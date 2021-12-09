 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Help wanted sign: Candidate must be "actually available, has an open schedule, doesn't cry, is never late, has no excuses, works hard, has no bullsh*t, smiles no matter what." Oddly, it fails to talk at all about what THEY are offering YOU   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a fun place to work
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Places like that always seem to get mad when you ask them what they have to offer YOU as a potential employee.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't imagine any employees would have that problem at work


Run away now.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've cried at every job I've ever had.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Places like that always seem to get mad when you ask them what they have to offer YOU as a potential employee.


Well, see if you ask THAT questuion, yo are "spoiled", "entitled", and "not really a team player" only caring about the job based on what's in it for you.


Also willing to be this is the kinda of place that  demands "full-time availability" while offering only part time hours
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Who's gonna work there now?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, obviously, they re offering the chance to learn from someone better than you.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Magorn: dr_blasto: Places like that always seem to get mad when you ask them what they have to offer YOU as a potential employee.

Well, see if you ask THAT questuion, yo are "spoiled", "entitled", and "not really a team player" only caring about the job based on what's in it for you.


Also willing to be this is the kinda of place that  demands "full-time availability" while offering only part time hours


https://www.askamanager.org/2021/03/m​y​-boss-told-me-im-not-a-good-human-when​-i-asked-to-be-paid-for-my-time.html
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's a chain restaurant.  They could torture you with hot irons and nobody would care.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Magorn: only caring about the job based on what's in it for you.


That's what makes it a job instead of a hobby.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Sounds like a fun place to work


I've worked at a place with the same number of female employees as there were stalls to cry in.

It was handy.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, you know, it's important that unskilled labor with literally no marketable skills beyond clerking at a juice bar not experience any discomfort or inconvenience when they perform such a heroic gesture as lowering themselves to work evil greedy capitalists for fifteen bucks an hour.

This is America, and you're entitled to sixty grand a year at 20 just for existing.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Any manager that tells you to always smile at work is a farking asshole.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
pdieten
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Places like that always seem to get mad when you ask them what they have to offer YOU as a potential employee.


Money.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Magorn: dr_blasto: Places like that always seem to get mad when you ask them what they have to offer YOU as a potential employee.

Well, see if you ask THAT questuion, yo are "spoiled", "entitled", and "not really a team player" only caring about the job based on what's in it for you.


Also willing to be this is the kinda of place that  demands "full-time availability" while offering only part time hours


I worked at a brewpub like that once. They wanted me to be on call weekends and evenings, even though I was only scheduled for 3 shifts. When I asked how much I would be paid for the time I was on call, it...um...did not go over well.

They eventually agreed that I didn't have to be on call, and proceeded to schedule me for the slowest day shifts. I responded by figuring out how to cheat the POS and skim cash off the till every shift. Win-win!
 
aperson
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I know someone who is trying to hire right now and all he want is someone who will show up for the interview and pass the drug test. It's a $20hour job for entry $27hour if you already have a license.
 
Suflig
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

aperson: I know someone who is trying to hire right now and all he want is someone who will show up for the interview and pass the drug test. It's a $20hour job for entry $27hour if you already have a license.


What job?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

claytonemery: It's a chain restaurant.  They could torture you with hot irons and nobody would care.


It's a pretty tight job market, I can respect that the employer values all of the qualities listed. Making a statement like that is not the ideal way to get people to line up for interviews.

/ think if someone does this for dating, (and people do). They would not get many takers.
 
0z79
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

aperson: I know someone who is trying to hire right now and all he want is someone who will show up for the interview and pass the drug test. It's a $20hour job for entry $27hour if you already have a license.


I smoke so much herb that the nurse, the janitor and the trash collector would get high off the fumes of my sample. Granted, I never get stoned when I'm on any sort of clock... that's a no-no. But in my free time? SO much pot.
 
algman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Suflig: aperson: I know someone who is trying to hire right now and all he want is someone who will show up for the interview and pass the drug test. It's a $20hour job for entry $27hour if you already have a license.

What job?

What job?


International playboy spy. The $27/hr is if you bring your own license to kill.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Theeng: Any manager that tells you to always smile at work is a farking asshole.


True. Smiling is regarded as aggressive by some people, or a sign of idiocy if you do it all the time.

/On the other hand, to address Subby's point, any employee who is such a peragon should get $25/hour to start.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
lotta assholes in this thread already
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And I love how people slam "McJobs" as if they weren't real work.

Jeff Bezos, once-richest guy alive, recalled his first job was working at McDonald's at 5:00 AM cracking 300 eggs.

Recalled it fondly and said he learned a lot about business doing it.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Suflig: aperson: I know someone who is trying to hire right now and all he want is someone who will show up for the interview and pass the drug test. It's a $20hour job for entry $27hour if you already have a license.

What job?

What job?


Right? I need a jerb.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

claytonemery: And I love how people slam "McJobs" as if they weren't real work.

Jeff Bezos, once-richest guy alive, recalled his first job was working at McDonald's at 5:00 AM cracking 300 eggs.

Recalled it fondly and said he learned a lot about business doing it.


I recall fondly any number of jobs I don't have to do anymore.

Because I don't have to do them anymore.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's a good thing they took the sign down so that nobody else would find out about it
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: Well, you know, it's important that unskilled labor with literally no marketable skills beyond clerking at a juice bar not experience any discomfort or inconvenience when they perform such a heroic gesture as lowering themselves to work evil greedy capitalists for fifteen bucks an hour.

This is America, and you're entitled to sixty grand a year at 20 just for existing.

This is America, and you're entitled to sixty grand a year at 20 just for existing.


It is my fervent hope, even 20 years past my last service sector job, that every single one you ever deal with lines up and takes turns spitting in every single drink and meal you ever purchase.  In fact, I'll unionize that wish and include the factory workers who make any tv dinners you eat.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AlgaeRancher: Sounds like a fun place to work


Hmm.

I don't see sobriety listed as a requirement.

Nor anything about internal theft....

Speedrun!
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: Well, you know, it's important that unskilled labor with literally no marketable skills beyond clerking at a juice bar not experience any discomfort or inconvenience when they perform such a heroic gesture as lowering themselves to work evil greedy capitalists for fifteen bucks an hour.

This is America, and you're entitled to sixty grand a year at 20 just for existing.

This is America, and you're entitled to sixty grand a year at 20 just for existing.


Hey, hey, hey. That's $15 + tips, so we're probably talking close to $100 an hour. Otherwise I guess they just weren't smiling enough.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 1 minute ago  

claytonemery: And I love how people slam "McJobs" as if they weren't real work.

Jeff Bezos, once-richest guy alive, recalled his first job was working at McDonald's at 5:00 AM cracking 300 eggs.

Recalled it fondly and said he learned a lot about business doing it.


Yeah, he learned he never wanted to work like that for that little money ever again.  But he doesn't mind making others do it.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What if I make customers cry while smiling at them?
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Theeng: Any manager that tells you to always smile at work is a farking asshole.


Pro-tip:  If you're told to smile to customers all the time but you need a social-interaction break, smile in their direction without making eye contact.

You're still following directions but people back away quickly when you trigger their uncanny valley detector.
 
valenumr
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 601x406]

[Fark user image image 601x378]

[Fark user image image 601x464]


Says the guy whose business model is stripping companies of 30 percent revenue and saddling society with debt.
 
