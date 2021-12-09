 Skip to content
 
(CNN) Nocturnal tornadoes? Subby had those as a teen
25
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
scary tag is appropriate

Been through a couple overnight tornadoes.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I had mine at 13.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still get those. Thanks, Trazodone!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I'm the only one who read that as 'nocturnal tomatoes'. I'm gonna prepare for both.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when I lived on the wrong side of the Mississippi, I'd say 95% of tornadoes and tornado scares near my house were at night.
 
Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: I guess I'm the only one who read that as 'nocturnal tomatoes'. I'm gonna prepare for both.


Attack of the Nocturnal Tomatoes will be coming to theaters soon.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Back when I lived on the wrong side of the Mississippi, I'd say 95% of tornadoes and tornado scares near my house were at night.


Seems to be a common trend east side of the missisip. Rarely to storm fronts move in before 7 pm in WI. That's when the real bad shiat starts.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you just drink yourself to sleep and either you wake up in the morning or you don't?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: Do you just drink yourself to sleep and either you wake up in the morning or you don't?


Only on days ending in a 'y'.

Wait...were talking about a specific time frame?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: I guess I'm the only one who read that as 'nocturnal tomatoes'. I'm gonna prepare for both.


Nope, I read that too.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

freddyV: scary tag is appropriate

Been through a couple overnight tornadoes.


I was a few thousand feet from one. In the middle of the night, the sky was bright green, the windows were shaking, and 4x4 lumber torn out of the apartment complex across the street was tumbling down the street. We were very lucky not to have been hit.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Are you f*cking KIDDING ME?
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nocturnal tornado sounds good, but it doesn't alleterate like my other phrases for bowel movements like Morning Monsoon or Afternoon Avalanche.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh goody, I'm in the middle of that.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: Nocturnal tornado sounds good, but it doesn't alleterate like my other phrases for bowel movements like Morning Monsoon or Afternoon Avalanche.


Evening Eviction...
 
Dodo David
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: AstroJesus: I guess I'm the only one who read that as 'nocturnal tomatoes'. I'm gonna prepare for both.

Attack of the Nocturnal Tomatoes will be coming to theaters soon.


Actually, Attack of the Nocturnal Tomatoes would be shown by the SYFY network. Its star would be Annoying Orange.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Having grown up with tornadoes, I have never met a tornado that cared if it was an inconvenient time for me to show up and say, "Hi."
 
jackandwater
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ruby slippers are at Defcon 2.
 
melfunction [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can you sleep through one or are there to many alerts?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for the hibernating tornadoes to arrive.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unngghhhhhhhh.....
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This reminds me of an Oglaf comic (very NSFW).
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Tornado just wants snacks.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like we're getting "just the tip" of the weather system. That's always fun in December.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
About ten years ago, a friend of mine was living in Harrisburg, IL when a tornado blew through there around 4AM.  Missed his place by a couple miles and leveled a strip mall in front of the local Wal-Mart.  KSDK reported from in front of the rubble.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nocturnal Tornadoes is the name of my new bluegrass Hurricanes cover band.
 
