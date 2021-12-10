 Skip to content
(CNN)   Mass shooting prevented thanks to students seeing "concerning" Snapchat threats   (cnn.com) divider line
23
•       •       •

KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The suspect's backpack contained a collapsible rifle, a magazine and boxes of ammunition, according to police."

Worse yet, the magazine was "Modern Gun Nut".
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida actually did something right for once?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gun will be suing because its rights were violated
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Social media is simultaneously the best thing for stopping mass shootings and the worst thing for encouraging them.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
At least he had hearing protection!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He was planning this on the last day of school before the winter break?
Talk about going out with a bang.

/sorry. Really.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: He was planning this on the last day of school before the winter break?
Talk about going out with a bang.

/sorry. Really.


[WelcomeToFark.jpg]
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"He said once he was done at that firing range, he was going to campus to enact a Columbine."

You've got it all wrong, I swear! I was going to give my impression of a columbine via interpretive dance. Just the flower, see? Not the mass shooting! Can I have my rifle and ammo back now?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"He may want to claim that it was all a joke and he wasn't serious about it. But we don't find anything funny about discussing a mass shooting on campus," Young said. "He said once he was done at that firing range, he was going to campus to enact a Columbine."

Fark user imageView Full Size


doesn't seem to be laughing in his booking photo
 
skyotter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Do they give a Nobel Prize for *attempted* chemistry?
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
" . . .on Thursday, which was the final day before winter break, officials said."

Christ, how long is winter break?

Seriously, I'm asking Jesus Christ - you're not one of those "Its my Birthday Month!" people, are you?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Note to self: next time I plan a mass shooting, don't post it on the intarwebs.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ick....a Kel-Tec Sub 2000? People actually BUY those?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Quick, donate to the NRA to protect 2A so more white ISIS folks like this can continue buying guns.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dylanthomas: " . . .on Thursday, which was the final day before winter break, officials said."

Christ, how long is winter break?

Seriously, I'm asking Jesus Christ - you're not one of those "Its my Birthday Month!" people, are you?


Why not? They take off a month in Europe over the summer.
 
Xai [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't you just love how safe you are with high-powered guns in the hands of teenagers? So safe that you have to rely on teenagers monitoring their classmates or else you'd have a mass murder of children.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And the kids parents will probably sue or something stupid because he didn't kill anyone, it was just a prank or some lame excuse.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Xai: Don't you just love how safe you are with high-powered guns in the hands of teenagers? So safe that you have to rely on teenagers monitoring their classmates or else you'd have a mass murder of children.


Sub 2000s use pistol rounds. 9mm and .40 s&w if I'm not misremembering.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: He was planning this on the last day of school before the winter break?
Talk about going out with a bang.

/sorry. Really.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: "The suspect's backpack contained a collapsible rifle, a magazine and boxes of ammunition, according to police."

Worse yet, the magazine was "Modern Gun Nut".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blasterz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So does that place create terrorists, or just attract sociopaths? It's the school where teh 9/11 hijackers trained.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: "He may want to claim that it was all a joke and he wasn't serious about it. But we don't find anything funny about discussing a mass shooting on campus," Young said. "He said once he was done at that firing range, he was going to campus to enact a Columbine."

[Fark user image image 425x531]

doesn't seem to be laughing in his booking photo


"Aeronautical Student No Rocket Scientist."
 
Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Resident Muslim: He was planning this on the last day of school before the winter break?
Talk about going out with a bang.

/sorry. Really.


Kind of like the Columbine shooters who could have just graduated, and never had to see any of the other people they claimed were causing issues. Another month, or two and the school year would have been over.
 
