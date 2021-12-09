 Skip to content
(CBS 58 Milwaukee)   60% of Americans are more likely to pee outside than use a dirty public restroom. Or more succinctly: 60% of Americans are more likely to pee outside than use a public restroom   (cbs58.com) divider line
scotchcrotch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I pee in my front yard all the time
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That was more of a commercial for the environ masterbater thing
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: I pee in my front yard all the time


But not on the lawn?...
 
majestic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: I pee in my front yard all the time


I have a one acre lot with privacy fence around it. I pee outside WAY more than I do inside.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As long as I'm not stepping in puddles of wet urine, I don't really concern myself about the restroom.  Don't touch anything other than the sink handles, use paper towels to turn off the water, it's fairly safe.  And I can always spray down the soles of my shoes with disinfectant afterwards.

Or I can use the gatorade bottles I keep in my car.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: I pee in my front yard all the time


To be fair, the owner of the place is kind of a dick.

/I keed
/If your junk is dirtier than a public bathroom sink, you have bigger problems than not washing your hands.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: I pee in my front yard all the time


I do the same, but, replace pee with shiat and add neighbors between my and front
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Meh. I'm a whitey white boy but I grew up in places where people semi-discreetly urinated in very public places. And I pee on trees. Don't look if you don't want to see it (you don't).
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm 39 and have legitimately never used a public bathroom - schools, airports, airplanes, gas stations. Just won't do it.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dudes can piss anywhere. It's shiatting that's the issue. Fully 99% of public restrooms are piss suitable, but shiat suitable?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: I pee in my front yard all the time


I pee in your front yard all the time too!
 
Robinfro
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: I pee in my front yard all the time


Same. I'm in the middle of nowhere. No point walking 30 seconds through the house, using up well water, to flush 2 gallons through the septic system when I can pop outside & pee off the porch. The roses LOVE the higher acidic level, so much that they tripled in size this year.

I just gotta check the time: 7:15a & 3:30pm so I'm not flashing a bus full of kids, and 10am so I'm not shaking my moneymaker at the mail lady.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Dudes can piss anywhere. It's shiatting that's the issue. Fully 99% of public restrooms are piss suitable, but shiat suitable?


I think it's pretty clear SOME people found it suitable to shiat

/everywhere
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Dudes can piss anywhere. It's shiatting that's the issue. Fully 99% of public restrooms are piss suitable, but shiat suitable?


I know where all the shiaters are in my neighborhood. I make sure I shiatted in each and every one of them in my neighborhood.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One of my in-laws told me that when they were kids, their parents would make them pee on the grounding rod in the side yard for the telephone in order to make it work.

Gave their peckers a jolt if the phone rang while they were irrigating the connection.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Really, it's ideal to have the attendant hold 'it' for you while you go.  Most will be happy to, if you ask them.
 
olrasputin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I mean...it's not a huge step up from the roughly 50% that're there by default.

What they're really saying is 20% of women would rather pee outside than in a dirty public bathroom.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: I pee in my front yard all the time


May be a joke. But there was a time this was for real. When I was growing up, thanks to my brother and his several kids, and a few friends, all living in our house when I was a teen, I used to wake up to full bathrooms every day, I often walked out the back door and peed next to the house rather than bother waiting.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Dudes can piss anywhere. It's shiatting that's the issue. Fully 99% of public restrooms are piss suitable, but shiat suitable?


This is where you find out if your thigh muscles are strong.  Hover over the toilet to do your business.  Just remember to wipe the seat down before flushing in case of back splash.

Most women forget that last bit.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dogs do it...why can't I?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

majestic: scotchcrotch: I pee in my front yard all the time

I have a one acre lot with privacy fence around it. I pee outside WAY more than I do inside.


*pissing-outside-internet-fist-bump*

/not while pissing, unless you're in to that...
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Excelsior: drewogatory: Dudes can piss anywhere. It's shiatting that's the issue. Fully 99% of public restrooms are piss suitable, but shiat suitable?

I think it's pretty clear SOME people found it suitable to shiat

/everywhere


Even the ceiling
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Subby aint ever worked construction. I'll happily piss on a gutter or roof drain than visit the Portapotty where weird farkers left wads of discolored toilet paperall or foot prints around the shiat on toilet seats.

farking drywallers
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: drewogatory: Dudes can piss anywhere. It's shiatting that's the issue. Fully 99% of public restrooms are piss suitable, but shiat suitable?

This is where you find out if your thigh muscles are strong.  Hover over the toilet to do your business.  Just remember to wipe the seat down before flushing in case of back splash.

Most women forget that last bit.


"Forget". No, they just assume the gas station employee or restaurant staff will magically know what happened, and fark the next person.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: One of my in-laws told me that when they were kids, their parents would make them pee on the grounding rod in the side yard for the telephone in order to make it work.

Gave their peckers a jolt if the phone rang while they were irrigating the connection.


user name, etc...
 
kindms
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
shorts and boxers, the drinkers choice
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And if I see one more water bottle containing forbidden apple juice on site I'm pissing in their microwave and on their griddle. I'll escalate this war of unsanitary conditions if provoked. They usually learn their lesson after cooking up a hot batch of piss.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Dogs do it...why can't I?



I wouldn't go so far as to call a dog filthy but they're definitely dirty. But, a dog's got personality. Personality goes a long way.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't piss outside, but I poop in the sink. Does that count?

/Actually peed between train cars on the metro once. We were stuck in the tunnel because the train in front of us had someone with a medical issue and after about 2 minutes I just opened the door between the cars and as politely as I could took a whiz, making sure to avoid the third rail.

//As a rural kid I convinced someone to whiz on an electric fence.
///It's as funny as it sounds
 
