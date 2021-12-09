 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(I Heart Radio)   UHS. Uncontrollable Hair Syndrome. Resist the urge to lick your fingers and smooth it down   (wflafm.iheart.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Medicine, crazy hair, water-resistant, little Locklan Samples' locks, uncombable hair syndrome, hair care routine, 14-month-old, 33-year-old Katelyn Samples  
•       •       •

215 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2021 at 1:05 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, I like to rub balloons on my kids' heads, too
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The syndrome, which is inherited, causes a rare structural anomaly of the hair that makes it so the hair can't be flattened or brushed down.

How is that even f*cking possible?  Is the hair made of a horn-like substance that keeps it from bending?  EVER?
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The syndrome, which is inherited, causes a rare structural anomaly of the hair that makes it so the hair can't be flattened or brushed down.

How is that even f*cking possible?  Is the hair made of a horn-like substance that keeps it from bending?  EVER?


Yes.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They outgrow UHS by the time they hit their teens, luckily.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, he's white?
 
crumblecat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Future British Prime Minister material.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Something about Pete and his buddy re-Pete.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
akns-images.eonline.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: [akns-images.eonline.com image 850x630]


Came for this
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lock. I am your father.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
UHS usually resolves or improves by the onset of puberty,

Ok so he gonna be good.

/mom looks hot
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is The Mane-iac on the loose again?
th.bing.comView Full Size

Better lock down the Electro-Orb.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So, um, would your pubes grow out like that too?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Perhaps his mom should have chosen her intimate toys a bit more carefully...

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.