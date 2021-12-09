 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   You can buy all sorts of crap at the Goodwill store, but one donor didn't bother asking for a receipt   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
17
    More: Sick, Pennsylvania, State police, fecal matter, Erie County, Erie County, Pennsylvania, Sheriff, United States, Summit Township  
•       •       •

930 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2021 at 7:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much breaking. Very news. Such Fark.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe, make most companies provide public restrooms?
But, half of you like to kiss company butt
🤷🤷🤷
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you not get banned after the 1st pop squat?
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What is a Ford 500?
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"He was seen driving what resembles a green in color Ford 500."

Wow.  I'd forgotten all about that narcmobile.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What a crappy thing to do. Maybe he was too pooped to make it to the bathroom. The whole situation stinks if you ask me.
 
hammettman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Police want answers?

Everybody poops.

Some people poop on the floor.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Did you know there's DNA in poop?  I sure didn't." -- Disgruntled ex-Fairy, voiced by Lisa Kudrow (can't recall the animated show)
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mrspeacock: What is a Ford 500?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Most Goodwill stores in my area have reopened their dressing rooms, but still keep the bathroom closed.

/itaintright_butiunderstand.jpg
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I like a good bargain as much as anyone..But I don't loose my shat over it...
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What a sh*tty story.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Put out an all-points-bulletin for a man with toilet paper stuck to his shoe.
 
pdieten
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrspeacock: What is a Ford 500?


I drove an '07. It's actually not a bad car if you need a very large roomy sedan. Reliable if you got the 6-speed.

/ was silver, not green
// has never pooped in a Goodwill
/// wasn't me, I didn't do it, you can't prove anything
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, I guess someone heard that Goodwill is the place to get rid of shiat you don't want.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pdieten: mrspeacock: What is a Ford 500?

I drove an '07. It's actually not a bad car if you need a very large roomy sedan. Reliable if you got the 6-speed.


That generation of 500 was renamed and became the Ford Taurus.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Interesting donation. How much do they want for it?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.