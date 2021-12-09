 Skip to content
 
(Bring Me the News)   Man cave becomes man grave   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Day after thanksgiving
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
autoerotic asphyxiation
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Scary Door
Youtube iXBwt-Z6Jn4
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently they don't have search dogs.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"After receiving new information concerning the layout of his residence, Deputies conducted a follow-up search and located his body in a previously undiscovered hidden room," the sheriff's office wrote.

How did this new information come to light?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

IgG4: autoerotic asphyxiation


We call that, the David Carradine therapy treatment.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Jeff5
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pro-tip: Grow lights should only be used with ground-fault interrupters installed...
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: "After receiving new information concerning the layout of his residence, Deputies conducted a follow-up search and located his body in a previously undiscovered hidden room," the sheriff's office wrote.

How did this new information come to light?


maybe the builder of the house saw the news report, recognized that the missing guy lived in the house he built and after the search was unsuccessful for a while he finally was like "yo cops, did you even check the panic room?"
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A Throatwrapper Man Grave.
 
Birnone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Killing yourself in a hidden room is anti-social as fark. Your intention is obviously that no one finds your body. This means one fine holiday as a family cuts into their turkey the smell of rotting human flesh will waft into the room. Their crazy uncle will cry out "You're serving long pig too?!?!?" and now you've spoiled their holiday.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gnarlywizzard: jaivirtualcard: "After receiving new information concerning the layout of his residence, Deputies conducted a follow-up search and located his body in a previously undiscovered hidden room," the sheriff's office wrote.

How did this new information come to light?

maybe the builder of the house saw the news report, recognized that the missing guy lived in the house he built and after the search was unsuccessful for a while he finally was like "yo cops, did you even check the panic room?"


Or...

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Birnone: Killing yourself in a hidden room is anti-social as fark. Your intention is obviously that no one finds your body. This means one fine holiday as a family cuts into their turkey the smell of rotting human flesh will waft into the room. Their crazy uncle will cry out "You're serving long pig too?!?!?" and now you've spoiled their holiday.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just sayin'.

"Hidden room in his house"?

9,999 times out of 10,000?

This is not a "heroically-maintained multigenerational archive of endangered artwork, literature, historical records, and irreplaceably endangered vegetation the last devoted custodian of which could find no worthy successor".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Usually fark is a little more welcoming of contestants in the Hide and Seek World Championships.
 
wantingout
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
how much meth was involved?
 
bughunter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
One word:

Masturbatorium.
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
either drugs or weird porn. no other reason to keep it secret.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chucknasty: either drugs or weird porn. no other reason to keep it secret.



Fark user imageView Full Size

Why not both?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He died doing what he loved: his mom.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bughunter: One word:

Masturbatorium.


Any place is a masturbatorium if you are sex offender enough.

-Abraham Lincoln
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Birnone: Killing yourself in a hidden room is anti-social as fark. Your intention is obviously that no one finds your body. This means one fine holiday as a family cuts into their turkey the smell of rotting human flesh will waft into the room. Their crazy uncle will cry out "You're serving long pig too?!?!?" and now you've spoiled their holiday.


That's not how suicide works. His logic, as tortured as it was by the soul rotting cancer that is depression, was that if he hid his body it would be easier for the family as no one would have to see it
 
ChuckleM00se
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I gue4ss he was some sort of hard core Egyptologist?
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bughunter: One word:

Masturbatorium.


We need a choir of some kind to sing that word.

/and yes, I'm thinking castrati.
 
