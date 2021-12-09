 Skip to content
(CNN)   Barkeep orders another round of shots for the 16 year olds   (cnn.com) divider line
    News, Vaccination, vaccine booster, first Covid-19, Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Omicron variant, booster recommendations, Booster dose, 17-year-olds  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's for the COVID-16 ephebophile virus.
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sixteen was more of a "swig off the bottle until you puke" time of my life.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Subs, I was expecting another school shooting with the headline. This is so much better.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wonder how fast we would have been able to develop the current vaccines if the original SARS outbreak had never happened.

And how many more people would be dead and dying right now had that been the case.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I just got my Pfizer booster yesterday.  My left arm is still sore but my new third foot is feeling great.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Subs, I was expecting another school shooting with the headline. This is so much better.


My 16yo texted me the story to ask about getting an appointment. Their friends were passing it around high school to spread the word. My kid has good friends.

/submitter
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
♫ I want one Moderna, one Pfizer and one Janssen ♫
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: I just got my Pfizer booster yesterday.  My left arm is still sore but my new third foot is feeling great.


I felt fine after mine but that second dick gets in the way.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Lance Robdon: I just got my Pfizer booster yesterday.  My left arm is still sore but my new third foot is feeling great.

I felt fine after mine but that second dick gets in the way.


You got a 2nd one? Damn, all mine did was get a little longer with some added girth. Some people have all the luck.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can't believe this affront to our liberties and the constitution!
The founders would never have wanted this for our families!!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: Turbo Cojones: Lance Robdon: I just got my Pfizer booster yesterday.  My left arm is still sore but my new third foot is feeling great.

I felt fine after mine but that second dick gets in the way.

You got a 2nd one? Damn, all mine did was get a little longer with some added girth. Some people have all the luck.


My wife didn't mind the large dick growth at all.

Especially after mine fell off.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: I just got my Pfizer booster yesterday.  My left arm is still sore but my new third foot is feeling great.


Hmmm... Come to think of it I grew a third leg from Pfizer too.
 
