(Gainesville Sun)   If you haven't tried to settle a neighborhood parking dispute with a flamethrower, can you truly call yourself a Florida Man?   (gainesville.com) divider line
    Ashley Gainey, Andre Abrams  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/understands completely
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the XM-42 Flamethrower seller's website:

Uses:
Safely light fireworks
Devistate brush piles
Melt snow
Eradicate pests
Create a pyrotechnic show
Entertain the family

Ah, this is obviously some strange use of the word safe that I wasn't previously aware of.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man without subtlety or cunning. There are hundreds of devious ways to aggravate neighbors who can't park properly.

Have you tried watering their car on below zero days?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...just a little touch-up."
Favorite Movie Moments- Deal of the Century - Just a little touch up job
Youtube Zi0nMgQC25o
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/20​2​1/12/09/NTGS/cc67510c-61d0-43bb-8200-a​59706ae7760-x-products.jpg?width=1320&​height=742&fit=crop&format=pjpg&auto=w​ebp


Her boots are made for Walking, and that's just what She'll do, but one of these day the HOA is gonna walk all over You.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's no use arguing with a flamethrower. All it does is blow hot air.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They forgot Cooking Hot Dogs and making S'mores.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the U.S., there are no federal laws regulating the sale of flamethrowers, which are not considered firearms. A congressman in New York introduced a restrictive bill he called "Flamethrowers? Really?" in 2019 but the measure didn't pass.

This was the best part of the story.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And turkeys...
overcooked bird??... 🔥🦃Thanksgiving @xproducts style!!
Youtube szlh1PRJWg0
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just standing his ground.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Florida Man doesn't get a lot of below zero days.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intending to kill,

Pretty sure this charge isn't needed in civilizations more advanced than Florida.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

My local gun dealer has flamethrowers in his shop. Not sure if it's this brand, but they seem to be the new "must have" toy among the SHALLNOTBEINFRINGED crowd.

Will be interesting if the ATF tries to regulate these. It's really pushing the definition of "arms".
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Perhaps grease on the door handles?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size

In Jackie Brown, the booty skank gun video was supposed to represent a surreal subculture taken to the extreme.  It's not supposed to be aspirational.  I would have thought this was hot if she was 22 and so was I, but now she's too old and so am I.  It's just corny now.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cdn.funnyisms.comView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Those are some impressive thighs though, I gotta say.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sooner or later the county coroner is going to be making a house call on that street.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Those are "hot pants" not booty shorts :)
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Madaynun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Crack your Skull like a Coconut.
 
scanman61
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ok, now that's a real flamethrower, not an oversized Bic lighterlike Elon sold.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Except for the time in the mid-80s when I was at Disney in Jan. and the lakes had ice.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sad thing is it'd probably kinda work.  A short burst would pop the fuse far sooner than it would ignite the paper on the outside of the fireworks - they'd be burning but they'd go off before it was more than cosmetic damage 9/10

/of course it's that tenth time that requires disability claim filings...
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Exact thing I thought  of.  Underrated  movie.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
> commercial flamethrower

wut?
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In all honesty they are great for weeds.

I bought one like 2 years ago, because, you know, you are in Lowes for some 2x4s and all of a sudden you see a flame thrower on sale...

But they do a great job and less chemicals on the lawn.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Yeah, I mean from reading the website of the company that made the thing in the article, they produce "napalm compatible" flame throwers that use pressurized gas to propel thickened fuel.  They're not just the dinky harbor freight propane torches with a nozzle at the end of a tube.  They're straight-up weapons at that point.  If you need it for an industrial purpose, you should probably face some sort of restrictions to the process like explosives have for construction/demolition purposes.  The company's obviously aware of their audience because they refer to the couple of places that limit ownership as "nanny states".
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

What would you call it when someone gets pistol whipped?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

How's flamethrower pushing the definition?
 
