(Slate)   The Supreme Court is about to take away a woman's right to abortion, but the conservative justices on it want you to know that they're only doing it because women have achieved full equality with men and abortions are no longer needed. So feel proud   (slate.com) divider line
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I think the republicans on the court will say a great many things. All of which will be lies and bullshiat.

They wanted to take away women's rights, and they'll have made an excellent start with this.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, just like the ended VRA enforcement because racism no longer exists.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not that any of this is a surprise or at all out of character, but it's incredibly disingenuous to make the argument that abortion is no longer needed because women, allegedly, have achieved equality (they haven't) so they can basically make their own legislation regarding abortion (they can't, it's still an Old White Boys Club, especially in the GOP).  Even moreso that the GOP have been trying to kill Roe for decades, long before women achieved this purported degree of equality, so this argument is invalid on its face even if you ignore the fact that it's a ridiculous argument to make in the first place.

RBG had it right: Just because the law has made great stride in advancing equality doesn't mean it's not still needed -- its very existence is what kept that equality from backsliding.  And indeed, what we're seeing even before Roe is struck down -- is an immediate and precipitous backslide into banning abortion in red states like Texas again, and in some ways making it even worse than pre-Roe legislation.

But of course the GOP won't acknowledge that, and the SCOTUS is clearly stacked with right wingers whose decisions are clearly and, at least now that they have an insurmountable majority on the bench, openly biased.

This is why the two most catastrophic things that will ultimately cause the most damage to the country is the lack of pairity on the SCOTUS bench and the filibuster that will prevent any truyl beneficial legislation from passing.  And that's why Biden desperately needs to stack the courts to at least bring balance, and shred the filibuster.  These two things would allow Biden to actually get some shiat done that will properly fix the country that the GOP has worked so hard to break.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Look... all it means is that abortions will be legal in blue states and illegal in red states, mostly because the red states want to be awash in a bath of blood.

I just think that part of the equation is lost on a lot of people.

We're actually not fighting for the LIEBRALS in the comfy coastal elite areas... we're fighting for women in the red states who are the ones who will be f*cked over by this.

Sure, some purple states will restrict and you'll have threats if Republicans make inroads in some blue areas... but we're essentially fighting a Civil War on Abortion here.
 
brilett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Males can get pregnant now?
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why are we still calling them "justices"?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Look... all it means is that abortions will be legal in blue states and illegal in red states, mostly because the red states want to be awash in a bath of blood.

I just think that part of the equation is lost on a lot of people.

We're actually not fighting for the LIEBRALS in the comfy coastal elite areas... we're fighting for women in the red states who are the ones who will be f*cked over by this.

Sure, some purple states will restrict and you'll have threats if Republicans make inroads in some blue areas... but we're essentially fighting a Civil War on Abortion here.


While it would be horribly unethical, I'd love for the blue state abortion providers to demand proof of residency in their state.  All those anti-abortion politicians would be horrified to realize that their daughter couldn't quietly visit her aunt in New York for a week and that she'd actually have to take responsibility like those people.
 
nytmare
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Conservative judges going full specious. Damn logic and the law, full narrative ahead.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Considering the number of people who consistently vote republican they actually want this. The problem is much larger than changing a law. You've still got to convince women in the red states that they deserve this right.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I see that the 'Abortion' issue is being handled just like Jussie Smollett.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Even if the court overturns Roe, little will change. The legality decision will get pushed down to the states, where it always should have been under our system. Given the general acceptance of abortion with some restrictions that already exists, I doubt the difference will be that noticeable to most people.

Not that there won't be much rending of garments and predictions of doom from the left, because, hey, never let a crisis go to waste, even a fake one.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Look... all it means is that abortions will be legal in blue states and illegal in red states, mostly because the red states want to be awash in a bath of blood.

I just think that part of the equation is lost on a lot of people.

We're actually not fighting for the LIEBRALS in the comfy coastal elite areas... we're fighting for women in the red states who are the ones who will be f*cked over by this.

Sure, some purple states will restrict and you'll have threats if Republicans make inroads in some blue areas... but we're essentially fighting a Civil War on Abortion here.


Red states just support 4th trimester abortions. They would rather the children get gunned down in school after leaving from a home that can't afford food with parents that are not interested in them than have them removed before they have any signs of cognitive function or ability to exist on their own.
 
gshepnyc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I hope all the leftier-than-thou types and "independents" are proud of the brave stand they took against voting for Hillary in 2016.  Now, we have three new far-right justices appointed by a baboon and we'll live with the consequences for the rest of our lives.
 
chewd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Also black people have reached equality so we're re-legalizing slavery.

Hurray for us! We're so progressive!
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

chewd: Also black people have reached equality so we're re-legalizing slavery.

Hurray for us! We're so progressive!


That is the literal argument they are using.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gshepnyc: I hope all the leftier-than-thou types and "independents" are proud of the brave stand they took against voting for Hillary in 2016.  Now, we have three new far-right justices appointed by a baboon and we'll live with the consequences for the rest of our lives.


this is a complete oversimplification and ignores decades of history but it feels good to punch left, doesn't it
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This kinda stuff will get dems to turn up bigly in the next election though, yes? (hopefully)
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's exactly what they said for voting rights. "Black people are legally people now and we got rid of those colored only signs back in the 60's so shiat is cool" Was I think the phrasing from the Roberts court.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's awesome being a third-world theocracy. Wait; no, it isn't. I need a drink.
 
redsquid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thank god Planned Parenthood has stayed laser focused on planning parenthood. It would have been so easy to be distracted by unrelated fads and fail the women who have supported them for so long!
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Even if the court overturns Roe, little will change. The legality decision will get pushed down to the states, where it always should have been under our system. Given the general acceptance of abortion with some restrictions that already exists, I doubt the difference will be that noticeable to most people.

Not that there won't be much rending of garments and predictions of doom from the left, because, hey, never let a crisis go to waste, even a fake one.


Just in case I haven't told you this lately...

Go fark yourself with sharp rosky objects
 
tekmo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FarkOf40000Years: Why are we still calling them "justices"?


Why are we still treating this court as if it's legitimate?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Refusing to expand the judiciary was worth it. I'm so glad when given the opportunity to balance SCOTUS by providing an additional 4 justices to match the number of circuit courts, the Democratic committee for judicial reform came back and said everything was just fine the way it is.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Let's gut the ADA since disabled people have the same right to walk into Walmart as you or I do.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Russ1642: You've still got to convince women in the red states that they deserve this right.


There's no convincing to be done.  Women in red states who are anti-choice already perform backflips to rationalize why THEIR abortion is "special".  "The only moral abortion is my abortion."  It's not uncommon for them to be out there the very next day protesting outside the clinic waving pictures of fetuses around.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jjorsett: Even if the court overturns Roe, little will change. The legality decision will get pushed down to the states, where it always should have been under our system. Given the general acceptance of abortion with some restrictions that already exists, I doubt the difference will be that noticeable to most people.

Not that there won't be much rending of garments and predictions of doom from the left, because, hey, never let a crisis go to waste, even a fake one.


fark this shiat.

"it's no big deal if states jail women who miscarry"

farking die trash. The women of America are not obligated to whelp a workforce for oligarchs.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tricycleracer: Let's gut the ADA since disabled people have the same right to walk into Walmart as you or I do.


Oh, the ADA is going down as well, but there are more important things to destroy first, like gay marriage, anything even resembling rights for non-straight people, and legal weed.

Then they can get to the merely annoying things - ADA, solar/wind power, and of course, saying nasty things about Trump.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tekmo: FarkOf40000Years: Why are we still calling them "justices"?

Why are we still treating this court as if it's legitimate?


Because Americans have become cattle like, both in mind and body. Really wish there was a solution to all this. At least one that was feasible and didn't suck ass.
 
Russ1642
‘’ less than a minute ago  

geekbikerskum: Russ1642: You've still got to convince women in the red states that they deserve this right.

There's no convincing to be done.  Women in red states who are anti-choice already perform backflips to rationalize why THEIR abortion is "special".  "The only moral abortion is my abortion."  It's not uncommon for them to be out there the very next day protesting outside the clinic waving pictures of fetuses around.


The only moral abortion is their daughter's abortion.
 
