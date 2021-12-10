 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   California medical official 'ambushed' by anti-vaccine group who flew drone over her house, followed her to parking garage. ""A state detective from Georgia" called a police dispatcher on Monday and said that he was conducting "surveillance""   (ktla.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll not only accept that he is a Cop, I'll raise and say his department knows he's in California and Paid his airfare
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't wait till they try this bullshiat with someone who does own guns, and is a liberal, and is sick of this shiat
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Die in a fire, you hillbilly chucklefarks.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
trumpers are fat losers.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: I'll not only accept that he is a Cop, I'll raise and say his department knows he's in California and Paid his airfare


Sheriffs departments seem to attract nutjobs.
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Intimidation of a public official while crossing state lines. Multiple felonies.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: I'll not only accept that he is a Cop, I'll raise and say his department knows he's in California and Paid his airfare


And CCSO probably knew about it and was ok with their buddy harassing some local civilian scum.
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear, don't these people have anything better to do?
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: I can't wait till they try this bullshiat with someone who does own guns, and is a liberal, and is sick of this shiat


No need to escalate to executing them. Ppl like this aren't worth that kind of personal legal risk.

Just bear mace em
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What in the flying fark is wrong with these people?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never wanted a virus to work faster.   As soon as someone says "No" to a vaccine, it should enter their body, tell their 8-bit brain "I'm Covid and you're toast", give it a good five seconds for it to sink in and then asplode their heads.  Kids can't be infected.   Like that Star Trek episode, they gotta go through puberty.  Yeah.  that tidies it up.  Do that, Covid.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always watch your back, lady.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think that the Californian police would track down someone purporting to be investigating a crime in Georgia....
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: spongeboob: I'll not only accept that he is a Cop, I'll raise and say his department knows he's in California and Paid his airfare

Sheriffs departments seem to attract nutjobs.


Read about the ky sheriff arrested for punching a teen girl during a basketball game/
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lochaber_Axe: I swear, don't these people have anything better to do?


If you're going to be useful, behave responsibly, treat others decently, and not obsess over stupid crap, what's the point of being a conservative?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Thisbymaster: Intimidation of a public official while crossing state lines. Multiple felonies.


But guess what?
aint nuthin gonna happen.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Drunken Rampage: What in the flying fark is wrong with these people?


They think that THEY are the ones who are correct and the rest of us are being held, inadvertently, captive by (((globalists))) (read Jews).

/ if you ever see 3 sets of parentheses anywhere, in any context....it is the way nut jobs indicate that they think that Jews did this and they lack the courage to actually say so
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Should have given them a swift Rittenhouse to the head.

/too soon
/wwbd
 
tnpir
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I've never wanted a virus to work faster.   As soon as someone says "No" to a vaccine, it should enter their body, tell their 8-bit brain "I'm Covid and you're toast", give it a good five seconds for it to sink in and then asplode their heads.  Kids can't be infected.   Like that Star Trek episode, they gotta go through puberty.  Yeah.  that tidies it up.  Do that, Covid.


Your newsletter. Subscription, please.
 
palelizard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Akuinnen: spongeboob: I'll not only accept that he is a Cop, I'll raise and say his department knows he's in California and Paid his airfare

Sheriffs departments seem to attract nutjobs.

Read about the ky sheriff arrested for punching a teen girl during a basketball game/


Have you ever spoken to a teen girl?
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: You'd think that the Californian police would track down someone purporting to be investigating a crime in Georgia....


And cut into their donut time?... not bloody likely.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thanks media, you've made social dissonance into an epidemic.
 
Steakzilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Should have given them a swift Rittenhouse to the head.

/too soon
/wwbd


For what?  sounds like they had camera equipment.  Not really threatening like a gun...
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So quickly moving past not caring whether antivaxxers get sick to actively rooting for it.
 
wejash
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: You'd think that the Californian police would track down someone purporting to be investigating a crime in Georgia....


You'd think they'd want to know WTF the 'investigation' was about and under what authority he thought he should be 'working' in their city.

It seems likely that these heroes are incensed that CA is disciplining 'Dr' Gold, a CA licensed doctor. But they think this is all part of a globalist conspiracy to undermine ivermectin and other quack cures.

But they're not actually crazy enough to seek official help, they're going with lynch mobs instead.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: SimonElectric: Should have given them a swift Rittenhouse to the head.

/too soon
/wwbd

For what?  sounds like they had camera equipment.  Not really threatening like a gun...


... this time.
 
BeerArtist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: So quickly moving past not caring whether antivaxxers get sick to actively rooting for it.


You gonna cry, crybaby?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Get recorded admitting you're committing crimes across state lines. This will work out oh so well for you.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Should try that where they have stand-your-ground.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: SimonElectric: Should have given them a swift Rittenhouse to the head.

/too soon
/wwbd

For what?  sounds like they had camera equipment.  Not really threatening like a gun...


Would you be happy if your wife was surrounded by 4 men she didn't know in a poorly lit parking garage?  Would she be justified in pulling a .38 out of her purse and popping one because she felt threatened?

/4 men on 1 woman is legitimately threatening, not a lead-in to low quality pr0n.
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: SimonElectric: Should have given them a swift Rittenhouse to the head.

/too soon
/wwbd

For what?  sounds like they had camera equipment.  Not really threatening like a gun...


So you don't think four men watching a woman at her home then following her to a parking garage and jumping out to confront her is threatening?
 
Steakzilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Steakzilla: SimonElectric: Should have given them a swift Rittenhouse to the head.

/too soon
/wwbd

For what?  sounds like they had camera equipment.  Not really threatening like a gun...

Would you be happy if your wife was surrounded by 4 men she didn't know in a poorly lit parking garage?  Would she be justified in pulling a .38 out of her purse and popping one because she felt threatened?

/4 men on 1 woman is legitimately threatening, not a lead-in to low quality pr0n.


Oh for sure, this could be frightening...  But normally people don't film their murders with actual camera equipment.  Maybe like an android or something but never an iPhone.
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can we start calling them Terrorist now?
 
Peki
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Bonzo_1116: Steakzilla: SimonElectric: Should have given them a swift Rittenhouse to the head.

/too soon
/wwbd

For what?  sounds like they had camera equipment.  Not really threatening like a gun...

Would you be happy if your wife was surrounded by 4 men she didn't know in a poorly lit parking garage?  Would she be justified in pulling a .38 out of her purse and popping one because she felt threatened?

/4 men on 1 woman is legitimately threatening, not a lead-in to low quality pr0n.

Oh for sure, this could be frightening...  But normally people don't film their murders with actual camera equipment.  Maybe like an android or something but never an iPhone.


Counterpoint: Jan 6th
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I've never wanted a virus to work faster.   As soon as someone says "No" to a vaccine, it should enter their body, tell their 8-bit brain "I'm Covid and you're toast", give it a good five seconds for it to sink in and then asplode their heads.  Kids can't be infected.   Like that Star Trek episode, they gotta go through puberty.  Yeah.  that tidies it up.  Do that, Covid.


You're outta luck. Covid is just a lesser version of the flu.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: So quickly moving past not caring whether antivaxxers get sick to actively rooting for it.


Still waiting on vaccination for the 6mos to 4 yrs before I join your sentiment
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have seen articles about this harassment of elected health professionals who have to deal with crazy people. I would quit the job if I wasn't protected from harassment by any fringe groups . If they go unpunished what's to stop them from publishing your address to all the other whackadoodles who would kill them for doing their job?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Walnut Creek Police spokeswoman Lt. Holley Connors said in a statement that a man claiming to be "a state detective from Georgia"

Yeah, there's no such thing. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has Special Agents. Pretty much any other state agency here seems to call them "Investigators."

*Maybe* he's got a Private Investigator's license. Looked up P.I. licensing in Georgia (oddly enough, it's the Secretary of State who does that): The Georgia Board of Private Detective and Security Agencies currently has Limited License Recognition Agreements with the following states: California, Florida, Louisiana, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama.

It's actually kind of clever, because if things go sideways, he can say "I never claimed to be a law enforcement officer."
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Thisbymaster: Intimidation of a public official while crossing state lines. Multiple felonies.


This is literal terrorism.
 
Steakzilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Peki: Steakzilla: Bonzo_1116: Steakzilla: SimonElectric: Should have given them a swift Rittenhouse to the head.

/too soon
/wwbd

For what?  sounds like they had camera equipment.  Not really threatening like a gun...

Would you be happy if your wife was surrounded by 4 men she didn't know in a poorly lit parking garage?  Would she be justified in pulling a .38 out of her purse and popping one because she felt threatened?

/4 men on 1 woman is legitimately threatening, not a lead-in to low quality pr0n.

Oh for sure, this could be frightening...  But normally people don't film their murders with actual camera equipment.  Maybe like an android or something but never an iPhone.

Counterpoint: Jan 6th


lol wut?  Who got murdered on Jan 6th?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BeerArtist: Paul Baumer: So quickly moving past not caring whether antivaxxers get sick to actively rooting for it.

You gonna cry, crybaby?


Hmm, another one here since 2003.

What point are you making here?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

baka-san: I can't wait till they try this bullshiat with someone who does own guns, and is a liberal, and is sick of this shiat


Yup. If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times. Being a liberal doesn't mean that you're automatically anti-gun.

I've known and worked with a LOT of liberals who were hard core gun enthusiasts. The only difference was that they were more restrained and didn't worships their firearms.

Just you wait until a whole bunch of RWNJs start finding out and wind up shot with a few dead among their ranks. They'll become the ones screaming about gun control.
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
CCP
And a large baseball bat
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
She should carry a small sprayer with fake COVID. Spray it on them and say "Good luck."
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Suggestion:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Peki: Steakzilla: Bonzo_1116: Steakzilla: SimonElectric: Should have given them a swift Rittenhouse to the head.

/too soon
/wwbd

For what?  sounds like they had camera equipment.  Not really threatening like a gun...

Would you be happy if your wife was surrounded by 4 men she didn't know in a poorly lit parking garage?  Would she be justified in pulling a .38 out of her purse and popping one because she felt threatened?

/4 men on 1 woman is legitimately threatening, not a lead-in to low quality pr0n.

Oh for sure, this could be frightening...  But normally people don't film their murders with actual camera equipment.  Maybe like an android or something but never an iPhone.

Counterpoint: Jan 6th

lol wut?  Who got murdered on Jan 6th?


At least one cop.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SisterMaryElephant: CCP
And a large baseball bat


Difficulty. Contra Costa County only gives concealed carry permits to Republicans who give the Sheriff large annual contributions.

Of course, as a cop, the detective can carry anywhere. And CCSO wouldn't deal kindly with anyone assaulting a cop, local or not.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Thanks media, you've made social dissonance into an epidemic.


Yes, because not reporting it will make it go away...
 
Steakzilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Peki: lol wut?  Who got murdered on Jan 6th?

At least one cop.


How can you still believe that?

https://www.npr.org/2021/04/19/988876​7​22/capitol-police-officer-brian-sickni​ck-died-of-natural-causes-medical-exam​iner-ru
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: baka-san: I can't wait till they try this bullshiat with someone who does own guns, and is a liberal, and is sick of this shiat

No need to escalate to executing them. Ppl like this aren't worth that kind of personal legal risk.

Just bear mace em


I dunno, I didn't read that so much as the OP wanted to kill them, more like they wanted to shoot the drone out of the sky. I could be wrong.
 
