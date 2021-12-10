 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   Police called to elementary school to deal with shiat-talking crow in what is not at all the plot of a Tex Avery cartoon   (oregonlive.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Edgar Allan Poe, Wildlife, JaNeal Shattuck, Daphnie Colpron, Common Raven, wildlife officer, family's farm, story of the talking crow  
FleshFlapps
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's a pet.

Also crows are wicked smart. They will also make friends for life. If you are nice to one it will remember you and tell it's friends. They will bring you gifts and also protect you from threats.

On the other hand, piss one off and you've got a nightmare on your hands.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
D'aaaww section gets starry eyed and then goes off to watch some vtubers.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'd be swearing at random children who strapped shiat to my head.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This article was simultaneously heartwarming and frustrating as hell to read.  My brain is mush now.
 
We're beginning to see some signs of progress
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When the shiat talking crow shows up in the middle of a pandemic, it's time to head towards Denver.
 
Tymast
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'll take a shiat talking crow over the usual tweakers here.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ok. I've seen some green texts, this is a new one to me.

I want that to be a true story, and if anyone was going to go to those lengths to harass wildlife I'd expect it from there. Either way, it got a great laugh from me.
 
eldoobie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
insidethemagic.netView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There's lots of crows in my area that I'm always nice to, though I'm not sure it has made an impression yet. Work usually as a baker, so always had stuff to feed them. Saw one pecking at a bag once and struggling. Helped it out by emptying out all the french fries for it. Think that one may remember me.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Animal control came out and decided it was not in their jurisdiction to catch the crow.

I've called animal control twice in my life and both times they basically said it wasn't their problem. So if you handle stuff like this, wtf exactly is it that you do?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Just leave a dummy round lodged in the barell, voila.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Probably one of those Disney crows.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

It can't rain all the time.
 
