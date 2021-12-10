 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Dumb: Assaulting a flight attendant while the plane is in flight. Dumber: Doubling down and assaulting an air marshal too. Yeah you're going to do some time, pal   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A no fly list by the airlines might damp that down. Getting banned for air travel by all the carriers because you're a d*ck makes sense. Just private businesses refusing service. I am sure that no one would take issue with that, right?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After he was cuffed, I hope they re-secured his mask. With duct tape. And if the mask was damaged in any way, they could probably just use the duct tape.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: A no fly list by the airlines might damp that down. Getting banned for air travel by all the carriers because you're a d*ck makes sense. Just private businesses refusing service. I am sure that no one would take issue with that, right?


Agree 100%, but let's extend the ban to all public transportation.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: hubiestubert: A no fly list by the airlines might damp that down. Getting banned for air travel by all the carriers because you're a d*ck makes sense. Just private businesses refusing service. I am sure that no one would take issue with that, right?

Agree 100%, but let's extend the ban to all public transportation.


And Olive Garden.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The air marshal is going to do time as well?  That seems a bit much.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: A no fly list by the airlines might damp that down. Getting banned for air travel by all the carriers because you're a d*ck makes sense. Just private businesses refusing service. I am sure that no one would take issue with that, right?


President has already been set. We're good to go.

reviewjournal.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: hubiestubert: A no fly list by the airlines might damp that down. Getting banned for air travel by all the carriers because you're a d*ck makes sense. Just private businesses refusing service. I am sure that no one would take issue with that, right?

President has already been set. We're good to go.

[reviewjournal.com image 404x500]


Precedent

Ducking autocorrect!!!!
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If you can't follow instructions on a plane to wear a mask, you should also have the ability to purchase and own a gun removed. Fark these people. All of them.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: The air marshal is going to do time as well?  That seems a bit much.


I thought the guy was going to have to do the air marshall and was thinking that's a bit....differant.
 
baorao
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He's going to do the air marshal on the flight? that seems non consensual.
 
neapoi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: hubiestubert: A no fly list by the airlines might damp that down. Getting banned for air travel by all the carriers because you're a d*ck makes sense. Just private businesses refusing service. I am sure that no one would take issue with that, right?

Agree 100%, but let's extend the ban to all public transportation.


I'd suggest we extend the ban even further to include being banned from land anywhere on earth. biatch doesn't wanna wear a mask he can live in the ocean like goddamn SpongeBob.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why not ban them for life from every getting laid again?

/Assuming they're not incel.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"A Los Angeles-bound flight from Washington, D.C. was diverted to Oklahoma City"

And the guy survived?! I'm shocked that the rest of the passengers didn't desperately tear him to shreds upon realizing where they were in danger of landing.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Claude Ballse: hubiestubert: A no fly list by the airlines might damp that down. Getting banned for air travel by all the carriers because you're a d*ck makes sense. Just private businesses refusing service. I am sure that no one would take issue with that, right?

President has already been set. We're good to go.

[reviewjournal.com image 404x500]

Precedent

Ducking autocorrect!!!!


If it means anything, TFG is probably in that book.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oklahoma City Police Capt. Arthur Gregory told Axios in a phone call that an air marshal attempted to take the suspect into custody after he "assaulted a flight attendant," but he "proceeded to assault the air marshal."

I believe in you, crazy maskhole rage zombie. You will be the one that finally puts those flight attendants in their place. You will do what you want, you will not be stopped, you will not be arrested, you will not go to jail. You will succeed where everyone else has failed!

The suspect was eventually placed in handcuffs and the pilot diverted the plane to Will Rogers World Airport, where the suspect was escorted off the flight, authorities said.

OK, maybe not.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Video from the scene shows the Delta Airlines passenger suspected in the latest case of in-flight violence was maskless when he was led away by authorities.

of course he was
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'd say just back this up to the emergency slide, and toss in people who assault flight attendants. But no one wants to subscribe to my newsletter. Also I like to think I have the sack and physical experience to help out in a situation like this. But A. I usually drink a lot on flights and 2. I doubt I'd be compensated or have my legal bills paid for the risk in choking out some anti mask Trumper.

gtmidatlantic.comView Full Size

gtmidatlantic.comView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: I'd say...

[gtmidatlantic.com image 600x380]
[gtmidatlantic.com image 600x380]


Huh, 2x post I guess that bears rechipping
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: namegoeshere: hubiestubert: A no fly list by the airlines might damp that down. Getting banned for air travel by all the carriers because you're a d*ck makes sense. Just private businesses refusing service. I am sure that no one would take issue with that, right?

Agree 100%, but let's extend the ban to all public transportation.

And Olive Garden.


Reported.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: After he was cuffed, I hope they re-secured his mask. With duct tape. And if the mask was damaged in any way, they could probably just use the duct tape.


Remember: airlines advise their staff not to restrain passengers with duct tape.

Pack your carry-on with care.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Anger Management (1/8) Movie CLIP - Rage on a Plane (2003) HD
Youtube DzUc3Eqzzos
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: namegoeshere: hubiestubert: A no fly list by the airlines might damp that down. Getting banned for air travel by all the carriers because you're a d*ck makes sense. Just private businesses refusing service. I am sure that no one would take issue with that, right?

Agree 100%, but let's extend the ban to all public transportation.

And Olive Garden.


But not Applebees, they need somewhere to go and get kicked out of...
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's a shame they can't just eject people like this from the plane at that time as they would from a bar or Walmart. Businesses should have the right to eject patrons immediately.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you can't behave on an airliner, then you should never be allowed to get on another one.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: namegoeshere: hubiestubert: A no fly list by the airlines might damp that down. Getting banned for air travel by all the carriers because you're a d*ck makes sense. Just private businesses refusing service. I am sure that no one would take issue with that, right?

Agree 100%, but let's extend the ban to all public transportation.

And Olive Garden.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rudemix: It's a shame they can't just eject people like this from the plane at that time as they would from a bar or Walmart. Businesses should have the right to eject patrons immediately.


At the very least,
We'd get some great YouTube videos of their reaction as the attendant describes how the parachute will work....
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Better story with video of altercation here
He definitely had an arrest coming, but that's not much of an assault on an air marshall.

Very little sympathy for this clown.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: rudemix: It's a shame they can't just eject people like this from the plane at that time as they would from a bar or Walmart. Businesses should have the right to eject patrons immediately.

At the very least,
We'd get some great YouTube videos of their reaction as the attendant describes how the parachute will work....


Parachute?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Shiatty right-wing goober website, but it does have some video from the flight: https://www.thegatewaypundit.c​om/2021/12/lax-bound-flight-makes-emer​gency-landing-passenger-screaming-blm-​enslaved-white-man-assaults-flight-att​endant-air-marshal-video/
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: A no fly list by the airlines might damp that down. Getting banned for air travel by all the carriers because you're a d*ck makes sense. Just private businesses refusing service. I am sure that no one would take issue with that, right?


Somebody sounds like they're still mad about their cake.
 
Kelwen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: rudemix: It's a shame they can't just eject people like this from the plane at that time as they would from a bar or Walmart. Businesses should have the right to eject patrons immediately.

At the very least,
We'd get some great YouTube videos of their reaction as the attendant describes how the parachute will work....


The what now?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Moniker o' Shame: The air marshal is going to do time as well?  That seems a bit much.

I thought the guy was going to have to do the air marshall and was thinking that's a bit....differant.


The Air Marshall Mile High Club

/Starring Sasha Grey as the AirMarshall and Peter North as the Unruly Passenger
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: A no fly list by the airlines might damp that down. Getting banned for air travel by all the carriers because you're a d*ck makes sense. Just private businesses refusing service. I am sure that no one would take issue with that, right?


I wouldn't have a problem with it, assuming there was due process involved.

If i couldn't fly, it would end my career. Now of course, "don't be a dick linenoise" and you won't have any problems, but that holds true for everything in life.

Maybe i'm having a really shiatty day and am inadvertently rude to a flight attendant, who is also having a shiatty day, and now i'm out a career because they say i did something i didn't.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: Better story with video of altercation here
He definitely had an arrest coming, but that's not much of an assault on an air marshall.

Very little sympathy for this clown.


Surprised you have any, I sure don't.

/thanks for the share
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There is in this world what I like to call "The Big List of People You Don't Fark With."

"Flight Crew" are way up on it.   See also, immigration and border control agents, regardless of  which nationality they are.  And also the lady that handles finance in the office.  And people that handle your food.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hissatsu: Oklahoma City Police Capt. Arthur Gregory told Axios in a phone call that an air marshal attempted to take the suspect into custody after he "assaulted a flight attendant," but he "proceeded to assault the air marshal."

I believe in you, crazy maskhole rage zombie. You will be the one that finally puts those flight attendants in their place. You will do what you want, you will not be stopped, you will not be arrested, you will not go to jail. You will succeed where everyone else has failed!

The suspect was eventually placed in handcuffs and the pilot diverted the plane to Will Rogers World Airport, where the suspect was escorted off the flight, authorities said.

OK, maybe not.


The clown attacked a federal officer, idiot.

Assaulting an NYCTA bus operator, motorman, conductor gets you up to 7 years in the slammer.  Going to guess this clown's getting 10 years behind bars for assaulting a federal officer.
 
