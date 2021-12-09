 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(khak.com)   Clem hasn't had it easy, but despite his own challenges, he's actually been a help to others. He's made a big impact on his new family and he's even helping other animals at a local shelter with a chance to win them $25,000. Welcome to Caturday   (khak.com) divider line
367
    More: Caturday, Cat, Toe, Adoption, Warren County's Whiskers TNR, grant money, Choicecontest, eighth year, Lindsey Anderson  
•       •       •

437 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 11 Dec 2021 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



367 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all

 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Clem in a positive story about cats?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hmm...can't seem to post any pics right now.
Yay Caturday!!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Second negative covid test! Yay! It's just a hellacold..I haven't been sick like this in 2 yrs...it stinks..no appetite..nose running off face when it isn't sneezing..

I should take tomorrow off..we will see how I feel in the morning. I'd hate to miss Secret Santa! lol!!
Friday is a busy day, 5 classes..Not super jazzed with the chick who usually subs for me. Had to have words with Principal about her changing how the books are shelved..not your job subby..not your job...

My sub notes include a map of the library for all of the "special" shelving..
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Second negative covid test! Yay! It's just a hellacold..I haven't been sick like this in 2 yrs...it stinks..no appetite..nose running off face when it isn't sneezing..

I should take tomorrow off..we will see how I feel in the morning. I'd hate to miss Secret Santa! lol!!
Friday is a busy day, 5 classes..Not super jazzed with the chick who usually subs for me. Had to have words with Principal about her changing how the books are shelved..not your job subby..not your job...

My sub notes include a map of the library for all of the "special" shelving..


Hope you feel better soon!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Another almost end to another almost good week.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Second negative covid test! Yay! It's just a hellacold..I haven't been sick like this in 2 yrs...it stinks..no appetite..nose running off face when it isn't sneezing..

I should take tomorrow off..we will see how I feel in the morning. I'd hate to miss Secret Santa! lol!!
Friday is a busy day, 5 classes..Not super jazzed with the chick who usually subs for me. Had to have words with Principal about her changing how the books are shelved..not your job subby..not your job...

My sub notes include a map of the library for all of the "special" shelving..


my daughter had a cold like yours. almost 9 days miserable. 3 neg covid tests. heavy chest congestion, tins of snot. no appetite, nothing tasted good.
Drink gallons of liquids vit C and zink supplements.
REST!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yay...it's working now!
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay Caturday!  I should be able to actually participate this week 😺
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

almostsane: Yay Caturday!  I should be able to actually participate this week 😺


that's the best thing I've heard all day. you were missed!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

almostsane: Yay Caturday!  I should be able to actually participate this week 😺


Oh, good!  Was wondering where you were.  :)
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
It's Caturday!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 850x1133]


That is just the sweetest picture ever. You can just hear that goggie saying, "Yup, Mine!"...
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Second negative covid test! Yay! It's just a hellacold..I haven't been sick like this in 2 yrs...it stinks..no appetite..nose running off face when it isn't sneezing..

I should take tomorrow off..we will see how I feel in the morning. I'd hate to miss Secret Santa! lol!!
Friday is a busy day, 5 classes..Not super jazzed with the chick who usually subs for me. Had to have words with Principal about her changing how the books are shelved..not your job subby..not your job...

My sub notes include a map of the library for all of the "special" shelving..


Chicken soup! 5,000 years of Jewish mothers can't be wrong! Lol!
Seriously, scientists did a study in the '80's (Ibelieve) that showed that the chicken fat (or 'schmaltz) in soup actually did help relieve congestion and other symptoms of respiratory infections and IMHO, after 63 years of colds and soup I can say that Cambell's chicken noodle has the best schmaltz in a can. That and an orange or 6 oz juice every 4-6 hours have helped me (and friends, lovers and children I've taken care of) push through a cold or flu in a day or 2. Get well soon!
Sholom!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is very common here.  Look at the disdain in cinco's eyes.....serious stink-eye
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

skybird659: tigerose: Second negative covid test! Yay! It's just a hellacold..I haven't been sick like this in 2 yrs...it stinks..no appetite..nose running off face when it isn't sneezing..

I should take tomorrow off..we will see how I feel in the morning. I'd hate to miss Secret Santa! lol!!
Friday is a busy day, 5 classes..Not super jazzed with the chick who usually subs for me. Had to have words with Principal about her changing how the books are shelved..not your job subby..not your job...

My sub notes include a map of the library for all of the "special" shelving..

Chicken soup! 5,000 years of Jewish mothers can't be wrong! Lol!
Seriously, scientists did a study in the '80's (Ibelieve) that showed that the chicken fat (or 'schmaltz) in soup actually did help relieve congestion and other symptoms of respiratory infections and IMHO, after 63 years of colds and soup I can say that Cambell's chicken noodle has the best schmaltz in a can. That and an orange or 6 oz juice every 4-6 hours have helped me (and friends, lovers and children I've taken care of) push through a cold or flu in a day or 2. Get well soon!
Sholom!


I may have some tomorrow for breakfast..yeah, I will eat soup for breakfast..and cold pizza...lol! Not much of an appetite yesterday and today. Hope tomorrow is better.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


T-Rix and Goober Pea say Happy Caturday!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Look what got delivered today, bought it back on Black Friday as an advance against my mom's inheritance. It has about 40 mi range and will do about 40 miles an hour.  Haven't had the guts to get it over 15, and I am wearing a helmet.  Your head is about 8 ft off the ground when you're on it.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bostonguy: Clem in a positive story about cats?


Fark user imageView Full Size


He wasn't playing kitten poker this time :o)
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 329x750]

Look what got delivered today, bought it back on Black Friday as an advance against my mom's inheritance. It has about 40 mi range and will do about 40 miles an hour.  Haven't had the guts to get it over 15, and I am wearing a helmet.  Your head is about 8 ft off the ground when you're on it.


oh, wOw!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy purrsday all been a busy week we had to get out bonus checks so I got some OT so that was nice.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mango has been extra cuddly the last few days, who is this and what did she do with my cat?
Fark user imageView Full Size

I got her an activity board to help keep her stimulated, she is figuring it out now and seems to like it.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 329x750]

Look what got delivered today, bought it back on Black Friday as an advance against my mom's inheritance. It has about 40 mi range and will do about 40 miles an hour.  Haven't had the guts to get it over 15, and I am wearing a helmet.  Your head is about 8 ft off the ground when you're on it.

oh, wOw!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Got my wife this, during Thanksgiving she got on one and was a natural.  It's an adult rated one, and will go off road.  I suspect ill be getting one of those scooters like mine though.  She's gotten a real shine on it
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: valnt9: SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 329x750]

Look what got delivered today, bought it back on Black Friday as an advance against my mom's inheritance. It has about 40 mi range and will do about 40 miles an hour.  Haven't had the guts to get it over 15, and I am wearing a helmet.  Your head is about 8 ft off the ground when you're on it.

oh, wOw!

[Fark user image 425x307]

Got my wife this, during Thanksgiving she got on one and was a natural.  It's an adult rated one, and will go off road.  I suspect ill be getting one of those scooters like mine though.  She's gotten a real shine on it


I would end up killing myself if I tried one of those!  :)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Second negative covid test! Yay! It's just a hellacold..I haven't been sick like this in 2 yrs...it stinks..no appetite..nose running off face when it isn't sneezing..


Please to stop getting sick.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 367 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.