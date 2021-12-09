 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   You'd think storage devices containing classified warfare data would be held more securely by the Navy. You'd think   (cbc.ca) divider line
21
    More: Asinine, Classified information, USB flash drive, National security, Security, Information security, Maritime Forces Atlantic, Data storage device, security inventories  
•       •       •

325 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2021 at 10:05 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadian Navy secrets? Like where they store the strategic maple syrup reserve?
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

maddog2030: Canadian Navy secrets? Like where they store the strategic maple syrup reserve?


"Where is the key to the liquor locker?"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They weren't encrypted?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
or the Secretary of State
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

maddog2030: Canadian Navy secrets? Like where they store the strategic maple syrup reserve?


They also have the poutine detonation codes.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Everyone's navy gets a turn on fark
 
morg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No one in the navy has explained why it took a military police probe and an administrative investigation to find the device in an obvious location - where it would be needed to store message traffic - or how it was missed in previous searches.

Because the person using it to store porn wiped it and figured out how to put it back after the first searches?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Eh
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They weren't encrypted?


Strong encryption.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why are these even on removable media to begin with?  Why is the disk storage array even human-accessible while underway?

I guess I have odd notions.  I would expect the disk storage array to be in what amounts to being a safe, in some redundant disk array configuration that has so much active redundancy and both hot-spare and cold-spare drives preloaded into the physical array that there should never be any need for regular crew to access the physical disks.  That should be done either by dockyard personnel or by personnel flown-in specifically to deal with IT infrastructure if it proves needed.

Access to the contents should be based a combination of the sensitivity of the system and the rank and job of the individual members of the crew as entered into a directory services system, with a reasonably limited number of crew members able to adjust that list.  The ship should presumably have some kind of data link back to Navy networks even if only on an intermittent basis, so it should still be possible to update things remotely if somehow every crew member with access privileges to make changes were somehow unavailable.

/doesn't expect that the DVDs were stolen for espionage purposes
//a handler would instruct the thief to copy the DVD and would probably provide necessary software, not to pilfer it
///the hard disk, hard to say, as contents might exceed what someone could reasonably duplicate in their bunk
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTA:

The devices - USBs, DVDs and a backup hard drive - went missing despite an apparent tightening of security in the wake of a spy scandal almost a decade ago, and a separate internal 2013 board of inquiry which recommended measures to clean up the navy's handling of classified data.

Who the hell is spying on Canada, and what are they trying to get? The Canadian Navy's official recipe for poutine? Please.
 
TWX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

morg: No one in the navy has explained why it took a military police probe and an administrative investigation to find the device in an obvious location - where it would be needed to store message traffic - or how it was missed in previous searches.

Because the person using it to store porn wiped it and figured out how to put it back after the first searches?


Or the person that was assigned to search that compartment had absolutely no idea what they were looking at.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They weren't encrypted?


If you actually need to refer to such things in a battle situation (or even just a really unpleasant damage/malfunction situation) extra time taken to decrypt isn't ideal.  Even if it's just a sec, that can easily matter when it's down to shooting.  They're already in a theoretically secure and monitored environment, adding layers of security that would impair functionality in critical situations is not a good idea in military hardware - not when it's on the sharp end

/sometimes people fark that up
//sometimes people do so for money
///but incompetence has probably revealed more secrets than spies ever dreamed of getting to
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: FTA:

The devices - USBs, DVDs and a backup hard drive - went missing despite an apparent tightening of security in the wake of a spy scandal almost a decade ago, and a separate internal 2013 board of inquiry which recommended measures to clean up the navy's handling of classified data.

Who the hell is spying on Canada, and what are they trying to get? The Canadian Navy's official recipe for poutine? Please.


How much interoperability do Canadian weapons systems on their ships have with NATO or other friendly/allied nations?

If modern task forces have the ability to do weapons systems integration across multiple ships then if an opponent wants access to the various plans, they might seek to get information from whichever partner in that plan has the most lax security.
 
cefm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: FTA:

The devices - USBs, DVDs and a backup hard drive - went missing despite an apparent tightening of security in the wake of a spy scandal almost a decade ago, and a separate internal 2013 board of inquiry which recommended measures to clean up the navy's handling of classified data.

Who the hell is spying on Canada, and what are they trying to get? The Canadian Navy's official recipe for poutine? Please.


Shared information from US, UK, AUS, NZ (5 eyes). The sources aren't shared but the results and assumptions are still useful. Taking it from the amateurs is easier than getting it from the US or UK.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TWX: Why are these even on removable media to begin with?  Why is the disk storage array even human-accessible while underway?

I guess I have odd notions.  I would expect the disk storage array to be in what amounts to being a safe, in some redundant disk array configuration that has so much active redundancy and both hot-spare and cold-spare drives preloaded into the physical array that there should never be any need for regular crew to access the physical disks.  That should be done either by dockyard personnel or by personnel flown-in specifically to deal with IT infrastructure if it proves needed.

Access to the contents should be based a combination of the sensitivity of the system and the rank and job of the individual members of the crew as entered into a directory services system, with a reasonably limited number of crew members able to adjust that list.  The ship should presumably have some kind of data link back to Navy networks even if only on an intermittent basis, so it should still be possible to update things remotely if somehow every crew member with access privileges to make changes were somehow unavailable.

/doesn't expect that the DVDs were stolen for espionage purposes
//a handler would instruct the thief to copy the DVD and would probably provide necessary software, not to pilfer it
///the hard disk, hard to say, as contents might exceed what someone could reasonably duplicate in their bunk


Battle situations once again.  Network access or dedicated access is a problem when a hit in the wrong place is liable to hose half of it.  You may need to be able to run something up on the quartermaster's stores tracking system because damn near everything else stood too close to the boom
 
TWX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Russ1642: They weren't encrypted?

If you actually need to refer to such things in a battle situation (or even just a really unpleasant damage/malfunction situation) extra time taken to decrypt isn't ideal.  Even if it's just a sec, that can easily matter when it's down to shooting.  They're already in a theoretically secure and monitored environment, adding layers of security that would impair functionality in critical situations is not a good idea in military hardware - not when it's on the sharp end

/sometimes people fark that up
//sometimes people do so for money
///but incompetence has probably revealed more secrets than spies ever dreamed of getting to


As much money as is spent on defense, I don't find it unreasonable that there should be enough RAM that the systems can cache the necessary information and not have to touch the disk to get access to it during operation.  Or that the OS kernel has crypto-fs extensions like every Linux distro has been able to do for more than twenty years, such that read/write from the encrypted filesystem is transparent.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cefm: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: FTA:

The devices - USBs, DVDs and a backup hard drive - went missing despite an apparent tightening of security in the wake of a spy scandal almost a decade ago, and a separate internal 2013 board of inquiry which recommended measures to clean up the navy's handling of classified data.

Who the hell is spying on Canada, and what are they trying to get? The Canadian Navy's official recipe for poutine? Please.

Shared information from US, UK, AUS, NZ (5 eyes). The sources aren't shared but the results and assumptions are still useful. Taking it from the amateurs is easier than getting it from the US or UK.


This. And as to whom, assuming this is actually espionage, probably China.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TWX: I guess I have odd notions.  I would expect the disk storage array to be in what amounts to being a safe, in some redundant disk array configuration that has so much active redundancy and both hot-spare and cold-spare drives preloaded into the physical array that there should never be any need for regular crew to access the physical disks.  That should be done either by dockyard personnel or by personnel flown-in specifically to deal with IT infrastructure if it proves needed.


The thing about a ship at sea is that you don't really get to call the help desk if something goes wrong.  You can't fly in "the expert."  You have to fix it on site, with the people you have, or you do without.  Regular OTS hardware also does poorly in marine environments.  You don't get nice conditioned 60Hz AC power out of the wall.  You get an absolutely inconsistent ground and typically three phase power to work with.   You condition that, and hope for the best.

And the last person on Earth I'd want touching my stuff is a yardbird.  Those guys are dumb as hammers and are generally bigger thieves than Marines.  I had one doing some welding in our shop, and he decided to "protect" some equipment by wrapping it up in a bedsheet, which he promptly caught on fire.  Because I guess welding makes things hot, and he was unaware of that fact.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  

maddog2030: Canadian Navy secrets? Like where they store the strategic maple syrup reserve?


You joke but...

Canada's multimillion dollar maple syrup heist.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Has Ed Snowden learned to snicker in Russian yet?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.