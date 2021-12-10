 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Are you getting a 6.8% raise this year? If not, you have effectively gotten a pay cut. Have a nice day   (cnbc.com) divider line
68
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I've never gotten a raise over 5%.  I've been going backwards for decades.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not applicable because I work on commissions.  Sweet, sweet, commissions.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how stocks soar on the news and everyone is dumping their money into Equities and Property as a "hedge" against inflation. Especially love the Crypo "hedges"...

Didn't work a hundred years ago and won't work this time.

Beanie Babies are the way to go.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, wage increases have been way behind inflation and cost of living increases for decades. That's what happens when only conservatives are elected.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Yeah, wage increases have been way behind inflation and cost of living increases for decades. That's what happens when only conservatives are elected.


Capitalist stooges.
Nobody has been representing the working classes.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm retired on a fixed income.  I'm getting a 5.9% raise on half of my income.  That extra hundred dollars a month sure is going to help with the $25 rent increases I've been getting each year for the last five years in a row.  With the increased insurance costs for the last five years in a row.  With the increased propane costs for the last five years in a row.  With the... fark it, you get the idea.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Yeah, wage increases have been way behind inflation and cost of living increases for decades. That's what happens when only conservatives are elected.


JFK, LBJ, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden are all conservatives?

Lol, looks like we found ourselves a Marxist.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: [pbs.twimg.com image 420x258]


LOL "Democrats fix economy" no they farking don't, that's a massive part of the problem.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Beanie Babies are the way to go.


Ha!  Talk about just throwing money away!

If you're not buying the little clear plastic tag protectors, that is.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Buy 'em in bulk and pass the savings on to myself!  That's smart money!

//my wages haven't kept up with inflation, either, but my 401k, stocks, and real estate have outpaced inflation handsomely.  And I only own one Beanie Baby because I like cardinals.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I work for the government.


What's a raise?
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You could spend less.

/ducks
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I hate being right all the time on fark. You people make me feel like the smartest person in the world.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Joke's on you.  I invested all my money in inflation.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And this is different from any other year how, exactly?
 
Pert
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm always confused by this.

Doesn't it rest on the assumption that someone paid $50k and someone paid $100k spend the same % of their salary on goods/rent etc, whereas they may both spend $20k per year on goods/rent etc, and therefore the guy on $100k is far less impacted than the $50k guy if they each get a below inflation payrise?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gar1013: AdmirableSnackbar: Yeah, wage increases have been way behind inflation and cost of living increases for decades. That's what happens when only conservatives are elected.

JFK, LBJ, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden are all conservatives?

Lol, looks like we found ourselves a Marxist.


Welcome to Fark...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: I hate being right all the time on fark. You people make me feel like the smartest person in the world.


Yeah, but I called it before you did.  You were only copying off of me.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I love how stocks soar on the news and everyone is dumping their money into Equities and Property as a "hedge" against inflation. Especially love the Crypo "hedges"...

Didn't work a hundred years ago and won't work this time.

Beanie Babies are the way to go.


*Eyes the 10+ crates full of Beanie Babies my mother purchased over the years and makes a Hawkeye face*

Don't give me hope.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It isn't real inflation. It is mostly artificial scarcity related to the supply chain and some shenanigans with some products like beef. The rent going up is real though. That's being caused by residential property being bid-up by speculators and investors. The scarcity issues will be ironed out in 2022. The rent...yeah, that problem is going to stick around.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Counter this by stealing toilet paper from your place of employment.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Night Train to Wakanda: I hate being right all the time on fark. You people make me feel like the smartest person in the world.

Yeah, but I called it before you did.  You were only copying off of me.


Touché. It's not about calling it before anyone. It's about watching the price of raw goods go up three months ago and saying inflation is outpacing expected growth. By a lot. And the brilliant men and women of action on here think they understand what's happening and say we need more spending.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I love how stocks soar on the news and everyone is dumping their money into Equities and Property as a "hedge" against inflation. Especially love the Crypo "hedges"...

Didn't work a hundred years ago and won't work this time.

Beanie Babies are the way to go.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I too invest in Hedge Funds.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Joke's on you.  I invested all my money in inflation.


Is that a crypto coin?
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Counter this by stealing toilet paper from your place of employment.


I work at home.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I work for a school districts IT department. What is this "raise" thing you speak of ?
I make the same now as I did 26 years ago, and if I wasn't so close to retirement, I'd go make donuts or something to increase my income.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Rapmaster2000: Joke's on you.  I invested all my money in inflation.

Is that a crypto coin?


It's a weird trick they don't want you to know about.  They hate this!
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pert: I'm always confused by this.

Doesn't it rest on the assumption that someone paid $50k and someone paid $100k spend the same % of their salary on goods/rent etc, whereas they may both spend $20k per year on goods/rent etc, and therefore the guy on $100k is far less impacted than the $50k guy if they each get a below inflation payrise?


No. The poorer you are the more exposed to inflation you are. For example, if you have a mortgage on a traditional non-adjusting loan you aren't going to see an increase in your cost of housing. If you rent you should expect a bump in your monthly rent. People with higher incomes that are used to purchasing more expensive goods have more flexibility to buy lower priced products to stay within budget. If you are already buying ramen from Aldi you don't have much to cut. Utility costs are also inelastic. Wealthier home owners are more likely to have well insulated homes while renters are much more likely to be stuck with leaky structures.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
econbrowser.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Rapmaster2000: Night Train to Wakanda: I hate being right all the time on fark. You people make me feel like the smartest person in the world.

Yeah, but I called it before you did.  You were only copying off of me.

Touché. It's not about calling it before anyone. It's about watching the price of raw goods go up three months ago and saying inflation is outpacing expected growth. By a lot. And the brilliant men and women of action on here think they understand what's happening and say we need more spending.


Oh, I remember.  I said inflation is out of control and you better be ready and everyone said "I'm not worried because I'm stupid" and these ladies saw me and they were impressed.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: gar1013: AdmirableSnackbar: Yeah, wage increases have been way behind inflation and cost of living increases for decades. That's what happens when only conservatives are elected.

JFK, LBJ, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden are all conservatives?

Lol, looks like we found ourselves a Marxist.

Welcome to Fark...


Biden and Clinton are staunch conservatives who helped give massive power to corporations and Wall Street. Obama's major accomplishment was a giveaway to health insurance companies that have seen insurance and health care costs continue to increase massively year after year rather than helping make health care affordable.

"I like these people" doesn't mean they governed well or liberally, it just means you like them.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I love how stocks soar on the news and everyone is dumping their money into Equities and Property as a "hedge" against inflation. Especially love the Crypo "hedges"...

Didn't work a hundred years ago and won't work this time.

Beanie Babies are the way to go.


--
Short CSB: post-Iraq I was selling on eBay (kinda was the eBay early years) a fair bit just for side/weekend money. I'd go to middle-rich garage sales and estate sales and pick up anything I felt uniquely sellable. One day I hit the estate sale mother lode of farkin Beanie Babies lol. This also was when Beanie Babies was, still strangely, a big thing. Some looked really special, like they only came in Mc D's Happy Meals or something at some point. Sold em all on eBay immediately and made a couple grand. Now that's not big money by any means but was good pull for a post-war drunken E3 rank weekend hustle.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I explain this to my employer every year after I get a tiny raise, they are so smug until i say that.
then I ice that cake with "This is not a raise, this is a slap in the face"

Every year.
for 21 years.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
jokojokes.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm public sector, what's a "raise"?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well I thought I was doing fine, made a big investment in Moderna a year ago, but then yesterday at 3:40pm Moderna fell off a cliff for reasons unknown to me. BRB, gonna ask the boss for a raise....
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Other than the business tab, who didn't see this coming?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: iamskibibitz: gar1013: AdmirableSnackbar: Yeah, wage increases have been way behind inflation and cost of living increases for decades. That's what happens when only conservatives are elected.

JFK, LBJ, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden are all conservatives?

Lol, looks like we found ourselves a Marxist.

Welcome to Fark...

Biden and Clinton are staunch conservatives who helped give massive power to corporations and Wall Street. Obama's major accomplishment was a giveaway to health insurance companies that have seen insurance and health care costs continue to increase massively year after year rather than helping make health care affordable.

"I like these people" doesn't mean they governed well or liberally, it just means you like them.


How did those guys even get elected seeing as how Centrists never win?
 
KCinPA
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: And this is different from any other year how, exactly?


Ahh yes it is!

"What Americans should know about inflation as it hits a 30-year high"

"This is the biggest one-year jump seen in the government's consumer price index since 1990."

https://abcnews.go.com/amp/Business/a​m​ericans-inflation-hits-30-year-high/st​ory?id=81110162
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Foolish mortal. Americans haven't had a proper raise since 1973.

thumbor.forbes.comView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: AdmirableSnackbar: iamskibibitz: gar1013: AdmirableSnackbar: Yeah, wage increases have been way behind inflation and cost of living increases for decades. That's what happens when only conservatives are elected.

JFK, LBJ, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden are all conservatives?

Lol, looks like we found ourselves a Marxist.

Welcome to Fark...

Biden and Clinton are staunch conservatives who helped give massive power to corporations and Wall Street. Obama's major accomplishment was a giveaway to health insurance companies that have seen insurance and health care costs continue to increase massively year after year rather than helping make health care affordable.

"I like these people" doesn't mean they governed well or liberally, it just means you like them.

How did those guys even get elected seeing as how Centrists never win?


Centrists never win, said nobody ever.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I won't know my bonus until end of January, they do raise evals at the same time.

No idea what either will look like at this point. Last year was not a disappointment.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Rapmaster2000: AdmirableSnackbar: iamskibibitz: gar1013: AdmirableSnackbar: Yeah, wage increases have been way behind inflation and cost of living increases for decades. That's what happens when only conservatives are elected.

JFK, LBJ, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden are all conservatives?

Lol, looks like we found ourselves a Marxist.

Welcome to Fark...

Biden and Clinton are staunch conservatives who helped give massive power to corporations and Wall Street. Obama's major accomplishment was a giveaway to health insurance companies that have seen insurance and health care costs continue to increase massively year after year rather than helping make health care affordable.

"I like these people" doesn't mean they governed well or liberally, it just means you like them.

How did those guys even get elected seeing as how Centrists never win?

Centrists never win, said nobody ever.


Oh, OK.  I'll remember that in the 2022 election post-mortem when 10 accounts who often show up together all say that same thing.
 
Pert
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

madgonad: Pert: I'm always confused by this.

Doesn't it rest on the assumption that someone paid $50k and someone paid $100k spend the same % of their salary on goods/rent etc, whereas they may both spend $20k per year on goods/rent etc, and therefore the guy on $100k is far less impacted than the $50k guy if they each get a below inflation payrise?

No. The poorer you are the more exposed to inflation you are. For example, if you have a mortgage on a traditional non-adjusting loan you aren't going to see an increase in your cost of housing. If you rent you should expect a bump in your monthly rent. People with higher incomes that are used to purchasing more expensive goods have more flexibility to buy lower priced products to stay within budget. If you are already buying ramen from Aldi you don't have much to cut. Utility costs are also inelastic. Wealthier home owners are more likely to have well insulated homes while renters are much more likely to be stuck with leaky structures.


I'm pretty sure that's what I meant.

If 2 people are buying the same things, and those things are subject to inflation, the person earning more is less impacted by a below inflation pay rise that the person earning less, because a lower portion of the higher earner's income is spent on goods Subject to inflation.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: NewportBarGuy: I love how stocks soar on the news and everyone is dumping their money into Equities and Property as a "hedge" against inflation. Especially love the Crypo "hedges"...

Didn't work a hundred years ago and won't work this time.

Beanie Babies are the way to go.

--
Short CSB: post-Iraq I was selling on eBay (kinda was the eBay early years) a fair bit just for side/weekend money. I'd go to middle-rich garage sales and estate sales and pick up anything I felt uniquely sellable. One day I hit the estate sale mother lode of farkin Beanie Babies lol. This also was when Beanie Babies was, still strangely, a big thing. Some looked really special, like they only came in Mc D's Happy Meals or something at some point. Sold em all on eBay immediately and made a couple grand. Now that's not big money by any means but was good pull for a post-war drunken E3 rank weekend hustle.


That's exactly how you're supposed to do it. Make the money when the fad is still hot. You did it exactly right.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: As I've never gotten a raise over 5%.  I've been going backwards for decades.


Welcome to most companies. Profitability has been in decline for years. Where we were operating as an industry at 30%+ GP with regular bonuses, matching 401k, annual inflation raises, and a whole host of extra benefits, we are lucky to break 12% and are usually in single digits for larger projects that account for over 75% of our annual revenue.

Meanwhile, it is hard to attract and retain good talent and people are getting hired at the top of their payscale and wondering why they are not getting bonused the same, annual arbitrary salary increases, and 401k matches among other things. I am sorry, if you are in an overhead position, there is a ceiling for you. That ceiling is directly related to the profitability of your company and industry as a whole. Blaming your employer for things outside of their control is very short-sighted.

We try to offer the best compensation and reward our folks hard work proportionately but market forces have other ideas. A lot of the problem has come from globalization and cheap Chinese manufacturing and products forcing everyone to race to the bottom. Consumers and B2B entities do not want to pay for service and have unrealistic expectations. A union isn't going to fix that.
 
hej
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is this a transitional pay cut, or just one of those regular pay cuts?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: AdmirableSnackbar: Rapmaster2000: AdmirableSnackbar: iamskibibitz: gar1013: AdmirableSnackbar: Yeah, wage increases have been way behind inflation and cost of living increases for decades. That's what happens when only conservatives are elected.

JFK, LBJ, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden are all conservatives?

Lol, looks like we found ourselves a Marxist.

Welcome to Fark...

Biden and Clinton are staunch conservatives who helped give massive power to corporations and Wall Street. Obama's major accomplishment was a giveaway to health insurance companies that have seen insurance and health care costs continue to increase massively year after year rather than helping make health care affordable.

"I like these people" doesn't mean they governed well or liberally, it just means you like them.

How did those guys even get elected seeing as how Centrists never win?

Centrists never win, said nobody ever.

Oh, OK.  I'll remember that in the 2022 election post-mortem when 10 accounts who often show up together all say that same thing.


The good news for you is that nobody says it, you can just say they did anyway, as you did here.

Of course, centrists never winning is a great idea and I really hope we get to the point where they can't get elected because they're awful.
 
chewd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
LOL at "payraise"

When i want a raise, i quit my job and go find a new one... just like when i want to take a vacation... or when i get sick.

Hurray for living in a country with no workers rights!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.