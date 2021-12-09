 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Electrek)   Elon Musk masturbating furiously as he discovers a novel way to be obnoxious to non Tesla owners parking in his precious charging stations   (electrek.co) divider line
88
    More: Asinine, Internal combustion engine, mobile app, new Supercharging stations, charging station, recent weeks, third-party app, internal combustion engine, Tesla  
•       •       •

2323 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2021 at 9:22 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



88 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not very effective against:

tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why would you park a gas car at a charging station unless you're trying to be a dick they aren't good parking spots, do people park their ev's at gas stations?   Why is this a thing?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cooldaddygroove: Why would you park a gas car at a charging station unless you're trying to be a dick they aren't good parking spots, do people park their ev's at gas stations?   Why is this a thing?


Because the world is filled with assholes.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cooldaddygroove: Why would you park a gas car at a charging station unless you're trying to be a dick they aren't good parking spots, do people park their ev's at gas stations?   Why is this a thing?


Don't ask me why people do it, but they do it.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Model X Towing a Chevy Silverado Truck out of a Supercharger Station
Youtube ClDpGqj3PGA
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

I don't see Tesla owners blocking gas station pumps.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cooldaddygroove: Why would you park a gas car at a charging station unless you're trying to be a dick they aren't good parking spots, do people park their ev's at gas stations?   Why is this a thing?


this story is about china so my guess is parking is hard to find.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've been ICEd, bro!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I sincerely hope this new brand kicks Elon in the balls.

500 mile range, over 1000 hp.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*shrug*
It sounds reasonable.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, this isn't about people who own non-Tesla EVs stealing free juice from the charging stations.  This is about coal-rolling arsehats deliberately parking their 4x4s in Tesla's chargins spaces just to fling poo at society.  If I were Musk I'd be installing tire shredders or worse to combat these trolls.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I don't know, how about not parking your ICE at a charging station and choosing one of the other 10,000 spaces that are available?
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cooldaddygroove: Why would you park a gas car at a charging station unless you're trying to be a dick they aren't good parking spots, do people park their ev's at gas stations?   Why is this a thing?


In parking garages, they almost always are located at ground level and closest to the door. I have to admit, I have been tempted on numerous occasions running late for appointments and the garage is filled and there are a bunch of empty EV spots.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: cooldaddygroove: Why would you park a gas car at a charging station unless you're trying to be a dick they aren't good parking spots, do people park their ev's at gas stations?   Why is this a thing?

Because the world is filled with assholes.


Based on the phrasing of the headline, it sounds like that includes Subby.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Not very effective against:

[tse3.mm.bing.net image 474x355]


For all that lifted bullshiat on that truck, the center of the rear diff is really not that far off the ground from a stock truck.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cooldaddygroove: Why would you park a gas car at a charging station unless you're trying to be a dick they aren't good parking spots, do people park their ev's at gas stations?   Why is this a thing?


Because they're trying to be dicks. Only it's less trying and more being.

/Personally I think laser turrets would be a better option but baby steps I guess.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: To be fair, this isn't about people who own non-Tesla EVs stealing free juice from the charging stations.  This is about coal-rolling arsehats deliberately parking their 4x4s in Tesla's chargins spaces just to fling poo at society.  If I were Musk I'd be installing tire shredders or worse to combat these trolls.


No, no, no. You've gotta work with what you've got. Attach giant tesla coils to the supercharger stations. When it detects the presence of an asshole, it simply sends a shock into the vehicle, shutting down the ECU and anything on the CANBUS. Then a Tesla-powered tow truck is dispatched to take them away at a marked up cost.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: cooldaddygroove: Why would you park a gas car at a charging station unless you're trying to be a dick they aren't good parking spots, do people park their ev's at gas stations?   Why is this a thing?

Because the world is filled with assholes.


Somebody turn off the lights.  We are done here.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: [Fark user image image 640x480]
I sincerely hope this new brand kicks Elon in the balls.

500 mile range, over 1000 hp.


You sound like someone who has opinions on the various Kardashians.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you have to have an app to fill your car's tank with electricity?  No thanks, I like pre-paying cash at the window to fill my car with gas.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cooldaddygroove: Why would you park a gas car at a charging station unless you're trying to be a dick they aren't good parking spots, do people park their ev's at gas stations?   Why is this a thing?


You answered your own question. It's right-wingers trying to make some "stick it to the libs" point about how much they resent the existence of EVs and environmentalism by blocking recharge stations with their trucks.

These are the same guys who think rolling coal is a hilarious way to insult liberals. HAR HAR LET'S POLLUTE THE AIR WE ALL BREATHE TO ANNOY LIBBIES.

But as pointed out, this method of stopping them won't work in America because the culprits are almost always large pickup trucks with jacked-up axles and truck nuts. And sometimes they don't park the proper direction anyway. They park across two spots, often diagonally.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PasswordOptional [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do they park ICE cars in EV spots? Same reason they make pudding at 4am.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Not very effective against:

[tse3.mm.bing.net image 474x355]


you can spend a bunch of energy trying to guard against super-douches.  better to just let them be them; they'll most likely kill themselves soon anyway.
 
capacc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cooldaddygroove: Why would you park a gas car at a charging station unless you're trying to be a dick they aren't good parking spots, do people park their ev's at gas stations?   Why is this a thing?


This is America, of course, people are going to block charging stations!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: To be fair, this isn't about people who own non-Tesla EVs stealing free juice from the charging stations.  This is about coal-rolling arsehats deliberately parking their 4x4s in Tesla's chargins spaces just to fling poo at society.  If I were Musk I'd be installing tire shredders or worse to combat these trolls.


There's always an overly aggressive towing company ready to do your dirty work. Hire some of those assholes and the problem's solved right away.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: cooldaddygroove: Why would you park a gas car at a charging station unless you're trying to be a dick they aren't good parking spots, do people park their ev's at gas stations?   Why is this a thing?

You answered your own question. It's right-wingers trying to make some "stick it to the libs" point about how much they resent the existence of EVs and environmentalism by blocking recharge stations with their trucks.

These are the same guys who think rolling coal is a hilarious way to insult liberals. HAR HAR LET'S POLLUTE THE AIR WE ALL BREATHE TO ANNOY LIBBIES.

But as pointed out, this method of stopping them won't work in America because the culprits are almost always large pickup trucks with jacked-up axles and truck nuts. And sometimes they don't park the proper direction anyway. They park across two spots, often diagonally.

[Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 850x460]

[Fark user image 850x478]

[Fark user image 850x478]

[Fark user image 850x637]


Sounds like a good opportunity to slash some tires.

Somewhat unrelated, but I hate it when people hauling trailers get curbside pickup at Walmart.  They block half of the curbside spots, including my usual spot.  They could have just left the trailer at home, or taken a different vehicle.  I at least park right in front of them, so they have to back up to drive off, but it is an annoyance to everybody.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cooldaddygroove: Why would you park a gas car at a charging station unless you're trying to be a dick they aren't good parking spots, do people park their ev's at gas stations?   Why is this a thing?


Trying to be a dick is really the only reason this happens. I've got no love for Elon Musk, bit I'm on his side on this one.

Just like Will Wheaton says: "Don't be a dick."
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpocksEars: Oh, I don't know, how about not parking your ICE at a charging station and choosing one of the other 10,000 spaces that are available?


See, this assumes that assholes parking at the charging stations aren't committing an intentional act of passive-aggressive sh*tbaggery. This is Trumpanzees getting to feel like tough-guys without having to actually stick around and face anyone.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Not very effective against:


Fark user imageView Full Size


There is something that's is very effective.   Crowding the single diesel pump at the gas station.  During any fuel shortage, the diesel and the gas pumps will be out at different times.     At a truck stop this can be a less of a problem since the diesel pump are usually a grouped.  Spike strips work if you don't mind waiting for the new tires to be delivered and repaired on the blocking vehicle.

Locating grocery charging stations at the far end of the parking lot is a strategy can work.  So can putting height barriers for coal rollers, unless your electric has those Lionel smoke pellets.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Glitchwerks: [Fark user image image 640x480]
I sincerely hope this new brand kicks Elon in the balls.

500 mile range, over 1000 hp.

You sound like someone who has opinions on the various Kardashians.


Nope.  Just someone looking forward to Lucid, Rivian, the Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, and the Hummer EV finally knocking "King" Elon off his perch.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be cool when an AWS outage causes the locks to pop up while Teslas are parked over them.
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby was obviously one of the farkwads that confidently predicted that sustainable energy would never be economically viable.


/
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm supposed to hate Elon Musk for this?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or maybe carry some nails and prop them up against tires when the lifted pickup driver isn't looking.  When they back out, they hit the nails.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Close2TheEdge: NewportBarGuy: cooldaddygroove: Why would you park a gas car at a charging station unless you're trying to be a dick they aren't good parking spots, do people park their ev's at gas stations?   Why is this a thing?

Because the world is filled with assholes.

Somebody turn off the lights.  We are done here.


In fairness, this could be the second comment on most Fark threads and it would apply.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Brick thru the windshield of those blocker trucks ought to make the point. Snipped valve stems too.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm thinking something more cartoonish.  A giant spatula/catapult that flips the offending vehicle onto it's roof.  Maybe a big old hammer that crushes it flat first?

I'm not saying it would be safe for bystanders and children.  But you can't deny the entertainment value.
 
jso2897
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gar1013: Glitchwerks: [Fark user image image 640x480]
I sincerely hope this new brand kicks Elon in the balls.

500 mile range, over 1000 hp.

You sound like someone who has opinions on the various Kardashians.


Welcome to Fark.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: NewportBarGuy: Not very effective against:

[Fark user image 474x355]

There is something that's is very effective.   Crowding the single diesel pump at the gas station.  During any fuel shortage, the diesel and the gas pumps will be out at different times.     At a truck stop this can be a less of a problem since the diesel pump are usually a grouped.  Spike strips work if you don't mind waiting for the new tires to be delivered and repaired on the blocking vehicle.

Locating grocery charging stations at the far end of the parking lot is a strategy can work.  So can putting height barriers for coal rollers, unless your electric has those Lionel smoke pellets.


EV owners who put up with ICErs should definitely consider parking their Teslas in front of the diesel pump. The irony would be delicious, though I think the truck owners would be a lot less cordial about it when they get blocked than the EV owners are.
 
Headso
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: I'm supposed to hate Elon Musk for this?


didn't you read the headline? he's furiously masturbating right in your face dude, are you going to take that????
 
ChopperCharles
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If there's not a legal mandate or towing policy, then why shouldn't I get to use the prime parking? No penalty = no law = I can park where I want.  I'm not going to do it to be a dick, but around here there are a bunch of empty spaces marked for hybrid (no charger), and a few that have an actual charging station. And there's maybe 1 out of 5 spots filled, even when the rest of the lot is completely full.

But yeah, there's no law against parking in hybrid spots. No law against parking in veteran spots, and no law on parking in mother with child spots. So I'll park there freely.  I figure my jeep is on and off road, so that's hybrid. I'm a veteran of the war on drugs (the drugs won), and parents with kids already get tax breaks, now they get a spot all to themselves? Not on my watch.

/sarcasm

Charles.
 
hej
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The only two reasons anyone would have for parking in a Supercharger spot would be A) to charge their car, or B) to spite someone who needs that spot to charge their car.

Leave it to Fark to make the folks in column B the victim here.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: cooldaddygroove: Why would you park a gas car at a charging station unless you're trying to be a dick they aren't good parking spots, do people park their ev's at gas stations?   Why is this a thing?

You answered your own question. It's right-wingers trying to make some "stick it to the libs" point about how much they resent the existence of EVs and environmentalism by blocking recharge stations with their trucks.

These are the same guys who think rolling coal is a hilarious way to insult liberals. HAR HAR LET'S POLLUTE THE AIR WE ALL BREATHE TO ANNOY LIBBIES.

But as pointed out, this method of stopping them won't work in America because the culprits are almost always large pickup trucks with jacked-up axles and truck nuts. And sometimes they don't park the proper direction anyway. They park across two spots, often diagonally.

[Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 850x460]

[Fark user image 850x478]

[Fark user image 850x478]

[Fark user image 850x637]


That kind of behavior should earn the offender a slashed tire.
 
Telos
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gubbo: cooldaddygroove: Why would you park a gas car at a charging station unless you're trying to be a dick they aren't good parking spots, do people park their ev's at gas stations?   Why is this a thing?

Don't ask me why people do it, but they do it.


They do it because electric cars are "leftist" and they hate the left. It's another way of stigginit. (Nevermind that plenty of Republicans love Tesla's because of the technology and they're great cars.)
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hej: The only two reasons anyone would have for parking in a Supercharger spot would be A) to charge their car, or B) to spite someone who needs that spot to charge their car.

Leave it to Fark to make the folks in column B the victim here.


Literally everyone is talking about slashing truck tires or shiat parking in EV spots. Are you reading an alternate parallel universe Fark?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: cooldaddygroove: Why would you park a gas car at a charging station unless you're trying to be a dick they aren't good parking spots, do people park their ev's at gas stations?   Why is this a thing?

Because the world is filled with assholes.


Since this is a huge problem in China, your comment is spot-on.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Not very effective against:

[tse3.mm.bing.net image 474x355]


Jesus, 3 fuel tanks?
 
Telos
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ChopperCharles: If there's not a legal mandate or towing policy, then why shouldn't I get to use the prime parking? No penalty = no law = I can park where I want.  I'm not going to do it to be a dick, but around here there are a bunch of empty spaces marked for hybrid (no charger), and a few that have an actual charging station. And there's maybe 1 out of 5 spots filled, even when the rest of the lot is completely full.

But yeah, there's no law against parking in hybrid spots. No law against parking in veteran spots, and no law on parking in mother with child spots. So I'll park there freely.  I figure my jeep is on and off road, so that's hybrid. I'm a veteran of the war on drugs (the drugs won), and parents with kids already get tax breaks, now they get a spot all to themselves? Not on my watch.

/sarcasm

Charles.


Glad you added the "/sarcasm" because Poe's Law was in full effect before that...
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Here in CT at the service areas along the freeways it's big rigs doing all but entirely blocking the Superchargers. There is usually a Confederate flag involved.
 
Displayed 50 of 88 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.