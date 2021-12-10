 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Pheasant pluckers strike. Pheasant plucker's son unavailable for comment   (bbc.com) divider line
10
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Did he move onto pheasants?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fred Colon sheds a tear
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pinky and the Brain, Tongue Twister
Youtube eIu4fP4fOHE
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe ask a fig plucker or his son for help?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pheasant poppers evade hesitant coppers as rural croppers scratch their heads.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EdAmesAndMrs.: Maybe ask a fig plucker or his son for help?


I can pluck your figs until the fig-pluckers come.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pleasant mother pheasant plucker.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Smothers Brothers - My Old Man
Youtube SePsUt816PU
 
TWX
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe they should unionize.  Form the Pheasant Pluckers Union.

/this sounded hilarious in my head
 
NightSteel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Slypork: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/eIu4fP4f​OHE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I love, love, love that clip/episode.  I would've posted it myself, if not for those meddling kids.  I just imagine the voice actors going crazy stumbling over themselves trying to read some of those lines and dissolving into laughter.
 
