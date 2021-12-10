 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRON 4)   "If the vaccine mandate isn't lifted within one week, this place burns"   (kron4.com) divider line
34
    More: Asinine, San Francisco Bay Area, Michael Jenkins, pair of businesses, Marin County, Marin County, California, Manager Jared Litwin, nasty handwritten note, threatened businesses  
•       •       •

1586 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2021 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ain't no rage like roid rage
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: ain't no rage like roid rage

FTA: Jenkins says he is not only concerned by the threat but confused by it. The club has been following the county's current health guidance but there's no vaccine mandate.


Impotent rage.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
National Lampoon did it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a Faux News Christmas Jesus Tree, so.....
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arson, cool with Yall'queda. Not cool with BLM. got it.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Imagine being so full of hate and rage over... getting a shot. A shot that's been administered safely & effectively to billions. 55.2% of the world population has received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. That's over 3.5 billion people.

Imagine being this goddamned stupid.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I always said anti-vaxxers were violent criminals.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Check Facebook (or whatever they're calling it today). These people aren't bright and probably bragged about it.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Imagine what countries in Africa think of us right now. There are millions begging for even a single dose of what this moron hates and fears.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Imagine being so full of hate and rage over... getting a shot. A shot that's been administered safely & effectively to billions. 55.2% of the world population has received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. That's over 3.5 billion people.

Imagine being this goddamned stupid.


Imagine being so stupid as to blame a business over a non existent vaccine mandate.

The anti-vaxxers are not smart people.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

poconojoe: [Fark user image 320x240]


*shakes tiny, stapler-clutching fist*
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Find the person(s) responsible and drag them to Gitmo.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Marin County?  That's almost the last place I would expect this shiat
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Gym Bros have latched on to this idea that not getting vaxxed and taking Covid head-on will prove how fit and badass they are.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
medias.spotern.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Put a second note under the first.

"Your steroid dealer knows who you are.  Good luck running off customers, ours and theirs"

The Cleveland letter would work too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When defending your business from Y'all Queda, remember that the explosive device in their hand is a valid target.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: FormlessOne: Imagine being so full of hate and rage over... getting a shot. A shot that's been administered safely & effectively to billions. 55.2% of the world population has received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. That's over 3.5 billion people.

Imagine being this goddamned stupid.

Imagine being so stupid as to blame a business over a non existent vaccine mandate.

The anti-vaxxers are not smart people.


They're certainly not sending their best...
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If only there were a virus in wide circulation that stood a chance of morphing into something that wiped out the unvaccinated in a month.  Perchance to dream.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Marin County?  That's almost the last place I would expect this shiat


The whole thing sounds a little Smolletty.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The world should go back to the times we had "smoking" and "non-smoking" areas. Just make it "vaxxed" and "unvaxxed" days/areas/rooms*.

Let the jerkwad antivaxxers go associate with their other plague rats, and give me a place to go where they aren't allowed.

*Tuesdays and Thursday afternoons, behind the dumpster, in the shed out back, sounds good to me!
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There are enough psychotic assholes out there that I'd be more concerned with getting shot dead putting up signs on private property than the vaccine
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: If only there were a virus in wide circulation that stood a chance of morphing into something that wiped out the unvaccinated in a month.  Perchance to dream.


Like the flu, it's morphing into something that doesn't care if you got last year's vaccine. It's not a dream, it's a nightmare.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gopher321: National Lampoon did it:

[Fark user image 778x1024]


All the featured articles would be relevant today.

/ Call me when one of those gyms burn
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Imagine what countries in Africa think of us right now. There are millions begging for even a single dose of what this moron hates and fears.


... and will rail against sending it to other countries because Merika.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Domestic terrorism because of a vaccine.  Jesus.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
goddam tourists.

they're like roaches.
 
chewd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The GOP is a terrorist organization.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Marin County?  That's almost the last place I would expect this shiat


Not familiar with Marin County, I see.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Marin County deputies and San Rafael police are investigating

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: They're certainly not sending their best...


But what if they are...?
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Marin County?  That's almost the last place I would expect this shiat


You know who has enough money to live in Marin?

Ignorant tech bros who got lucky and think the money means no one can tell them what to do...and their trophy karens.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.