If birds aren't real how do you explain all the bird poop on my windshield?
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brought to you by get out of the house once in a while dammit.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all fun and games until someone start believing it.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Silly Subby, you're eyes aren't real.

...jury's still out on mirrors...
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FAKE DEUCE!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: FAKE DEUCE!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There's no link shaming on Fark, subby
 
Summoner101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Summoner101: There's no link shaming on Fark, subby


There's no kink shaming on Fark, subby
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You gotta read more Carlos Castenada
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If birds aren't real, then how do you explain bird law?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: It's all fun and games until someone start believing it.


Same as the original flat earth society thing. It was a debate thing in jest and some smooth brain decided it was real.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Summoner101: There's no link shaming on Fark, subby

There's no kink shaming on Fark, subby


And no mink shaving, either!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Summoner101: Summoner101: There's no link shaming on Fark, subby

There's no kink shaming on Fark, subby

And no mink shaving, either!


But what if that's my fetish?
 
Bugerz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Billy Liar: Summoner101: Summoner101: There's no link shaming on Fark, subby

There's no kink shaming on Fark, subby

And no mink shaving, either!

But what if that's my fetish?


Guess it's time to fire up the drilldozer...
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Billy Liar: Summoner101: Summoner101: There's no link shaming on Fark, subby

There's no kink shaming on Fark, subby

And no mink shaving, either!

But what if that's my fetish?


Er mine?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: If birds aren't real, then how do you explain bird law?

[Fark user image image 425x239]


fanart.tvView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Billy Liar: Summoner101: Summoner101: There's no link shaming on Fark, subby

There's no kink shaming on Fark, subby

And no mink shaving, either!

But what if that's my fetish?


Watch more Animaniacs.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hah, I think the reporter is the only one taking Birds Aren't Real seriously.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: It's all fun and games until someone start believing it.


Sad reflection on humans if we can't handle the memes. There should be memes about that.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
WHAT ARE BIRDS
Youtube Kh0Y2hVe_bw
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
*sigh* why can't these people put this much creativity and effort into something that will actually help people?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My drones have eaten through 10lbs of seed in the last week.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Damn it! I sure wish I finished reading the article before I crushed my kid's pet parakeet! Feathery fukin mess.....
 
Oneiros
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: [YouTube video: WHAT ARE BIRDS]


Birds are tiny dinosaurs.

... says my friend who has chickens.

And my neighbor pointed out that as birds are dinosaurs, that means that dinosaurs have evolved to become insects.  (Hummingbirds)
 
