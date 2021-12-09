 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Stop me when it gets too weird: Man drives through Vegas airport fence. In a limo. Wearing a clown mask. Then makes a bomb threat. To try to commandeer a jet. To fly to Area 51. To see the aliens   (cnn.com) divider line
48
    More: Weird, Nevada, Southwest Airlines, World's busiest airports by passenger traffic, Allegiant Air, America West Airlines, police report, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Las Vegas, Nevada  
•       •       •

497 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2021 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Who will tell him the cure for his Mother's cancer.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aliens: keep going. Our Anthro-shiatometer barely registers a 2/10 ("harmlessly odd") reading.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like a fella had a pretty good time in Vegas with all that stuff.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then what?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
go on...
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a normal Vegas resident.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a Charter airline that flies goverment employees from Mccarran to Area 51. He was in the right place at least.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In THIS timeline? You'll have to better than that. He'd probably still get elected to public office.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.  Is nothing sacred?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a slow Thursday night in Vegas.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Aristocrats!
 
pheed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but did he find Biden's child sex dungeon in the pizza parlor's basement?
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was ICP in town?
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jail is not the property place for mentally ill people. This country is awful.
 
pheed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's still less crazy than the Q-cumbers waiting in Dallas for JFK's return from his watery grave.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around Christmas time? This sounds like a Bruce Willis movie.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drive a limo through an airport fence wearing a clown mask and blow it up with explosives?

Wasn't that a mission in the last GTA?
Pretty sure I've done that one.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Groupon boob job: In THIS timeline? You'll have to better than that. He'd probably still get elected to public office.


TFG? He probably WAS elected to public office and knew the secret process to get onboard.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me know when he starts fixing the cable.
 
Breaker Breaker [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Totally believe in aliens because I can no longer believe in humans.

/dogs forever okay
//okay most animals
///just not the awful, awful humans
 
eyebones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just reminds me to never, ever again take drugs offered by a Las Vegas hooker
 
pheed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big pharma is just trying to cover up the fact that the limo was thrown off its GPS course by the driver's magnetic and 5G enabled body. If only he'd taken the horse paste, this whole embarrassing situation could have been avoided.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People always want to see the aliens but do they ever stop to think if the aliens want to see them? Maybe they're eating dinner, or they're sleeping, or they're off doing alien things.

It's always me me me, think of somebody else for once in your life!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You set the bar high at Vegas.

I often use Clown Limos when I'm in town. They're cheap but they will carry more than one passenger at a time.  A lot more.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aliens in Area 51: (sigh) It just won't be Christmas without a visit from the Christmas Clown like back home on Lumpyass III.   When our Jesus arrived, we treated him like the Son of God he was and he rewarded us with happiness and hyperspace drive.
 
turboke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Groupon boob job: In THIS timeline? You'll have to better than that. He'd probably still get elected to public office.


"Probably still"? This is his campaign!
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: go on...


So, not you then? Okay. Well, I have no idea who this is.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: [i.pinimg.com image 336x598]

Totally believe in aliens because I can no longer believe in humans.

/dogs forever okay
//okay most animals
///just not the awful, awful humans


One if the good/another awful thing about Trump is that if there were aliens, he would have said so.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby must have slept through the last five years. These days, I'm just left wondering which congressional district they serve.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Wobambo: [i.pinimg.com image 336x598]

Totally believe in aliens because I can no longer believe in humans.

/dogs forever okay
//okay most animals
///just not the awful, awful humans

One if the good/another awful thing about Trump is that if there were aliens, he would have said so.


They didn't tell him.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Headso
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
*furiously scribbling notes*
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Jokes on him.  Aliens have already been transferred to the underground base at Dulce.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'll take, "What a cra-cra might do for fun during a pandemic, for $500, Alex".
 
Dodo David
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stop me when it gets too weird: Man drives through Vegas airport fence. In a limo. Wearing a clown mask. Then makes a bomb threat. To try to commandeer a jet. To fly to Area 51. To see the aliens

So, what is this man's Fark handle?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: hoodiowithtudio: Wobambo: [i.pinimg.com image 336x598]

Totally believe in aliens because I can no longer believe in humans.

/dogs forever okay
//okay most animals
///just not the awful, awful humans

One if the good/another awful thing about Trump is that if there were aliens, he would have said so.

They didn't tell him.


Guy is 98% likely a kook but this was one of the recent stories in the latest UFO/UAP surge of stories the last few years: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/weird-ne​w​s/former-israeli-space-security-chief-​says-extraterrestrials-exist-trump-kno​ws-n1250333

Trump may very well have zoned out during his briefing about it then just rubber stamped the whole Space Force thing. Regardless, I will keep holding out hope aliens will soon reveal themselves so I can betray all you bastards. Doesn't matter what they are or what their goals are. If my reward for selling out humanity is being a pet monkey in a cage off in some pleasure space barge, then I'll dance whatever jig they want.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Stop me when it gets too weird: Man drives through Vegas airport fence. In a limo. Wearing a clown mask. Then makes a bomb threat. To try to commandeer a jet. To fly to Area 51. To see the aliens

So, what is this man's Fark handle?


Had anyone seen Drew lately?
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just because you can steal a jet in GTA doesn't mean you can do so in real life.  I mean do you even know the startup sequence, let alone how to taxi? Taking off isn't as hard once you get lined up with the run way and have power. But then you have to navigate to area 51, and then successfully land.
Not you'd make it there, as the US military doesn't seem to care for crazy people I'm stolen aircraft. Even if you didn't get shot down and landed in one piece, I don't think you'd like your welcome once you got there.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: Sounds like a normal Vegas resident.


Hey!  I resemble that remark!
 
Weidbrewer [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is one of those cases where if you were to graph this headline, it'd steadily rise on the weirdness scale until the last statement, at which point it'd plummet down to, "Okay, the rest makes perfect sense now and is comparatively normal."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: Sounds like a normal Vegas resident.


After January 6 there's really nothing with shock value. I mean sure we can laugh at this crazy dumbass but this is all highly derivative.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Groupon boob job: In THIS timeline? You'll have to better than that. He'd probably still get elected to public office.


Already is, this was his RE-ELECTION stunt
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds like a Nick Cage movie.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Stop me when it gets too weird: Man drives through Vegas airport fence. In a limo. Wearing a clown mask. Then makes a bomb threat. To try to commandeer a jet. To fly to Area 51. To see the aliens

So, what is this man's Fark handle?


Betcha he hangs out in the Pol tab.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've been high before but not that high.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.