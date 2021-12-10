 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Mother Nature enlisted to fight in the War on Christmas
27
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So that's why back when Stephen Colbert was doing his right wing character he kept going on about hating bears.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hollow victory for the bear.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bears eyes are bigger than the stomach, no christmas this year bears ate Rudolph.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liberal bears. And to think that the conservatives have been supporting bear arms all these years.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty adorable. Thanks subster!
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dog is terrified of these inflatable decorations. When we come up to a lawn with one, he absolutely refuses to keep walking forward.
 
nanim [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can bearly stand to watch it...
 
Brooksider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poron seksinuket. Salaisuus on selvinnyt. Ei auttanut edes pelkkä siitä puhuminen saameksi. Vittu Google-kääntäjä.
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long before this is called the latest TikTok Challenge?
 
xtalman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having lived in the area, they are famous for the bear that kept coming back to use hot tubs till he ended up in the LA Zoo, I am not surprised and happily amused.

Neighbor has exact same one, unfortunately no bears to attack it close by.  His kids would probably be sad also.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This may be a bad ursine of things to come.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kind of wished the bear would escalate the destructive rampage and then move on the nearby Santa and snowman. That was amusing indeed
 
mrparks
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Mom was right. MTV was bad for us cubs.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thornhill: My dog is terrified of these inflatable decorations. When we come up to a lawn with one, he absolutely refuses to keep walking forward.


Mine is more afraid of them when they aren't inflated.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, the inflatable seemed unscathed.

"Our inflatables stand up to rain, snow, winds up to 40mph, and BEAR ATTACKS."
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: Holy shiat, the inflatable seemed unscathed.

"Our inflatables stand up to rain, snow, winds up to 40mph, and BEAR ATTACKS."


The little fan in there keeps it blowed up real good.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The bear is trying to hump the inflatable reindeer? Must be the bear version of:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Truth is it looks like the little bear didn't actually puncture it and Mr. Reindeer is still fully blown.

Or something like that.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mumbled under her breath "That boy just aint right."
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Hollow victory for the bear.


Probably make her gassy as heck too.

WGJ: Liberal bears. And to think that the conservatives have been supporting bear arms all these years.

Fark user imageView Full Size

BitwiseShift: Poron seksinuket. Salaisuus on selvinnyt. Ei auttanut edes pelkkä siitä puhuminen saameksi. Vittu Google-kääntäjä.


Maybe this will help:
Հյուսիսային եղջերուների սեքս-տիկնիկներ. Գաղտնիքը բացահայտված է. Նույնիսկ հայերեն չխոսելը օգնեց։ Հարգելի Google. Կերեք մի տոպրակ ծակ
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

culebra: This may be a bad ursine of things to come.


So your sayin' there's a trouble bruin?
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Remember folks, nature doesn't care about your puny gods.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's a joke about Furries and their blowup dolls in this somewhere.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Easy training on how to hunt....."the next time son, they won't be so gassy"
 
