(NPR)   Big Government is looking at your poop. Fark: To find Omicron   (npr.org) divider line
20
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pray for Omicron
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poop sleuths?

"Excrementary, my dear Watson," he said; "I observed the left-hand side of Moriarty's sphincter inclined about 47 5/8 degrees towards the west, and coming as I did from Butcher-street I at once deduced from which quarter the wind was blowing.  After dusting for puckerprints, I was able to deduce that indeed it was my nemesis' anus that had left this villainous heap of diseased excrement upon my doorstep.

"Brilliant!" I yelped in amazement.  "Twisted, wrong, and a complete waste of your talents, but brilliant nonetheless."

shiatlock, sternly handed me a trowel and doo-doo bag and asked me to make myself useful.

"I need a raise," I thought as I battled my gag-reflex and bagged Moriartie's corn-studded crime.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did they find Omicorn?
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is why Fartbama forced everyone to install low-flow toilets.
 
p51d007
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Smart Pipe | Infomercials | Adult Swim
Youtube DJklHwoYgBQ
 
hej
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They're just going to find a hell of a lot of garlic.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Now YouTube will be full of MAGAts shiatting into plastic bags.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
bleedingcool.comView Full Size

media.cdn.adultswim.comView Full Size

"Is this your poop?"
'I think so....yes.'
"You have covid."
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not amused.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not mine! Mine is held in a tank in the back yard!
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Where "Big Government" is defined as "some guy taking water samples at the local sewage treatment plant"
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wait.....I can get paid for looking at poop?  I don't have to do it for free on YouPorn?
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: Now YouTube will be full of MAGAts shiatting into plastic bags.


And instructional videos on how to dig and build outhouses.

Step 1 "Don't use Call Before You Dig or the government will know to come and steal your poop."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

http://web.archive.org/web/2002101019​0​500/http://geocities.com/jeffgoldblumi​swatchingyoupoop/
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Hmm.. 
Tapeworm. Tapeworm. Condom full of cocaine. Last night's chex mix. Another tapeworm...."
 
epyonyx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good luck going through my septic tank
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sigdiamond2000: This is why Fartbama forced everyone to install low-flow toilets.


The mandate for low-flush toilets came about during the Bush-41 administration.  Signed 1992, went into effect '94.

Of course the stories about poor performance when flushing solid wastes and people bootlegging old-style toilets across the border from Canada have been repeated for decades, now, as an example of the "failure" of "liberal" environmental policies.  To be fair, early low-flush toilets did perform poorly.  American plumbing fixture manufacturers simply adapted existing siphon-type toilets to use less water, rather than copying European designs like the German-style "poop shelf" toilet that had been in use for decades and were known to work.  The result was needing 2 or 3 flushes to flush your poop.
 
Bobbo the Clown [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Snagged from a Photoshop contest long ago.. not mine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The big deal around Independence Hall in Philly was discovering Ben Franklin's outhouse.  Poop science.
 
