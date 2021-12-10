 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Farmer rounds up four fugitives and herds them down to the police station. The charge: Failing to provide any milk and trying to kick his wife   (msn.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They were released on lactose of evidence.

The court determined it was udderly frivolous

In the end the farmer got creamed

OMG the cows are on the lamb... that poor lamb
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cows that don't provide milk will soon provide beef.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Careful there, a cow once burned down Chicago...
 
Alex_Lee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Does the concept of honor killing applies to cows? 🤔
Oh wait, never mind. Cows are sacred in India, it's just daughters who elope that are expendable.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
popsike.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You could say he wanted to...
<puts on sunglasses>
Steer them in the Right Direction...

//YEEAAAHHHHHH
//NOOOOOOOOOO
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When I first saw that headline my very first thought was "India."

/should I be ashamed?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sounds like a typical Friday night in my parts.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cow kicked the wife?
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: When I first saw that headline my very first thought was "India."

/should I be ashamed?


We should start a club.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A. Raamaia?  No that won't work.  We're looking for a male version of Caren.

B. Have you tried turning them off and then turning them on again?

C. Here.  File a formal complaint with Devin Nunes' office.

D.  No bull.  That's your problem.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: When I first saw that headline my very first thought was "India."

/should I be ashamed?


My first thought as well
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sus.

Cows will reduce milk production when they're under some kind of stress. This could be overheating, lack of food, illness, pain, or general unhappiness. Just overheating can cause a 5% reduction in milk volume. Barn construction gets into this stuff with a surprising degree of sophistication.

The fact the dude pulled that stunt, and was described as stinking of alcohol, makes me suspicious he's mismanaged the cattle and was the one who hurt his wife. The wife just because he's a boozer, or because he's a boozer and the lack of milk production stressed him out and that meant exorcising his troublesome feels with violence. Alcoholism is a lot easier to hide in rural areas.

/ been learning about cattle for my fantasy book
// cattle are prosperity, cattle are life
/// treat the moo-cows with respect
 
Petey4335
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
CSB

In the 70's my grandfather owned a few acre small gentleman's farm.  My uncle was a local police officer.  My uncle's comment the only cop show that seems to get it right was Barney Miller.  Fulfilling that comment, every now and then grandpa's single cow would get loose. Apparently over the radio, my uncle Bob used to get calls of 'Your dad's cow is loose again.'  He'd have to go take care of it.

From what I remember, he was a funny guy.  One of the few memories I have  of him was when parents and my aunt and uncle were playing trivia pursuit.  Apparently he read the wrong answer to a question.  The wrong answer was 'Mitch Rider and the Detroit Wheels.'  That became a joke 'out of left field, WTF' answer to things for a good decade after. Partly to remember him fondly after he passed away.

There's a memorial for him.  Pulled over a drunk driver.  There was a scuffle.  Drunk driver pulled them both into the road where they both did not survive being hit by a car.

So, yeah.  When you see someone pulled over, slow the fark down and change lanes if you can.

RIP funnyman.

/CSB & /NSCSB
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 minute ago  
One of the cows informed police that he had been the farmer's grandfather prior to his current incarnation, and was uncomfortable with being milked by "that walking disappointment"
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The ducks and hens last seen breaking out the typewriter again.
 
