(24/7 Wall Street)   Even with the BEST pizza and hotdogs in the US, Chicago couldn't make the top 50 in this
13
•       •       •

Me so thorny
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
For example: https://nypost.com/2021/12/0​5/memphis-​gas-station-shooting-kills-two-teen-gi​rls-injures-16-year-old-and-infant/
 
wxboy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
50. Hot Springs, AR
49. Tulsa, OK
48. Fresno, CA
47. Merced, CA
46. Lawton, OK
45. Kokomo, IN
44. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX
43. Chattanooga, TN-GA
42. Fort Smith, AR-OK
41. Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Frankl​in, TN
40. New Orleans-Metairie, LA
39. Jackson, TN
38. Billings, MT
37. Springfield, MO
36. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
35. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI
34. Jonesboro, AR
33. Farmington, NM
32. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI
31. Battle Creek, MI
30. Niles, MI
29. Rapid City, SD
28. Springfield, IL
27. Amarillo, TX
26. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI
25. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
24. Bakersfield, CA
23. Odessa, TX
22. Macon-Bibb County, GA
21. Pueblo, CO
20. Stockton, CA
19. Corpus Christi, TX
18. Gainesville, FL
17. Rockford, IL
16. Lake Charles, LA
15. Saginaw, MI
14. Sumter, SC
13. Fairbanks, AK
12. Florence, SC
11. Lubbock, TX
10. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
9. Alexandria, LA
8. Albuquerque, NM
7. Albany, GA
6. Danville, IL
5. Detroit-Dearborn-Livonia, MI
4. Pine Bluff, AR
3. Anchorage, AK
2. Monroe, LA
1. Memphis, TN-MS-AR

There.  Saved you 11 clicks.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Huh. Less than one third are in blue states. Interesting.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Huh. Less than one third are in blue states. Interesting.


I wonder what colour those specific counties in those blue states are.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
An armed society is a...huh...poor and violent society. Weird.
 
robodog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So these are rates per 100k based on MSAs, which is an interesting way to do it. For Cleveland the rate for the MSA is 348, but for the city it's 1,600 and for some of the neighborhoods it's probably like 5,000 or higher.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Virtually all of the cities on the list are somewhat isolated geographically, resulting in more people living in city limits instead of spreading out into the suburbs, diluting the crime statistics. The reason Chicago didn't make the list even though there is a lot of crime is that so many people live in nice parts of Chicago that the number of Chicago slum dwellers pales in comparison. That, and much of the crime in Chicagoland has migrated out to the suburbs.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Even with the BEST pizza and hotdogs in the US, Chicago"

Drew. Give me subby's name and address. I will pay you wergild and I assure his/her/their remains will be treated appropriately.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Surely SF, Portland, and Seattle should be on these lists! I was told they were dystopian hellscapes of unchecked lawlessness and crime!!!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Kill the first born male of every household.
 
robodog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: Virtually all of the cities on the list are somewhat isolated geographically, resulting in more people living in city limits instead of spreading out into the suburbs, diluting the crime statistics. The reason Chicago didn't make the list even though there is a lot of crime is that so many people live in nice parts of Chicago that the number of Chicago slum dwellers pales in comparison. That, and much of the crime in Chicagoland has migrated out to the suburbs.


It's actually per MSA, but if you have a high crime city surrounded by fields you're not going to dilute the rate much, vs say Cleveland where 80% of the MSA lives outside the city and over 50% lives out in safe suburbs with virtually no violent crime outside of domestic violence and date rapes.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

All that ad revenue lost, like tears in the rain.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Huh. Less than one third are in blue states. Interesting.


The ones in CA are in Central Valley which tends to lean heavily red.
 
