 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   ....and just like that, the market for vaping crashed   (cnn.com) divider line
63
    More: Amusing, Nicotine, Tobacco smoking, Tobacco, Smoking, e-cigarette, recent study, El Shahawy, tobacco smoke  
•       •       •

1672 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2021 at 11:29 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



63 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm calling bullshiat. I've been part of the vaping community since 2010.  I can say I've never had a problem.  They seem to be blaming the nicotine, and yet cigarettes, on average, contain more nicotine than the average E-liquid on a cigarette-equivalent basis (not including salt nics, which have much higher levels of nicotine due to the greatly reduced throat hit they produce).  So for those who vape freebase nic, why does this double their chances compared to smokers who get more nicotine?  That makes zero sense and this smacks of a study done by a compliant firm happy to deliver the results the clients, who no doubt are in an industry that vaping disrupts, wanted.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
* I should point out that the clients could be a Big Tobacco firm that make E-cigarettes, and they have long established the fervent desire to destroy the rest of the vaping industry so they can have complete control over it by being able to comply with regulations they can afford (and fight for) but independent vaping companies can't.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Are you saying, it went up in ...
Puts on glasses
Smoke?
 
Salmon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you're vaping through your penis, there may be other issues to work on.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Salmon: If you're vaping through your penis, there may be other issues to work on.


I can swallow a can of coke with my foreskin.
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Study sponsored by the American Tobacco Industry.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I'm calling bullshiat. I've been part of the vaping community since 2010.  I can say I've never had a problem.  They seem to be blaming the nicotine, and yet cigarettes, on average, contain more nicotine than the average E-liquid on a cigarette-equivalent basis (not including salt nics, which have much higher levels of nicotine due to the greatly reduced throat hit they produce).  So for those who vape freebase nic, why does this double their chances compared to smokers who get more nicotine?  That makes zero sense and this smacks of a study done by a compliant firm happy to deliver the results the clients, who no doubt are in an industry that vaping disrupts, wanted.


Ditto. Smoked for 25 years, been vaping for the last 5 or so. I can still punch an eagle out of the sky with my hard-on.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just thinking about this. Doesn't booze effect the penis too?

so if you drink booze and vape does your penis shrink into you ?
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This will crash the Subaru WRX and BRZ markets.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Kids like the big clouds of smoke they blow.  I blame Harry Potter and dragons and that.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: Just thinking about this. Doesn't booze effect the penis too?

so if you drink booze and vape does your penis shrink into you ?


Yeah, it become an innie .
 
Wobambo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, I doubt this. Besides, wasn't it reported/confirmed that cigarettes already did this like decades ago?
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A known vasoconstrictor correlates to ED? This is my surprised face.

Psychopusher: I'm calling bullshiat. I've been part of the vaping community since 2010.  I can say I've never had a problem.  They seem to be blaming the nicotine, and yet cigarettes, on average, contain more nicotine than the average E-liquid on a cigarette-equivalent basis (not including salt nics, which have much higher levels of nicotine due to the greatly reduced throat hit they produce).  So for those who vape freebase nic, why does this double their chances compared to smokers who get more nicotine?  That makes zero sense and this smacks of a study done by a compliant firm happy to deliver the results the clients, who no doubt are in an industry that vaping disrupts, wanted.


FT(actual)article: Whereas the first generation of ENDS delivered low levels of nicotine, many of the newer ENDS devices, coupled with currently available high-nicotine e-liquid concentrations, can effectively deliver higher levels of nicotine than cigarettes.

No all vape users consume nicotine, but plenty do and, according to that, some consume higher levels than tobacco cigarettes. The fact that you claim to be able to get it up is hardly proof to the contrary.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: Salmon: If you're vaping through your penis, there may be other issues to work on.

I can swallow a can of coke with my foreskin.


This is one of those comments that's going to bounce around my head all day. Well done.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's at least as likely that dudes likely to have concerns about the functionality of their penis are statistically more likely to be drawn to vaping.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So a 0.0001% chance becomes 0.0002% ?

Be afraid.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
All the 'cooo' American teens die from Covid?
 
Salmon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: Salmon: If you're vaping through your penis, there may be other issues to work on.

I can swallow a can of coke with my foreskin.


but can you snort a rail with your urethra?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: steklo: Just thinking about this. Doesn't booze effect the penis too?

so if you drink booze and vape does your penis shrink into you ?

Yeah, it become an innie .


I know a lot of trans women who would be interested in this lifehack. Bottom surgery ain't cheap.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yes, this was to expected.  Nicotine is a vasoconstrictor.  It's not vaping specific.
 
abbarach
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No matter how hard you try, you'll just never look this cool without a vape:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was waiting for my to-go order over at Texas Roadhouse not too long ago, and they make you park your car in the back in numbered spaces so the staff can run it out to your car.

Ever park behind a restaurant before?

I swear about 10 people were on break when I was there and they were all outside, vaping. You had to see the massive clouds they were making.

I wondered which one of those employees were vaping pot.  Because that's what I would do if I worked there.
 
anfrind
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The risk of getting erectile dysfunction from COVID-19 didn't convince most men to drop their machismo facades and wear masks.  I doubt this study will change their behavior, either.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Drinking also causes limp dick. I bet men will stop binge drinking any day now.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: So a 0.0001% chance becomes 0.0002% ?

Be afraid.


Yeah, I'm no fan of nicotine but there are no hard numbers in this article.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well if I see a girl vaping it's definitely a boner killer.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There was a point doctors and studies were warning about cancer, heart problems, erection issues from circulation issues and other horrible medical conditions and morons screamed foul.

I err on the side of that shiat isn't any safer than smoking.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Once more, with feeling: CORRELATION DOES NOT MEAN CAUSATION

For all we know, vape users that self report having ED issues could all be in a certain industry.
 
keldaria
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Psychopusher: I'm calling bullshiat. I've been part of the vaping community since 2010.  I can say I've never had a problem.  They seem to be blaming the nicotine, and yet cigarettes, on average, contain more nicotine than the average E-liquid on a cigarette-equivalent basis (not including salt nics, which have much higher levels of nicotine due to the greatly reduced throat hit they produce).  So for those who vape freebase nic, why does this double their chances compared to smokers who get more nicotine?  That makes zero sense and this smacks of a study done by a compliant firm happy to deliver the results the clients, who no doubt are in an industry that vaping disrupts, wanted.

Ditto. Smoked for 25 years, been vaping for the last 5 or so. I can still punch an eagle out of the sky with my hard-on.


I mean this is the first study that even looked into the potential for a link (that I'm aware of) and it wasn't specifically designed to look at that in particular, it was just an extra question they asked which they reviewed later for anything interesting. The results could be anomalous or they could be contributed to another factor not sampled or controlled for. The study specifically only included those who responded to the ED question so there may even be a reporting bias.

The results indicate it's a real concern and probably should be looked into more with studies designed specifically to look at this potential.

That said, your ability to get a hard on isn't really disproving the results. It's not like the study found it was common or impossible to have a hard on if you vape and frankly it's on the same level of thinking that holding a snowball disproves climate change.

All this study proves is that more research needs to be done, not that you'll be limp in a year.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Well if I see a girl vaping it's definitely a boner killer.


Not for me.  Girls with high risk tolerance are easy.

Some guys like a challenge.   Not me.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
yeah everyone go back to smoking instead its definitely better

sincerely,
definitely not a tobacco executive
 
zbtop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I've been part of the vaping community since


Wait, first I have to hear about your crossfit routine and vegan breakfast.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I'm calling bullshiat. I've been part of the vaping community since 2010.  I can say I've never had a problem.  They seem to be blaming the nicotine, and yet cigarettes, on average, contain more nicotine than the average E-liquid on a cigarette-equivalent basis (not including salt nics, which have much higher levels of nicotine due to the greatly reduced throat hit they produce).  So for those who vape freebase nic, why does this double their chances compared to smokers who get more nicotine?  That makes zero sense and this smacks of a study done by a compliant firm happy to deliver the results the clients, who no doubt are in an industry that vaping disrupts, wanted.


There are women out there who like men, but just not so frequently.  It's why they put saltpeter in the food in the cafeteria.
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I'm calling bullshiat. I've been part of the vaping community since 2010.  I can say I've never had a problem.  They seem to be blaming the nicotine, and yet cigarettes, on average, contain more nicotine than the average E-liquid on a cigarette-equivalent basis (not including salt nics, which have much higher levels of nicotine due to the greatly reduced throat hit they produce).  So for those who vape freebase nic, why does this double their chances compared to smokers who get more nicotine?  That makes zero sense and this smacks of a study done by a compliant firm happy to deliver the results the clients, who no doubt are in an industry that vaping disrupts, wanted.


You're right that the research has not definitively established that vaping causes erectile dysfunction.  It's just as likely that men with erectile problems are more prone to start vaping.  :-)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Girls with high risk tolerance are easy.


reminds me of that saying...."girls who smoke, poke"

which I never really understood. I thought it was the male that did the poking.
 
whidbey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would prefer people vape over full blown tobacco smoking.

The problem is all the single use plastic and other non-recyclable bullshiat.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Well if I see a girl vaping it's definitely a boner killer.


She's already established she's willing to suck some disgusting crap.
I think that would be a motivator.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Brettster808: Study sponsored by the American Tobacco Industry.


The tobacco industry LOVES vaping. It has single handedly saved their product. They own their own vaping companies, tobacco is where the nicotine comes from in vaping cartridges and vaping got an entirely new generation addicted to nicotine.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Are you saying, it went up in ...
Puts on glasses
Smoke?


The problem is it didn't go up...
 
patowen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Drooped.  Subby, the word is "drooped".
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I'm calling bullshiat. I've been part of the vaping community since 2010.  I can say I've never had a problem.  They seem to be blaming the nicotine, and yet cigarettes, on average, contain more nicotine than the average E-liquid on a cigarette-equivalent basis (not including salt nics, which have much higher levels of nicotine due to the greatly reduced throat hit they produce).  So for those who vape freebase nic, why does this double their chances compared to smokers who get more nicotine?  That makes zero sense and this smacks of a study done by a compliant firm happy to deliver the results the clients, who no doubt are in an industry that vaping disrupts, wanted.


The Psychopusher doth protest too much, methinks.
 
EffervescingElephant
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is interesting to me because I have had issues with vaping

I started vaping back in 2010 with no issues at all and it helped me quit smoking

A few years ago the kids were all vaping nic salts with the juul and I tried it and loved it

Since trying the nic salts - I've had issues breathing - I almost collapsed in the grocery store.  I did stop vaping and I improved

I've had issues that I wasn't sure what the cause was, one was breathing issues - I would quit and then start again after a long while - not sure if the issues were me and coincidentally vaping or if it was just the vaping

After quitting and restarting a few times I figured out that it WAS vaping because I started smoking again and don't have the breathing issues anymore

But i did have several bouts of ED that were strange, troubling and curious - that also have gone away since I swore off vaping for good.

So from my experience it seems at least - plausible
 
Trik
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I figured it crashed after all those people had their lungs destroyed by vaping. Few of them died before they could get lung transplants too iirc...
 
Fano
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I'm calling bullshiat. I've been part of the vaping community since 2010.  I can say I've never had a problem.  They seem to be blaming the nicotine, and yet cigarettes, on average, contain more nicotine than the average E-liquid on a cigarette-equivalent basis (not including salt nics, which have much higher levels of nicotine due to the greatly reduced throat hit they produce).  So for those who vape freebase nic, why does this double their chances compared to smokers who get more nicotine?  That makes zero sense and this smacks of a study done by a compliant firm happy to deliver the results the clients, who no doubt are in an industry that vaping disrupts, wanted.


It sure seems like the work of "concerned"tobacco companies
 
anfrind
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Well if I see a girl vaping it's definitely a boner killer.

Not for me.  Girls with high risk tolerance are easy.

Some guys like a challenge.   Not me.


I, for one, have found that girls who vape tend to much smell better than girls who smoke.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Well if I see a girl vaping it's definitely a boner killer.


Difficulty: with her hooh-hah

/she's a keeper
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.