(NBC 10 Boston)   If you're driving in Massachusetts and come to a "rotary," do you a) bear left and yield, b) bear right and yield, or c) damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead?   (nbcboston.com) divider line
The Envoy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Car Crash A-Team style
Youtube YTOuzcsSOGI
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's a roundabout.

/ runs away
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bostonguy: It's a roundabout.

/ runs away


We just call them a "Circle" around here.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Throw your car in the Ayer
And drive it like you just don't care
If you like fish and chips
and all that NE shiat
Then everybody let me hear you say oh yeah!
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Trick question. It's MA, so C. Bonus points for non-use of blinkahs. Middle finger still acceptable.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yield to those in the rotary.
 
Pert
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Woman Injured After Car Goes Into Ayer Pond"

Get out of my pond!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
To some in Massachusetts a roundabout is a total mystery. For ones at major intersections, people tend to figure out pretty quickly that you pass on the right, never the left. However, for smaller ones in residential neighborhoods it seems like people around here suddenly develop amnesia, and forget exactly what it is they learned about roundabout travel in driving school. I've seen idiots cut left and just hit the gas. The thought process seems to be "It's not illegal if nobody with a badge is watching".
 
Xai [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This wasn't a case of 'oh she was going a bit fast and forgot to slow down' - she literally drove 200ft across the grass before going into the pond and that's from a 35mph limit road too.

Fark user imageView Full Size

She clearly shouldn't be in control of a vehicle, but hey in America you can keep driving even after you kill people, so maybe don't visit any farmers markets round there.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sounds like subby is a fan of World Of Warships.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The evils of the Merrill Wisconsin Roundabout
Youtube plEyLjepwF4
 
eKonk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Yield to those in the rotary.


Correct. And note the important use of the word "yield" and not "stop completely when you can safely merge at speed, thus farking up the entire flow of traffic you damned moran."
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've been using touch tone for so long I can't remember which one is right.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 minute ago  
D.  You yell "Contact!" and hand-prop it.

2009 05 10 1918 WWI GNOME ROTARY AEROPLANE ENGINE STARTED
Youtube Nk9Dl6RZxmQ
 
dittybopper
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oooh, Ayer, MA.  The town just outside of Fort Devens, where I went to ditty bopper school.
 
