopping.

/Feeling like crap after my booster yesterday, but I'd rather feel like crap for a day and not die, thanks.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jurodan: I refuse to blame children for the mistakes of their parents. 18+ is another story.


I would just charge the parents with child abuse and attempted murder.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are effective ways that people can protect themselves from the Covid virus if they do not want the vaccine.
Always wear a ask when indoors with people you do not live with. Limit the amount of time you spend indoors with people that are not wearing a mask. Stay home as much as possible.

These are not normal times and you should take action to protect yourself.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jurodan: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It's very simple.

1) Blood test for COVID-19 vaccine:
1a) If positive or patient is less than 5 years and 45 days old, admission for full care.
1b) If negative, admission to tent in parking lot and palliative care.

I refuse to blame children for the mistakes of their parents. 18+ is another story.

/Thinking of calling my doctor about getting a different booster...


I did Pfizer, Pfizer, Moderna. The last two shots took me out for a day.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: It's exactly like the flu. You liberals and your scare tactics. This is just natures way of making sure I have plenty of parking spaces for holiday shopping.

/Feeling like crap after my booster yesterday, but I'd rather feel like crap for a day and not die, thanks.


The funny part about all that is if you oook at the flu deaths from the last year and a half, all of the anti-COvId measures have kicked the flu's ass. That really shows just how much worse COVID is.
 
Jurodan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Jurodan: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It's very simple.

1) Blood test for COVID-19 vaccine:
1a) If positive or patient is less than 5 years and 45 days old, admission for full care.
1b) If negative, admission to tent in parking lot and palliative care.

I refuse to blame children for the mistakes of their parents. 18+ is another story.

/Thinking of calling my doctor about getting a different booster...

I did Pfizer, Pfizer, Moderna. The last two shots took me out for a day.


Pfizer for all thee, but I have comorbidities so hearing Pfizer might not be as effective had me a little worried.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They're dying like they've never died before!


Consequences will never be the same!
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No deaths of people that got a booster. So the only real issue is can the death rate be raised and taking less time. Need to open unvaxxed only treatment areas, similar to old TB sanitariums
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

peterquince: jjorsett: This sounds like a perfect time to fire unvaccinated health care workers.

You mean the ones who are making things worse? I agree.


This. If I knew a nurse or doctor refused to vax, I would not trust them to treat me for anything. They lack ethics, intelligence, or both, and I require both from those providing care that involves me staying alive. Did they also refuse to wash their hands before getting to work on that appendectomy? Will they not prescribe me antibiotics because they think I should build "natural immunity?"

fark every single one of them. They never should have been allowed in a hospital to begin with.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bazzlex001: Michigan?

Sweet. Makes it a little harder for the fascists to assert complete control.


Yeah. The population distribution of Michigan is awkward for democracy. Note Lansing vs. surrounding areas, for example.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dildo tontine: Marcus Aurelius: jjorsett: This sounds like a perfect time to fire unvaccinated health care workers.

All the rural hospitals are closing and their workers are moving to the cities, where people get vaccinated.

This is really only happening in states who did not expand medicaid.  In Colorado most rural hospitals are doing fine.


It's funny how they seldom mention that on the news.  Must just be an oversight.  I've adopted the GOP stance: MY hospital isn't short of workers, so it's not a problem.  They're all vaccinated, too.
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: The fun part is...it is very likely that COVID is here for the long haul because Red Hats "do their own research"

[Fark user image 346x308]


They did the wrong research...   mine was " what 'side effects' " and  which seems more effective... " Covid will kill you"  kinda indicated that getting the vaccine was a good thing...  as I am totally against injecting any foreign substance into my body, and at the same time fully vaccinated against all of the childhood diseases, which worked, kind of a no- brainer there..  vaccinate and have a good chance of continuing to live, or be stupid and watch yourself die.. nada, pass, etc...  don't like needles, do like to live.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Christmas Mass Surge
Irresponsible parishes and parishioners are going to make January 2022 a month of what is now familiar sorrow
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTFA: "I was really hoping that we'd (all) get vaccinated and things would be back to normal," said Sefton, an assistant manager at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan.

Yes, we were ALL hoping that, early on. But Republicans decided that it would be better for them to take a sh*t in America's punchbowl, so here we are.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sparrow Hospital nurse Danielle Williams said the vast majority of her Covid-19 patients are not vaccinated -- and had no idea they could get pummeled so hard by Covid-19.

Yes, they did. They instead chose to be willfully defiant and willfully ignorant. They ignored the mountains of scientific data in favor of their Facebook "research". They chose conspiracy theories and scabies medication over science and reason. Don't say they "had no idea" because that is flat-out bulls**t.
 
DVD
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Rural and red-area medical staff vs the GOP death-grift party and their lying mouthpiece, Faux News.  That's a difficult fight.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: iheartscotch: The fun part is...it is very likely that COVID is here for the long haul because Red Hats "do their own research"

[Fark user image 346x308]

They did the wrong research...   mine was " what 'side effects' " and  which seems more effective... " Covid will kill you"  kinda indicated that getting the vaccine was a good thing...  as I am totally against injecting any foreign substance into my body, and at the same time fully vaccinated against all of the childhood diseases, which worked, kind of a no- brainer there..  vaccinate and have a good chance of continuing to live, or be stupid and watch yourself die.. nada, pass, etc...  don't like needles, do like to live.


So are you vaccinated or not?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: FTFA: "I was really hoping that we'd (all) get vaccinated and things would be back to normal," said Sefton, an assistant manager at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan.

Yes, we were ALL hoping that, early on. But Republicans decided that it would be better for them to take a sh*t in America's punchbowl, so here we are.


Let's not forget signaling their allegiance to the cult.
 
freakay
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The jury is still out on Omicron, but there are elements of it that are really dangerous because people will misunderstand the significance.

First, it is far more transmissible, and may be more so than Delta.  Even if it is the same as Delta, thats not good.

Second, it seems as if Delta wont make as much as an impact with two doses, but Omicron does.  We all need three doses, period.

Third, those who are unvaccinated are the ones who are going to be making this surge happen, and Delta and Omicron will be just as dangerous as version one.  And hence, hospital beds will be full.

We are really screwed because we never learn that our healthcare system is absolutely screwed up.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nurse Katie Sefton never thought Covid-19 could get this bad -- and certainly not this late in the pandemic.


That was your mistake...thinking we're "late" in the pandemic.
 
