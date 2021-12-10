 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Conspicuous green and white lines raise red flags on DEA agent who's now heading to the grey motel   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
23
    More: Dumbass, Police, Crime, Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Jos Irizarry, Criminal law, standout U.S. narcotics agent, Irizarry's crimes  
•       •       •

BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
COPS:
"People living a lavish lifestyle with only moderate income are obviously criminals and must be prosecuted."

ALSO COPS:
"My peers will turn a blind eye to my lavish lifestyle with only moderate income."

----------------------------------

Ain't nothing changed since "Serpico" folks. I only wonder who he f*cked over in his department to get them angry enough to sound the alarm.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But even as José Irizarry admitted to his crimes, he blamed former colleagues at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for fostering a culture of corruption that desensitized him to the implications of violating the law. engendered feelings of untouchability when violating the law and oaths.

Hey, dummy, you should have just said the cartel threatened your family and you probably would have only gotten probation.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When my client joined the DEA he was schooled in how to be corrupt, he was schooled in how to break the law," his attorney, María Dominguez, said in court.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty good teaser for the next season of Ozark.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and as you were using your job's power to do this, we're also going to need back all that salary you stole from us.
Sense the pay was for doing a job and not abusing the trust, we had to give for the job to get done. So clearly not doing the job means we want our money back that you simply stole from us and did not earn really.

If all you earned in  the last X years of your life was stolen/abuse of power and trust to earn.
Then 100% of that can and should be taken from you, and if you are left homeless and destitute, that's what you get.

When you gamble all your monye, and you loose, then you don't have any more money.
Breaking the law is a gamble, and as long as we allow for any gains from it, instead of full loses for failed gambles.

We are begging for people to not be legit, becaeu we will allow them to keep personal profits of any kind from their immoral/illegal activities.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give him an extra ten years for that bullshiat "excuse".

Or fly him down to Bogata and say, "Son, you're on your own."
 
Irisclara [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the narc is narcing on his fellow narcs. He must be popular.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a losing proposition

/but one you can't refuse
//it's the politics of copland, man
///it's the smuggler's blues
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully we'll be seeing more convictions from this. I don't doubt for a minute that he was telling the truth about being taught about how to do some of this stuff by other agents. Someone like this does not exist in a bubble of their own, they prosper because others permit it, and if others permit it, most likely they too were profiting.

Too bad it took two decades for someone to lower the boom on him and others like him. If you nip it in the bud, you might lose maybe a couple agents and employees who conspired together. Let it go that long and you have serious housecleaning to do and a culture that is damned near intractable.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a campus cop stealing from parking meters, $250,000 a year. Another campus cop had been trying for 7 years to get the Chief to investigate him, and a new Chief finally did. But nobody believed the other cop, because he lost his Highway Patrol job for filing false reports and such.

So they didn't believe him about his fellow officer's embezzlement, but they had no problem with him working there otherwise.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not eligible for a low-security Camp, so he'll have to do at least two years behind the wire with folks put there by DEA without doing anything that would preclude going to a Camp when he gets to 10 years left, or, you know, catching a shank...
 
kokomo61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I thought it was 'the politics of contraband'.

I don't  think money laundering and tax evasion is limited to the DEA.

https://www.newsweek.com/imprisoned-f​o​rmer-cop-derek-chauvin-appears-via-zoo​m-face-tax-evasion-charges-1646566?amp​=1
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

It is, I screwed with it for the purposes of fit.  And no, of course they aren't.  It's a problem across all law enforcement agencies, and it always has been.  Thus the alteration
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How Drug Gangs Actually Work | How Crime Works
Youtube y_TV4GuXFoA


Saw this earlier this year and he was a narcotics officer that basically told how useless enforcement is.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If ya'll make me Emperor I'll slap an automatic 50% sentence enhancement on cops convicted of criming while copping.

Same for politicians.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

To be fair, most people start off honest.  But. Power rots the mind. Even fake little tiny power.  See HOAs.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He'll be Epsteined before he can testify to what he knows
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

They said he's been working with prosecutors for months, and the judge sealed stuff so those being investigated won't be tempted to flee before investigations are completed. I think they took everything he knew before the trial. Epstein was Epsteined because he had not talked. Get it all out before you are imprisoned and there's no need to kill to prevent it from being released.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

He'll be whacked for being a snitch
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's called the grey bar motel, subby.

\not that I have any first hand knowledge or anything like that
 
jjorsett
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The spoils included a $30,000 Tiffany diamond ring for his wife, luxury sports cars and a $767,000 home in the Caribbean resort city of Cartagena - on top of residences in south Florida and Puerto Rico. Before he resigned in 2018, Irizarry's ostentatious habits and tales of raucous yacht parties had become well known among DEA agents and prosecutors with whom they worked.

That's some fine police work there, Lou.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Well, duh. It's almost as though prohibition doesn't work!
 
