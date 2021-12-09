 Skip to content
(MSN)   Hello quarantine my old friend, it may soon be time isolate again   (msn.com)
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two years to flatten your sanity.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We never really stopped because of how much stupid there is.

So whatever.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stopped after the 5th paragraph of blather
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I thought Fark told me there would be no more lockdowns? Was that a lie?

/I would post CDC statistics, but that is verboten
 
whidbey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The pandemic of the vaccinated can no longer be denied.

What is this farking concern trolling shiat?
 
powtard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTFA "...preliminary data from South Africa and Europe now suggest that two vaccine doses alone might still allow for frequent breakthrough infections and rapid spread of the disease-even if hospitalization and death remain unlikely"

Pretty soon we'll be quarantining from the common cold.
 
anfrind
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: I thought Fark told me there would be no more lockdowns? Was that a lie?

/I would post CDC statistics, but that is verboten


Only the voices in your head told you that.
 
fmonahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is just total scare tactics...  Omicron may infect you if you're immunized, but not cause hospitalization...so what's the issue???  I catch colds all the time.
 
StrandedInAZ
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There's no way these fools are going to allow another shutdown. They'd rather see it all burn, and people who have to do their jobs in person (like me, a teacher) will just be casualties.

/I teach from my desk now
//I still don't feel safe
///Send help!
 
drewsclues
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Lockdown is never happening and honestly, as a person that just got boosted, good. The fact that Republicans are literally choking on their own "freedom" might be one of the most satisfying experiences of my entire life.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

powtard: Pretty soon we'll be quarantining from the common cold.


Why is it legal to leave the home knowing you're ill and contagious? Seriously.  WTF?
Sick people hurt the economy.  Everyone should support paid sick leave.  But. No. Half the nation is too short sighted.  Jfc.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Interesting to see how rates are rising in the north as winter arrives and people spend more time inside. Thinking of when I lived in Florida years ago. The heat was so stifling that most people spent their time inside during the summer months. Good thing that was noted during the summer spike in the south. 🙄
 
nijika
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: I thought Fark told me there would be no more lockdowns? Was that a lie?

/I would post CDC statistics, but that is verboten

Just to speed things along

- Viruses don't give a shiat about our estimates.- The pandemic isn't something we control so complaining to the manager of the viruses won't get you anywhere.- No more lockdowns was pre-requisite on adults acting adult but alas, a large percentage of freedom breathers can't farking cope with even the slightest inconvenience.So here we are.  And thank you, thank you personally for helping to get us here.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Again"?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nijika: ColonelCathcart: I thought Fark told me there would be no more lockdowns? Was that a lie?

/I would post CDC statistics, but that is verboten

Just to speed things along
- Viruses don't give a shiat about our estimates.- The pandemic isn't something we control so complaining to the manager of the viruses won't get you anywhere.- No more lockdowns was pre-requisite on adults acting adult but alas, a large percentage of freedom breathers can't farking cope with even the slightest inconvenience.So here we are.  And thank you, thank you personally for helping to get us here.


By getting all 3 shots along with *every* single member of my extended family in two different countries?

/you're welcome
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
..."again?"

Smart folks never stopped.
 
Alebak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We've already been over this

Vaccination isn't invincibility, you can still get it, but the data says it probably wont get slammed and are WAY more likely to live without horrifying long term side effects.

So yes, as the number of vaccinated people rises, basic math says more vaccinated people will get it.

That we're near two years into this and we still have people either tripping up over basic bullshiat or desperately spreading nonsense for clicks and grift isn't a good sign for things going forward.
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not vaccinated? Die.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is it too early to stop calling these "Breakthrough infections"? They're infections.  We knew this would happen but the hope was that the infections would be much less severe.
 
Lord Putin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I mean the South African doctor that discovered the strain said it seemed to be milder but yes let's continue putting forth doomsday scenarios with no data, that will surely be a net benefit.

Be wary, but don't freak out.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

anfrind: ColonelCathcart: I thought Fark told me there would be no more lockdowns? Was that a lie?

/I would post CDC statistics, but that is verboten

Only the voices in your head told you that.


Nope, I've replied to people that posted CDC stats and come back to find it deleted because it was a reply to a deleted post.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: I thought Fark told me there would be no more lockdowns?


It's a notunlockup. Totally different.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: I thought...


No... no, you didn't.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

StrandedInAZ: There's no way these fools are going to allow another shutdown. They'd rather see it all burn, and people who have to do their jobs in person (like me, a teacher) will just be casualties.

/I teach from my desk now
//I still don't feel safe
///Send help!

////Soonist
 
anfrind
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pedal Pedal: Not vaccinated? Die.


That's not fair to the immunocompromised or to those who live in parts of the world where vaccines are still in short supply.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: I thought Fark told me there would be no more lockdowns? Was that a lie?

/I would post CDC statistics, but that is verboten


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: I thought Fark told me there would be no more lockdowns? Was that a lie?

/I would post CDC statistics, but that is verboten


You're using fark wrong. There's no information here. It's a place of something to do when you're blowing off work. Or taking a crap. Which Germans apparently like to watch. Got that from family guy so you know it's reliable.
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

anfrind: Pedal Pedal: Not vaccinated? Die.

That's not fair to the immunocompromised or to those who live in parts of the world where vaccines are still in short supply.


Yeah dude, I'm clearly talking about them.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If it makes you feel any better, a vaccine-resistant variant developing in another country and ending up here means that all the drama over vaxx vs anti-vaxx has been worth exactly fark all because we are in the same position that we would have been if 100% of the country got vaccinated the very first day.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Get boosted

Not that hard
 
KCinPA
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

drewsclues: Lockdown is never happening and honestly, as a person that just got boosted, good. The fact that Republicans are literally choking on their own "freedom" might be one of the most satisfying experiences of my entire life.


Booster here last Monday. Didn't realize how many minorities where Republicans!

https://www.kff.org/coronavirus-covid​-​19/issue-brief/latest-data-on-covid-19​-vaccinations-by-race-ethnicity/
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yep, It's Dick Butt
Youtube _VUI3E8tp7U


This is what quarantine leads too.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: I thought Fark told me there would be no more lockdowns? Was that a lie?

/I would post CDC statistics, but that is verboten


I would wager that there are people on this site so stupid that they would have posted that, but anyone with a lukewarm IQ knew that 40% of the people who live in the US are complete assholes and morons, so they're going to keep the virus going because they are so f*cking stupid.

Until they are rounded up and drop in a mass grave, that idiot 40% will destroy America and give China the world.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: ColonelCathcart: I thought Fark told me there would be no more lockdowns? Was that a lie?

/I would post CDC statistics, but that is verboten

You're using fark wrong. There's no information here. It's a place of something to do when you're blowing off work. Or taking a crap. Which Germans apparently like to watch. Got that from family guy so you know it's reliable.


Rule 34
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Quarantine? Oh man. The people at Alcoholics Anonymous are gonna be mad at me.
 
