 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Remember the Santa Cause   (npr.org) divider line
15
    More: Hero, Santa Claus, AIDS, Mark Woodley, fa-la-la, HIV, AIDS crisis, Black Friday, Department store  
•       •       •

987 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2021 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How about the Santa Clause?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: How about the Santa Clause?


It's a low rated comedy starring Tim Allen, but that's not important right now.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1989 was only a year after the cringiest 21 Jump Street HIV episode ever. I'm not surprised Macy's wouldn't let him be a Santa.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting a kick from the headline, because I once helped to develop a charitable giving website (now defunct) called SantaCause for a local charity.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: kdawg7736: How about the Santa Clause?

It's a low rated comedy starring Tim Allen, but that's not important right now.


What? It's an epic. And belongs in the archives.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least it wasn't because he was gay as a Christmas tree.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Let the yuletide be gay"

"Don we now our gay apparel"

Christmas has been LGBTQ+ for awhile people.  We should act like it.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There was a good documentary a while back called How to Survive a Plague about how Act Up and other organizations broke the media silence on AIDS by staging sit in and things that were so unusual (a die-in at a church, for example) that they'd look like fools if they DIDN'T cover them.

It was pretty smart.  They turned the media's need for outrageous stories against itself and got some much needed attention for a cause few people in public life wanted to discuss.  The doc felt even more immediate because this was in the late 80s-early 90s, so activists were able to record their own events with camcorders.

From a documentary-maker's stand point, that footage must have been like finding gold.  instead of extrapolating backwards from how media covered events or how activists today remember events you had actual POV footage from the activists themselves.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Santa Christ!

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

K.B.O. Winston: There was a good documentary a while back called How to Survive a Plague about how Act Up and other organizations broke the media silence on AIDS by staging sit in and things that were so unusual (a die-in at a church, for example) that they'd look like fools if they DIDN'T cover them.

It was pretty smart.  They turned the media's need for outrageous stories against itself and got some much needed attention for a cause few people in public life wanted to discuss.  The doc felt even more immediate because this was in the late 80s-early 90s, so activists were able to record their own events with camcorders.

From a documentary-maker's stand point, that footage must have been like finding gold.  instead of extrapolating backwards from how media covered events or how activists today remember events you had actual POV footage from the activists themselves.


Now, we're lucky if we don't get shot, kidnapped, or run over.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I listened to this story on NPR this morning...the jingle they came up with was pretty funny....
 
TheJoe03
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As long as it ain't Santacon
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.