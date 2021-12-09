 Skip to content
 
(NJ.com)   "The customer drove a long way to buy a low-priced, high-mileage luxury car from a Jeep dealer," he said. "It's like buying a lobster dinner at a diner"   (nj.com) divider line
55
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"low priced, high mileage, luxury car"   HAHAHAHAHAHAAHHHHHAAAAAAAAA.  And a BMW to boot.  Did he not even look underneath the car?  He deserves every penny it costs him.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet it's a BMW...

*clicks link*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a 2012 BMW 550i xDrive at Baker Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Princeton.

My ex-wife was a BMW person. Both of the BMWs she bought were new and I swear within two months of the warranty expiring those cars started dropping stupid expensive repairs like clockwork.

The first one was a 99 Z3, which had a defect from the factory that let water into the trunk as the weatherstipping aged. Normally this would only mean a wet trunk, but BMW engineers are too clever by half so the ABS module ($1200) was placed inside a metal bowl stamped into the bottom of the trunk, right where any water would collect because of, you know, gravity.

The second was a 2005 5 series, and BMW apparently used a potato as a valve cover gasket, because that car leaked oil like old faithful.

Never buy a used BMW unless you're a mechanic AND you have access to a lift. You'll need it.
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lsherm:

Never buy a used BMW unless you're a mechanic AND you have access to a lift. You'll need it.

This 1000x over. I bought a 2007 BMW 335i with 96k miles on it for $12k back in 2015. I knew exactly what I was getting into with that car. I did all of the work myself, and it still cost quite a bit of money and time (probably $8k extra when all was said and done). The car was 8 years old at the time. Still, that's $20k for what was originally a $60k car.

If you buy a used BMW, you have to assume that you're buying someone's abandoned project car, a car that was driven like it was stolen, or a car owned by someone who could afford the car but not basic maintenance on the car.  Mine was #3, so there were several missed recalls, a worn out cooling system which needed total replacement, and the usual BMW defects (like the bad turbos and high pressure fuel pump). But, the bones of the car were good. I still have it, and it's a great car. My friends have asked if they should get a used BMW, and the answer is always NO NO NO.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of my BiL. I love him, but every time he tries to save a dime, he spends a dollar.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes you get lucky.  I got the best fish tacos I've ever had in a plywood shack on the side of the road in Baja.

But, most of the time, you'll get parasites.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in a hick Canadian town. Half the cars in the used car lot by my place are "well ridden" BMWs.

All the young guys (early 20's) snap them up, because they want to be "Gangsta".
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Diner Lobster - SNL
Youtube Pj-D0jc17D0
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought a used 2002 BMW 330 coupe in 2005, with a good bit of the CPO warranty left to go on it.  It wasn't cheap to get it serviced but it was one of the best and most fun cars I've ever owned.  Only reason I got rid of it was that it got hit while it was parked.

That said, you don't want to buy one that hasn't "had all its shots", i.e.that hasn't been serviced regularly at a BMW dealership or independent BMW specialty shop, WITH DOCUMENTATION of all services performed.

And once these cars start getting a bit older the buyers tend to be people who think "Oooh, I could buy a new Toyota, or roll a used BMW!", but they either don't budget for the maintenance involved, or they simply don't care.  American lack-of-car-maintenance habits just don't mesh well with European cars, which is part of why those cars develop an reputation for "unreliability".
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stopped counting how many sensors I had to replace, got rid of that "luxury" car as fast as I could.  Germans do some pretty damn fine engineering, but working on them is a PITA and reliability is sketchy at best once they hit 50k
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man buys used car for $17k. Days later, it needs $15k of repairs
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother found a great deal on an old jaguar.  Fortunately the dealer didn't honor the price trying to add $10k 'regional demand' charge to it.   It's not a deal if you don't know how much basic repairs on a luxury car cost.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

delsydsoftware: Lsherm:

Never buy a used BMW unless you're a mechanic AND you have access to a lift. You'll need it.

This 1000x over. I bought a 2007 BMW 335i with 96k miles on it for $12k back in 2015. I knew exactly what I was getting into with that car. I did all of the work myself, and it still cost quite a bit of money and time (probably $8k extra when all was said and done). The car was 8 years old at the time. Still, that's $20k for what was originally a $60k car.

If you buy a used BMW, you have to assume that you're buying someone's abandoned project car, a car that was driven like it was stolen, or a car owned by someone who could afford the car but not basic maintenance on the car.  Mine was #3, so there were several missed recalls, a worn out cooling system which needed total replacement, and the usual BMW defects (like the bad turbos and high pressure fuel pump). But, the bones of the car were good. I still have it, and it's a great car. My friends have asked if they should get a used BMW, and the answer is always NO NO NO.


Wow. Even kias are good for 15 years these days.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Never buy a used BMW unless you're a mechanic AND you have access to a lift. You'll need it.


Same deal with a used Audi.  Put your own kids through college, not your mechanics'.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My 2019 CX-5 lease is up in April.
Dealer has been bugging me for the last 2 months to upgrade and turn it in.
No dice, I'm buying it. The residual buyout is about 6 to 7k under retail right now.
I figure the next year or so of driving is free as far as depreciation goes. Maybe longer.
Thanks, pandemic car shortage!
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

delsydsoftware: My friends have asked if they should get a used BMW, and the answer is always NO NO NO.


A few years ago a supervisor at work asked me if I wanted to buy his V12 seven series.   I thought he was going to ask big money for it, but he said it didn't run and I could have it for $1,500.    I was suspicious but I went to look at it.  For a nearly 20 year old car it was in amazingly good cosmetic condition.   The repair estimate from the dealer was something like $8K.  OK, I'm handy, I've been working on cars since I was a kid.   The biggest problem seemed to be a bad mass flow.  When I priced the part I nearly choked.   OK, might be worth repairing and flipping the car.   Before I pulled the trigger I went to a BMW enthusiast forum to ask what they thought.   The general consensus was that I needed this car like I needed another a-hole.   This was the opinion of guys who like BMWs.  I passed on the V12.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only worse choice than buying a used BMW is buying a used Bentley.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used BMW and Jeep dealership are not something you want to hear in the same sentence.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinner: My 2019 CX-5 lease is up in April.
Dealer has been bugging me for the last 2 months to upgrade and turn it in.
No dice, I'm buying it. The residual buyout is about 6 to 7k under retail right now.
I figure the next year or so of driving is free as far as depreciation goes. Maybe longer.
Thanks, pandemic car shortage!


shiats weird right now. Bought a cx-30 early last year. Any time we talk to the dealer they ask if we want to sell it back for more than we paid.
 
snarfblam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

delsydsoftware: My friends have asked if they should get a used BMW, and the answer is always NO NO NO.


I bought a used BMW. Haven't had any problems with it yet... aside from the condenser having a leak, which was covered by the used car warranty. Oh, and the dealer returned the car back low on coolant and with parts missing under the hood after fixing the AC (which didn't work after they "fixed" it). Oh, and then they somehow managing to destroy the hood after fixing all the stuff they screwed up the first time. Almost none of that was the car's fault, and I found myself driving around in loaner jags and land rovers for over a month while they screwed up over and over again, so it wasn't all bad.

Short story long, I knew what I was buying and wouldn't recommend others follow in my poor car buying decisions.

/liked my Lincoln LS more
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My idiot brother did this. Except it wasnt a dealer it was some random car lot. But he got to say he had a BMW. Pretty much ended the same way.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's like buying a lobster dinner at a diner"

It's like ordering steak at Waffle House or Dennys.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody who buys a nine year old BMW 5 series should budget $15k for repairs as a matter of course.
 
Randrew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy likes BWMs.  He got a roadworthy 2012 550i for $17k +30% = $22.1k

What's he biatching about?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geekbikerskum: American lack-of-car-maintenance habits just don't mesh well with European cars, which is part of why those cars develop an reputation for "unreliability".


Of course, you can forget to change the oil in your typical Toyota for, um, a decade or so and it'll probably still work.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinjiin: Lsherm: Never buy a used BMW unless you're a mechanic AND you have access to a lift. You'll need it.

Same deal with a used Audi.  Put your own kids through college, not your mechanics'.


A colleague at work bought an old A4 and it had a farking PLASTIC oil dipstick tube, which broke on what seemed like an annual basis, or more often if he ever took it to Jiffy Lube for an oil change.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Customer was dumb... NEVER buy a used car without having a competent and trusted mechanic check it out first.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Here's Why I'll Die Before I Buy a BMW
Youtube 40fKEBwXQ7k
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have a 1990 325ix sitting in a storage lot right now because I can't afford to ship it to where I currently am. I bought it in 2001. Best car I've ever owned. So, getting a kick...
 
bleedswhiskey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I hope you're all enjoying Carpacolypse, and yah don't buy used for the next year or so.  Lots of turds on the lot because there's nothing but turds to sell atm.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

CasperImproved: Customer was dumb... NEVER buy a used car without having a competent and trusted mechanic check it out first.


Absolutely. $100 upfront would have saved him a lot of money.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There are always dealers that specialize in crap cars.   Local guy has a low-mileage 12 y/o Toyota Highlander for $6000.   I don't know what is wrong with it but I'm not gonna even look.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: I have a 1990 325ix sitting in a storage lot right now because I can't afford to ship it to where I currently am. I bought it in 2001. Best car I've ever owned. So, getting a kick...


Ok the 2000 Daewoo Matiz I paid 500€ for that I'm currently rolling around in is pretty dope depending on how long it lasts we'll see. It's got about 120k miles. Shifting into reverse is getting tricky...
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: I have a 1990 325ix sitting in a storage lot right now because I can't afford to ship it to where I currently am. I bought it in 2001. Best car I've ever owned. So, getting a kick...


1990 might be old enough that the electrical gremlins that plague modern BMWs don't factor in. The Germans in general are great at mechanical engineering, but their one electrical guy, Klaus, clearly has a drinking problem.
 
SoCalChris
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There's no such thing as a cheap Mercedes (Or BMW in this case).

/Used to own a '73 450SE
//And a'78 300CD
///And still own a '79 450SEL6.9
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Lobster is not that hard to cook right and I've been to diners that could probably pull it off great
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Of course, you can forget to change the oil in your typical Toyota for, um, a decade or so and it'll probably still work.


No kidding.

Toyota has made a few missteps but in general their vehicles will run for upwards of a decade of near-complete neglect so long as you fill them with gas.

On the other hand there's Nissan, who used to have a similar reputation to Toyota back in the '70s and '80s but who have cranked out quite a few turds over the last couple of decades.  Anything with their CVT, for instance.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheReject: Lobster is not that hard to cook right and I've been to diners that could probably pull it off great


Baste the tails with butter and broil it. Very easy to do.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lsherm: flappy_penguin: I have a 1990 325ix sitting in a storage lot right now because I can't afford to ship it to where I currently am. I bought it in 2001. Best car I've ever owned. So, getting a kick...

1990 might be old enough that the electrical gremlins that plague modern BMWs don't factor in. The Germans in general are great at mechanical engineering, but their one electrical guy, Klaus, clearly has a drinking problem.


It usually starts right up. Also appreciating in value. I could sell it and get back the storage costs and the dope ass apohlstry job I did and still net a few $k. But I won't until I absolutely have to. E30s are a pretty decent investment if you know what you are looking at.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

valenumr: delsydsoftware: Lsherm:

Never buy a used BMW unless you're a mechanic AND you have access to a lift. You'll need it.

This 1000x over. I bought a 2007 BMW 335i with 96k miles on it for $12k back in 2015. I knew exactly what I was getting into with that car. I did all of the work myself, and it still cost quite a bit of money and time (probably $8k extra when all was said and done). The car was 8 years old at the time. Still, that's $20k for what was originally a $60k car.

If you buy a used BMW, you have to assume that you're buying someone's abandoned project car, a car that was driven like it was stolen, or a car owned by someone who could afford the car but not basic maintenance on the car.  Mine was #3, so there were several missed recalls, a worn out cooling system which needed total replacement, and the usual BMW defects (like the bad turbos and high pressure fuel pump). But, the bones of the car were good. I still have it, and it's a great car. My friends have asked if they should get a used BMW, and the answer is always NO NO NO.

Wow. Even kias are good for 15 years these days.


I'm driving a ten year old Nissan maxima. Outside of tires, brakes and usual maintenance, the only repair I can think of was when I had to replace the cam position sensors which was like 85 bucks for the parts and tool me like half an hour to replace.

Great car. Not flashy or anything though.
 
algman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

valenumr: Pinner: My 2019 CX-5 lease is up in April.
Dealer has been bugging me for the last 2 months to upgrade and turn it in.
No dice, I'm buying it. The residual buyout is about 6 to 7k under retail right now.
I figure the next year or so of driving is free as far as depreciation goes. Maybe longer.
Thanks, pandemic car shortage!

shiats weird right now. Bought a cx-30 early last year. Any time we talk to the dealer they ask if we want to sell it back for more than we paid.


I'm certainly not looking that gift horse in the mouth. A couple months ago Carvana bought my 2009 Infiniti for $1000 over the blue book excellent value. They spent less than 10 minutes inspecting it and put it on the truck.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
lol my ex had an 08-ish bmw 3 series. sometime around 2011 or 2012 something went weird with one of the headlights and it cost her like $1800.  The '00 jeep i was driving at the time cost $1800, had 200k miles on it, ran like a top, and i could replace a headlight for about $7.  to each their own i guess
 
Subtonic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Friend of mine got a used jaguar for free. She put maybe 2k into so far. So the lesson here is, if you want a luxury car cheap, you're gonna suck some dick.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Geotpf: Of course, you can forget to change the oil in your typical Toyota for, um, a decade or so and it'll probably still work.

No kidding.

Toyota has made a few missteps but in general their vehicles will run for upwards of a decade of near-complete neglect so long as you fill them with gas.

On the other hand there's Nissan, who used to have a similar reputation to Toyota back in the '70s and '80s but who have cranked out quite a few turds over the last couple of decades.  Anything with their CVT, for instance.


Newer Nissans are back to that level based on my wife's car and her treatment of it.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pinner: My 2019 CX-5 lease is up in April.
Dealer has been bugging me for the last 2 months to upgrade and turn it in.
No dice, I'm buying it. The residual buyout is about 6 to 7k under retail right now.
I figure the next year or so of driving is free as far as depreciation goes. Maybe longer.
Thanks, pandemic car shortage!


The Subaru dealership wants my car, but they're not getting it.
 
aperson
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you can't afford to pay the value of your car every year just to keep it running, you can't afford a German car.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
General rule:

If you can't afford the payments for a new BMW or Mercedes, then you can't afford the maintenance on an old one.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Friend of mine got a used jaguar for free. She put maybe 2k into so far. So the lesson here is, if you want a luxury car cheap, you're gonna suck some dick.


There are no cheap luxury cars, only low-priced  ones.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

One Size Fits Some: If you can't afford the payments for a new BMW or Mercedes, then you can't afford the maintenance on an old one.


The sweet spot for German luxury cars seems to be to buy a CPO one that's about 2-3 years old, with complete records of service by a local dealer.  That way the first owner gets to take the depreciation hit, but the car's got plenty of life left in it.

The downside to that is that you don't get to order the exact car you want, if you want some particularly unusual combination of options.  Like a manual transmission, or you want heated seats even though you live in the South, or the Luxury Package but without the leather seats because you're vegan.
 
