(Hammacher Schlemmer)   A Periodic Table of the Elements that costs 13 grand? Does it come with a sample of each element?   (hammacher.com) divider line
54
967 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2021 at 6:19 PM (1 hour ago)



AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They left out the interesting stuff!
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting my son the small version of this (no removable cubes) which also has 85 elements and is considerably less expensive.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: I'm getting my son the small version of this (no removable cubes) which also has 85 elements and is considerably less expensive.


But if you sign up for emails you get 10 bucks off.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought my husband, for our anniversary this year, a cutting board with the Periodic Table of the Elements. We both really like it.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The What If book by Randall Munroe happens to mention this.

It...it would be a bad idea
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img2.tokyvideo.comView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: The What If book by Randall Munroe happens to mention this.

It...it would be a bad idea


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Geek in me: WANT!
The Scotsman in me: WTF!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: The What If book by Randall Munroe happens to mention this.

It...it would be a bad idea


Listened to this while on a road trip with the kids. The nerdier one loves this and the planet of moles.
 
ranchguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good luck with that Radon sample, considering with a 3.8 day half life, it will be almost all Lead210 in like two weeks.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
this is all you need, its timeless...
The Element Song by Tom Lehrer
Youtube U2cfju6GTNs
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: this is all you need, its timeless...[YouTube video: The Element Song by Tom Lehrer]


元素 (The Elements song in Japanese)
Youtube ljsUVDOcYB0

Better version.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And get some unshielded uranium? Sounds like a great idea!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Good luck with that Radon sample, considering with a 3.8 day half life, it will be almost all Lead210 in like two weeks.


That will not be a concern of note compared to a lot of the rest
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
1 1/4" wide? The width of the table seems off.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ifky: [img2.tokyvideo.com image 800x450]


Who can tell me the atomic weight of Balonium?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Gubbo: The What If book by Randall Munroe happens to mention this.

It...it would be a bad idea

Listened to this while on a road trip with the kids. The nerdier one loves this and the planet of moles.


6.022 x 10^23 moles to be precise.

/ the name of the Mexican restaurant that I will never open is: "Avocado's Number".
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
orau.orgView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: this is all you need, its timeless...[YouTube video: The Element Song by Tom Lehrer]


Daniel Radcliffe sings "The Elements" - The Graham Norton Show - Series 8 Episode 4 - BBC One
Youtube rSAaiYKF0cs

Daniel Redcliffe knows it too.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UberDave: I'm getting my son the small version of this (no removable cubes) which also has 85 elements and is considerably less expensive.


Link? My wife would like those.
 
forteblast [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Good luck with that Radon sample, considering with a 3.8 day half life, it will be almost all Lead210 in like two weeks.


No problem. As long as you've got radium, you'll always be making more radon.
 
0z79
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: Gubbo: The What If book by Randall Munroe happens to mention this.

It...it would be a bad idea

[Fark user image 542x498]


What doesn't die instantly, dies screaming. For decades.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

UberDave: I'm getting my son the small version of this (no removable cubes) which also has 85 elements and is considerably less expensive.


I'm making a DIY one with the four elements.

RHYMIN' SCRATCHIN' BREAKIN' and TAGGIN'

/pick it up pick it up pick it up
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's it I absolutely refused to be enclosed in an acrylic tube simply for demonstrative purposes!
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: And get some unshielded uranium? Sounds like a great idea!


Sure. It's a good idea.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

berylman: That's it I absolutely refused to be enclosed in an acrylic tube simply for demonstrative purposes!


What about for lewd purposes?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Good luck with that Radon sample, considering with a 3.8 day half life, it will be almost all Lead210 in like two weeks.


Can't some of them only be produced in a lab and only exist for a few seconds?
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I assume the trace sample of uranium is very small.  They used to sell pitch blend samples at the Ranwick Uranium Mine gift shop back in the 70's. It set the Geiger counter off pretty well. Came with a warning not to keep in your pocket or store near film.  Good times.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
*paging farker Ytterbium to the peach colored phone in concourse D*
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
moderntossperiodictableofswearing.jpeg
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Pointy Tail of Satan: Good luck with that Radon sample, considering with a 3.8 day half life, it will be almost all Lead210 in like two weeks.

Can't some of them only be produced in a lab and only exist for a few seconds?


That's why it's 13 grand. Gotta get some time on the particle crusher.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They all started as hydrogen anyway.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Me so thorny: I assume the trace sample of uranium is very small.  They used to sell pitch blend samples at the Ranwick Uranium Mine gift shop back in the 70's. It set the Geiger counter off pretty well. Came with a warning not to keep in your pocket or store near film.  Good times.


My high school geology class showed a sample of carnotite (uranium ore with potassium and vanadium), testing a geiger counter on it as well.
 
valenumr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: They all started as hydrogen anyway.


Well, some small traces of primordial helium and lithium.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No plutonium then?

Pass
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: They all started as hydrogen anyway.


I didn't evolve from no hydrogen atom!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: [Fark user image image 500x349]


I have a home made plutonium case I use sometimes for Halloween when I use my DeLorean as a prop. First time my mother in-law saw it she apparently became paralyzed with fear thinking I actually had a case of plutonium just sitting in the garage.

I still feel like it was a great complement on the believability of the prop I created.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: this is all you need, its timeless...[YouTube video: The Element Song by Tom Lehrer]


Bravo. Timeless indeef
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That doesn't seem like a table I would use constantly.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You won't find me in there.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: And get some unshielded uranium? Sounds like a great idea!


I have unshielded uranium in the form of uraninite. My dosimeter only notices if I'm within a few feet.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: iheartscotch: And get some unshielded uranium? Sounds like a great idea!

I have unshielded uranium in the form of uraninite. My dosimeter only notices if I'm within a few feet.


Mine only reacts to girls.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: And get some unshielded uranium? Sounds like a great idea!


Your smoke detector probably has a piece of Americium 241 in it.
 
Flaming Yawn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You know how I know most of you haven't actually read the catalog copy? No, they're not including physical samples of dangerous radioactive elements.

For $13,000, you'd think they would spell "radioactivity" correctly in the description ("radtioactivity" ?)

My favorite part is at the end "...allowing you to observe the glitter of gold, the flow of mercury, or the invisible nobility of neon."
 
Oak
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Couldn't include any unobtanium, eh?  I guess it's one of those supply-chain things.
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I remember something similar but I think it was a coffee table.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nirbo: ToughActinProlactin: iheartscotch: And get some unshielded uranium? Sounds like a great idea!

I have unshielded uranium in the form of uraninite. My dosimeter only notices if I'm within a few feet.

Mine only reacts to girls.


I doubt it at your age, but I suspect there's enough other elements here in my collection to whip you up a blue pill for that.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah I'll sell you this half used container of pristine blunt wraps for $10,000.

Heritage Periodic Table: Collector's Edition 85 Elements
Sale price
$269.95

https://engineeredlabs.com/products/h​e​ritage-periodic-table-collectors-editi​on-85-elements

//it was the first thing I found, I bet you can find it a lot cheaper.
 
