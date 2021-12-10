 Skip to content
 
(The Drive)   Time to cancel those vacation plans involving a flight over Ukraine   (thedrive.com) divider line
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, that plane left the terminal got shot down by Russians ages ago.

Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What if one of my kinks is flying over restricted airspace with the threat of SAMs shooting me down?
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Usually the BBC simply doesn't report this kind of uncomfortable truth, but today they do have a 2nd tier article on their 'World News' page, headlined 'Putin compares Donbas war zone to genocide'.

So, there's that.
 
Creoena
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good, let's throw some armed conflict on top of a global pandemic.  Yay for humankind.
 
tuxq
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah if anyone thinks the US should be involved, I have one thing to say to that: enlist.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

tuxq: Yeah if anyone thinks the US should be involved, I have one thing to say to that: enlist.


Putin thanks you for your service.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Time to dust off the ABC made for TV holiday classic THE DAY AFTER.

Russian and Chinese are looking for a fight.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well if you're flying Southwest from Baltimore to Chicago, there's no way around that.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh great something else to distract us from eradicating the scourge of improper pronoun usage.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tuxq: Yeah if anyone thinks the US should be involved, I have one thing to say to that: enlist.


Failing to uphold security treaties will bring us peace within our times!

history.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Russia is already at war with the US and a fair amount of the countries in the world. As far as I'm concerned, defending Ukraine is not just entirely justifiable but also necessary, whether that means supplying Ukraine, boots on the ground, or crippling and isolating Russia economically. fark it, let's go for a hat trick and do all three so we never have to deal with those pieces of shiat ever again.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tuxq: Yeah if anyone thinks the US should be involved, I have one thing to say to that: enlist.


Russian troll says what?
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Creoena: Good, let's throw some armed conflict on top of a global pandemic.  Yay for humankind.


Putin sees the USA as a wounded animal right now, why not pounce?

1956: Nikita Khrushchev said, "We will take America without firing a shot. We do not have to invade the U.S. We will destroy you from within...."

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tuxq: Yeah if anyone thinks the US should be involved, I have one thing to say to that: enlist.


This would be one of the very few armed conflicts that would be justifiable.

It's not about oil, it's about defending a democratic nations freedom.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: tuxq: Yeah if anyone thinks the US should be involved, I have one thing to say to that: enlist.

This would be one of the very few armed conflicts that would be justifiable.

It's not about oil, it's about defending a democratic nations freedom.


Which is why many of the usual lazarus goblins are so against it. Curious, isn't it?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: Creoena: Good, let's throw some armed conflict on top of a global pandemic.  Yay for humankind.

Putin sees the USA as a wounded animal right now, why not pounce?

1956: Nikita Khrushchev said, "We will take America without firing a shot. We do not have to invade the U.S. We will destroy you from within...."

[c.tenor.com image 498x208] [View Full Size image _x_]


Wounded animals can be the most dangerous animals.
 
