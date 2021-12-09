 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Jussie Smollett receives real convictions for fake crime   (cnn.com) divider line
66
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

635 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 09 Dec 2021 at 6:54 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And with that, the greatest injustice america has ever seen and greatest wrong of the last 50 years (according to literally every boomer foxbrain I know)  has been righted.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
LOL, and one of them beats me by one minute.  Hahahaha.   🤡 🤡 🤡
 
Flaming Yawn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
His little performance art piece is going to cost him dearly for the rest of his life, whether he gets prison or not.

If he did this as an audition to see if he was such a skillful actor he could get 12 strangers to acquit him, I think you'll have to rate it as a literal fail.
 
hangloose
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
HotLonelyTeenageGirl:

Good
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is an OUTRAGE!  We know for a fact that a lynching happened.  The mastermind behind it should be gitmoed.  Jussie should get the justice he deserves!  Not being framed for a fake lynching.  Even the prosecution admits Jussie had a noose around his neck.  If that ain't a real lynching, what is?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


the right wing parts of the internet are circle jerking like masturbating is becoming illegal at midnight
 
jim32rr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 634x567]

the right wing parts of the internet are circle jerking like masturbating is becoming illegal at midnight


So you're a middle man?
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: And with that, the greatest injustice america has ever seen and greatest wrong of the last 50 years (according to literally every boomer foxbrain I know)  has been righted.


Do you not deny that faking hate crimes makes the real ones easier to question?
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Justice for Juicy!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 634x567]

the right wing parts of the internet are circle jerking like masturbating is becoming illegal at midnight

So you're a middle man?


Fark user imageView Full Size


i don't get it
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 634x567]

the right wing parts of the internet are circle jerking like masturbating is becoming illegal at midnight

So you're a middle man?


That's called a lucky Pierre
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dogsafark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
when demand outraces supply:). hahahahahaha
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: HotLonelyTeenageGirl: And with that, the greatest injustice america has ever seen and greatest wrong of the last 50 years (according to literally every boomer foxbrain I know)  has been righted.

Do you not deny that faking hate crimes makes the real ones easier to question?


My what a marvelous straw man you have there!

For myself, I have actual real shiat going on in my life, and don't have the time or energy to splatter my pudding and throw my juicebox because of how mad the D-list celebrity made me.    And boy, don't get me started on that horrible CRT and the terrible antiamerican lies it tells.   Stupid n----s.
 
p51d007
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hangloose: HotLonelyTeenageGirl:

Good


You're so mad, and it's farking delicious.   =)
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: And with that, the greatest injustice america has ever seen and greatest wrong of the last 50 years (according to literally every boomer foxbrain I know)  has been righted.


Is that you jussie?
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I followed the story originally, but haven't paid attention to the trial.  What the hell was his defense?  I'm an avant-garde artist and this was all a piece of art?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Flaming Yawn: whether he gets prison or not


Oh, he's going to prison. Probably be sentenced to about 2 or 2.5 years.

The judge is going to make him pay the trial tax and then there is a sentencing enhancement that elevates the penalty if the defendant takes the stand and tells a story that greatly differs from the verdict the jury renders - I.E. they get a longer sentence if they lie all over the witness stand.

The bonus kicker will be if he comes up for parole. To get parole, you have to admit guilt. He'll have to decide if he wants to continue to insist on his hoax and remain in prison for more time.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: And with that, the greatest injustice america has ever seen and greatest wrong of the last 50 years (according to literally every boomer foxbrain I know)  has been righted.


False police reports and allegations should be seen as a very serious crime.  You are wasting limited resources to investigate and potentially putting an innocent persons life, finances, and freedom at stake. This isn't just a PR stunt as they were hoping.  Hundreds of hours were spent investigating a wild goose chase. Furthermore it casts doubt on legitimate reports of crimes potentially deterring individuals from coming forward which undermines the entire judicial system.

Was the harm done in this case the same as a murder or rape, certainly not.  But this was much worse than a mundane theft or drug charge and it strikes at the integrity of the judicial system.  I honestly hope he gets a little jail time before he starts probation (nothing too long, maybe 90-120 days)  to send the appropriate message that false allegations are extremely harmful to society.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He committed a hate crime against himself
 
Trik
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: And with that, the greatest injustice america has ever seen and greatest wrong of the last 50 years (according to literally every boomer foxbrain I know)  has been righted.


You mock, but people like Smollett, Crystal Mangum, and Tawana Bradley make it worse for the people who suffer from actual hate crimes because it makes people doubt whether they have or not.

Falsely reporting a hate crime (or any kind of crime for that matter) should be punished.  This is precisely the correct result.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Flaming Yawn: If he did this as an audition to see if he was such a skillful actor he could get 12 strangers to acquit him, I think you'll have to rate it as a literal fail.


Prior to him taking the stand, legal analysts were saying that his skill as an actor means he has a good chance of telling a compelling story, putting on a good performance, making a great impression to the jury, etc.

Then, after he made an ass out of himself, the assessment of that was that he basically blew it and talked himself into being convicted.
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dude should have been born white, then he would serve no time as doing so would be detrimental to his career.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I knew it! Don King was behind this whole debacle

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Anderson's Pooper: I followed the story originally, but haven't paid attention to the trial.  What the hell was his defense?  I'm an avant-garde artist and this was all a piece of art?


His defense was " I hope I have one farker on the jury so I can get a mistrial".
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This thread needs an enema.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: HotLonelyTeenageGirl: And with that, the greatest injustice america has ever seen and greatest wrong of the last 50 years (according to literally every boomer foxbrain I know)  has been righted.

False police reports and allegations should be seen as a very serious crime.  You are wasting limited resources to investigate and potentially putting an innocent persons life, finances, and freedom at stake. This isn't just a PR stunt as they were hoping.  Hundreds of hours were spent investigating a wild goose chase. Furthermore it casts doubt on legitimate reports of crimes potentially deterring individuals from coming forward which undermines the entire judicial system.

Was the harm done in this case the same as a murder or rape, certainly not.  But this was much worse than a mundane theft or drug charge and it strikes at the integrity of the judicial system.  I honestly hope he gets a little jail time before he starts probation (nothing too long, maybe 90-120 days)  to send the appropriate message that false allegations are extremely harmful to society.


Well, I should have expected the resident seniors of Fark would definitely be here with 8 page diatribes on how sErIoUs this is.        Go take your insulin, champ.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kkinnison: He committed a hate crime against himself


And then blamed 2 White MAGA hat wearing people.  Then he blamed the 2 individuals he hired to commit the hate crime against himself.  His hate crimes could have landed other people in very serious trouble if they had been in the wrong place at the wrong time getting swept up in the lies.
 
nburghmatt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
someone missed the memo that neither side likes Jussie Smollett
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: And with that, the greatest injustice america has ever seen and greatest wrong of the last 50 years (according to literally every boomer foxbrain I know)  has been righted.


WTF are you rambling about?  Who cares what a bunch of Baby Boomers think?  They'll all be dead in the next 10-20 years. Jussie Smollett deserves a long prison sentence for this bullsh*t. Should be found not guilty just to prove Boomers wrong?
Grow up.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: HotLonelyTeenageGirl: And with that, the greatest injustice america has ever seen and greatest wrong of the last 50 years (according to literally every boomer foxbrain I know)  has been righted.

Do you not deny that faking hate crimes makes the real ones easier to question?


Fake hate crime?  Somebody targeted and plotted to lynch a gay black man.  They knew where he would be at 2am.  They came prepared with a noose and bleach.  They were in well known maga country.  If it wasn't the "Osindiaro" gang, it was a half Russian doing the master minding.  Hell the half Russian was probably in league with the "Odindairo" gang.  Whoever did the real lynching should be gitmoed.  At NO POINT should anybody, and especially half russians, be allowed to lynch anybody in the US, especially a gay black man with Jewish heritage on one side.

What is this country becoming?  Has Putin gotten to all the courts?  Is justice dead?
 
Trik
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He and Tawana Bradley should start a small theater together.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nburghmatt: someone missed the memo that neither side likes Jussie Smollett


Send that memo to Kamala Harris, because she missed it the first 300 times.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: And with that, the greatest injustice america has ever seen and greatest wrong of the last 50 years (according to literally every boomer foxbrain I know)  has been righted.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dittybopper: HotLonelyTeenageGirl: And with that, the greatest injustice america has ever seen and greatest wrong of the last 50 years (according to literally every boomer foxbrain I know)  has been righted.

You mock, but people like Smollett, Crystal Mangum, and Tawana Bradley make it worse for the people who suffer from actual hate crimes because it makes people doubt whether they have or not.

Falsely reporting a hate crime (or any kind of crime for that matter) should be punished.  This is precisely the correct result.


In case anyone thought I was kidding, here's another usual suspect who has his precious little list of all the times the black people made him mad and committed the worst injustices america has every seen.

My recommendation to you is to take time away from the internet, it will help with your senior agitation.
 
thefatbasturd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: KidKorporate: HotLonelyTeenageGirl: And with that, the greatest injustice america has ever seen and greatest wrong of the last 50 years (according to literally every boomer foxbrain I know)  has been righted.

Do you not deny that faking hate crimes makes the real ones easier to question?

My what a marvelous straw man you have there!

For myself, I have actual real shiat going on in my life, and don't have the time or energy to splatter my pudding and throw my juicebox because of how mad the D-list celebrity made me.    And boy, don't get me started on that horrible CRT and the terrible antiamerican lies it tells.   Stupid n----s.


Yes. You are SOOOOOOO busy with those "other things" that you just had to enter this thread, attempt to boobies it, and then pour over it waiting to respond. Yep. You sound 100% legit.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: LOL, and one of them beats me by one minute.  Hahahaha.   🤡 🤡 🤡


This is GLORIOUS.

This idiot tried to pull off a laughable hoax. News organizations, and most delightfully, Hollywood came out calling it  "Modern lynching" and blah blah blah "Trump!" like a lot of you dipshiats. Any rational person knew it was bullshiat. It was -10 degrees in Chicago.  It was 2am. Somehow two white, "Maga"  idiots found this pseudo-celebrity moron, doused him in bleach, put a noose around his neck, blah blah, wearing "Maga" hats...blah blah blah.

SO FUNNY. LOL.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: HotLonelyTeenageGirl: And with that, the greatest injustice america has ever seen and greatest wrong of the last 50 years (according to literally every boomer foxbrain I know)  has been righted.

WTF are you rambling about?  Who cares what a bunch of Baby Boomers think?  They'll all be dead in the next 10-20 years. Jussie Smollett deserves a long prison sentence for this bullsh*t. Should be found not guilty just to prove Boomers wrong?
Grow up.


Ok tough guy.  You teach 'em a lesson!
 
knbwhite
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: dittybopper: HotLonelyTeenageGirl: And with that, the greatest injustice america has ever seen and greatest wrong of the last 50 years (according to literally every boomer foxbrain I know)  has been righted.

You mock, but people like Smollett, Crystal Mangum, and Tawana Bradley make it worse for the people who suffer from actual hate crimes because it makes people doubt whether they have or not.

Falsely reporting a hate crime (or any kind of crime for that matter) should be punished.  This is precisely the correct result.

In case anyone thought I was kidding, here's another usual suspect who has his precious little list of all the times the black people made him mad and committed the worst injustices america has every seen.

My recommendation to you is to take time away from the internet, it will help with your senior agitation.


You can stop digging if you choose.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: HotLonelyTeenageGirl: LOL, and one of them beats me by one minute.  Hahahaha.   🤡 🤡 🤡

This is GLORIOUS.

This idiot tried to pull off a laughable hoax. News organizations, and most delightfully, Hollywood came out calling it  "Modern lynching" and blah blah blah "Trump!" like a lot of you dipshiats. Any rational person knew it was bullshiat. It was -10 degrees in Chicago.  It was 2am. Somehow two white, "Maga"  idiots found this pseudo-celebrity moron, doused him in bleach, put a noose around his neck, blah blah, wearing "Maga" hats...blah blah blah.

SO FUNNY. LOL.


Yes, I too watched the Dave Chappelle special.   Thank you for quoting how he and the rest of us felt about this, the greatest injustice you chodes have ever faced.  🤡 🤡 🤡
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

knbwhite: HotLonelyTeenageGirl: dittybopper: HotLonelyTeenageGirl: And with that, the greatest injustice america has ever seen and greatest wrong of the last 50 years (according to literally every boomer foxbrain I know)  has been righted.

You mock, but people like Smollett, Crystal Mangum, and Tawana Bradley make it worse for the people who suffer from actual hate crimes because it makes people doubt whether they have or not.

Falsely reporting a hate crime (or any kind of crime for that matter) should be punished.  This is precisely the correct result.

In case anyone thought I was kidding, here's another usual suspect who has his precious little list of all the times the black people made him mad and committed the worst injustices america has every seen.

My recommendation to you is to take time away from the internet, it will help with your senior agitation.

You can stop digging if you choose.


Oh do I need to "stop digging".   Where do you imagine us to be and what do you imagine to be taking place here?    Oh shiat!  I better not dig too deep here on farking fark.com, you muppet.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: HotLonelyTeenageGirl: And with that, the greatest injustice america has ever seen and greatest wrong of the last 50 years (according to literally every boomer foxbrain I know)  has been righted.

WTF are you rambling about?  Who cares what a bunch of Baby Boomers think?  They'll all be dead in the next 10-20 years. Jussie Smollett deserves a long prison sentence for this bullsh*t. Should be found not guilty just to prove Boomers wrong?
Grow up.

Ok tough guy.  You teach 'em a lesson!


I'm not teaching anyone a lesson. I don't care what Baby Boomers think about Jussie Smollett. I only care what I think, and I think he's an asshole. Good riddance.
 
Trik
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kkinnison: He committed a hate crime against himself


He could have incited a race war and he did it for notoriety and personal gain.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good, now shut up about him.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: Chinesenookiefactory: HotLonelyTeenageGirl: LOL, and one of them beats me by one minute.  Hahahaha.   🤡 🤡 🤡

This is GLORIOUS.

This idiot tried to pull off a laughable hoax. News organizations, and most delightfully, Hollywood came out calling it  "Modern lynching" and blah blah blah "Trump!" like a lot of you dipshiats. Any rational person knew it was bullshiat. It was -10 degrees in Chicago.  It was 2am. Somehow two white, "Maga"  idiots found this pseudo-celebrity moron, doused him in bleach, put a noose around his neck, blah blah, wearing "Maga" hats...blah blah blah.

SO FUNNY. LOL.

Yes, I too watched the Dave Chappelle special.   Thank you for quoting how he and the rest of us felt about this, the greatest injustice you chodes have ever faced.  🤡 🤡 🤡


Oh...you're so clever Mr.troll!! Use another clown emoji. 🤡
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.