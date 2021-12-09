 Skip to content
(AP News)   In January, California residents will be required to compost their uneaten food in order to reduce carbon emissions. How degrading   (apnews.com) divider line
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not California, but am already doing this.  It isn't difficult.  Just one container alongside your kitchen garbage that you put the food, etc in.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So this only applies to residences, not companies. Which is stupid.

Supermarkets must start donating their excess food in January and hotels, restaurants, hospitals, schools and large event venues will start doing so in 2024.

But they get to waste food for another 2 years.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Our city issued us garbage cans with a food waste specific partition a few years ago.

Before that, I'd been trying to do the thing with a yard compost bin, but was not very good at it. Having the city collect the food waste has been nice.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do you want skunks?

Because that is how you get skunks.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
mercurynews.comView Full Size
 
FrabjousDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How does composting reduce carbon emissions?   Rotting food is rotting food.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rats will love it
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FrabjousDay: How does composting reduce carbon emissions?   Rotting food is rotting food.


You're talking about the state whose proposed solution to DMV wait times wasn't to hire additional staff or to streamline processes. But instead wanted to implement Feng Shui to in order to keep people waiting in line happy.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/new-cali​f​-poltical-controversy/
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Laugh all you want, any unfinished food sits in the fridge for years and composts there.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm very pro-environment, but this is not going to happen. We already have enough of a pest problem around here as it is.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FrabjousDay: How does composting reduce carbon emissions?   Rotting food is rotting food.


I know you could have googled this but here I did it for you
https://www.sanjoseca.gov/home/showpu​b​lisheddocument/198/636609540953170000
I'm not going to read it, I don't care. Starts on page 2.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
good luck to the poor schmuck who has to enforce that one...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: FrabjousDay: How does composting reduce carbon emissions?   Rotting food is rotting food.

You're talking about the state whose proposed solution to DMV wait times wasn't to hire additional staff or to streamline processes. But instead wanted to implement Feng Shui to in order to keep people waiting in line happy.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/new-calif​-poltical-controversy/


It's actually a thing.

Harvard Business Review - Are You Solving the Right Problems?

The Slow Elevator Problem
Imagine this: You are the owner of an office building, and your tenants are complaining about the elevator. It's old and slow, and they have to wait a lot. Several tenants are threatening to break their leases if you don't fix the problem. ....
 
phedex
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is hilarious.  let me know who's going to run through the garbage cans to find the items that could have been conceivably composted.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A rind is a terrible thing to waste.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: FrabjousDay: How does composting reduce carbon emissions?   Rotting food is rotting food.

You're talking about the state whose proposed solution to DMV wait times wasn't to hire additional staff or to streamline processes. But instead wanted to implement Feng Shui to in order to keep people waiting in line happy.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/new-calif​-poltical-controversy/


California so dumb hurr
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

phedex: This is hilarious.  let me know who's going to run through the garbage cans to find the items that could have been conceivably composted.


People who get paid by the state to do that. Funded by the tickets they hand out to non compliant residents.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

phedex: This is hilarious.  let me know who's going to run through the garbage cans to find the items that could have been conceivably composted.


Your making comments like your compost don't stink.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Does compost burn?
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Doing it here too, it's really no big deal and the article is right, our regular trash is ridiculously hard to fill now.  We used to manage 2-3 bags a week and now just one.  It does take a bit of adjustment only in your knee jerk kitchen habits to scoop food into one thing instead of another.  We have plenty of night time critters but they are no more interested in the compost can than the former trash can.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Also, re: methane, the methane gets disproportionately produced by anaerobic decomposition.  That happens when organics (food) are buried in landfills.  If you're composting in your back yard that isn't happening.  The commercial composting is higher temperature stuff, not sure about oxygenation but either way it's controlled vs landfills.  Rot isn't just rot, there are different kinds.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Our trash gets grabbed by a mechanical arm and dumped straight into the trash truck. How is anyone going to know where your garbage goes?
 
TomDooley
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why I always say California is like 20 years ahead of the rest of the Country.  This along with getting rid of gas stoves and furnaces is awesome and makes me proud.  Evolution.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And who is going to sort the compost?  Not all food waste is equal.  Your rib bones don't belong in compost.  The last two bites of a hot dog don't go in compost.  But everyone is going to throw it into the "food waste" can, just like they throw shiat that cant be recycled into the recycling can.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I Swear I'll Jump: Our trash gets grabbed by a mechanical arm and dumped straight into the trash truck. How is anyone going to know where your garbage goes?


There's a dude who comes by once in a while to make sure you are doing your part. The truck does it's mechanical thing once he is done inspecting.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mochunk: Laugh all you want, any unfinished food sits in the fridge for years and composts there.


I was cleaning out the fridge earlier this year and found a container of apple cobbler in the back. I made it with apples I picked from an orchard I visited in 2017.


"Prue hopes San Diego residents will quickly realize the importance of recycling food waste after the program starts next summer."

Good luck with that, I love the optimism.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I Swear I'll Jump: Our trash gets grabbed by a mechanical arm and dumped straight into the trash truck. How is anyone going to know where your garbage goes?


exactly.  dig through my AA batteries, booze bottles, cat litter and mailed coupons.  maybe you will find a chicken bone?

Im thoroughly democrat, but this is the dumb stuff that my relatives biatch about.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Billy Liar: Not California, but am already doing this.  It isn't difficult.  Just one container alongside your kitchen garbage that you put the food, etc in.


They are gonna get pissed if I dump food all over the recycling
 
anuran
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We've had curbside  food waste recycling for years. It's easy and has reduced the household waste stream by half. Probably too complicated for Red State MAGATS to figure out
 
