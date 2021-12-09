 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Woman convicted of murdering her snake breeder husband, although legal experts suggest she might receive significant leniency at sentencing due to the phrase "snake breeder husband"   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
7
    More: Followup, Murder, Missouri womanLynlee Renick, Homicide, Capital punishment, Manslaughter, Life imprisonment, Misdemeanor murder, Ten Commandments  
•       •       •

119 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Dec 2021 at 2:20 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
She would have done better with a jury of ophidiophobics, if she had killed a MAGA husband she would need a jury of dumasaphobics.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I see a new reality series in our future.
The Serpent King
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was her name.... Ramona?

Did she have a tattoo running down her arm?
Of a python?
Eating a little mouse?

Wearing a sailor hat, that said "Snake Farm"?

Just sounds nasty
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well somebody has to jerk them off. They don't have any thumbs.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why the Fark didn't she just slip a mamba in with his pets?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Probably tried the come play with my trouser snake line too many times with a snake longer than 5 1/2"
 
Pert
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How can we make the death of this snake breeder look like an accident?

Shoot him?

Brilliant!
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.